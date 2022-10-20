ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West, TX

fox44news.com

Robinson Family Farm Reopens after fire

TEMPLE, Texas (Fox 44) — One week ago today, half the parking lot of the Robinson Family Farm was set ablaze by what officials are initially reporting as an improperly discarded cigarette. In total, the fire torched 73 cars. The Robinson family says it’s a day they will never...
BELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Woman loses wedding ring at Baylor Homecoming Parade

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman is asking for help after she lost her wedding ring at the Baylor University Homecoming Parade Saturday morning. Tina Wilson, who has been married to her husband for six years, says she lost her wedding ring throwing candy off of the Central Texas Helping Hands float.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco Family Medicine breaks ground for $61 million center

Waco Family Medicine officials, local elected leaders and celebrities Chip and Joanna Gaines ceremonially broke ground Thursday for a $61 million central facility for the medical services nonprofit. The new four-story building will replace the current facility at the same location in the 1600 block of Colcord Avenue and allow...
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Warning Notice! Belton Texas Has Been Ordered To Boil Water

UPDATE Saturday, October 22, 11:52 AM: City of Belton spokesman Paul Romer reports that the precautionary boil notice has been lifted. Belton, Texas please don’t hate me for this, because I know I hate writing annoying articles but this one is necessary. A boil water notice has been issued for neighborhoods in Belton unfortunately the notices are in response to repair on a Repsher Watermain.
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Central Texas teen dead after vehicle travels off road into river

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Gatesville teen is dead following a crash Saturday morning in Coryell County. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a report of a vehicle crash at 2:06 a.m. Oct. 22 on Straw Mills Road in Gatesville. According to troopers, a 2005 Nissan Altima...
GATESVILLE, TX
KCEN

Boil water notice issued for Belton neighborhood

BELTON, Texas — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for a Belton neighborhood, located west of the southbound I-35 frontage road and north of E. 6th Ave. The area is shown on a map below. The notice was reportedly issued due to repairs on a ruptured water...
BELTON, TX
easttexasradio.com

Texas Counties Talk Decriminalizing Marijuana

After President Biden pardoned a federal conviction concerning marijuana, two Central Texas communities are coming together on Saturday to continue the conversation of decriminalizing marijuana in their area. Proposition A would apply to Killeen and Harker Heights, decriminalizing the possession of no more than four ounces of marijuana. Those found with the plant on them will not face arrest or conviction. It is a decision that will be in the hands of voters in less than a month, so local leaders on both sides of the issue will be holding a public conversation to engage with the community and answer their questions and concerns.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

One Man Dead in Bell County Motorcycle Accident

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle. Around 8:05 a.m., a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by 63-year-old Timothy Eugene Myers of Cedar Creek, Texas, was travelling southbound on Lakeview Road approaching the intersection of Bear Branch Road. According to the lead investigating Trooper, Myers failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Person of interest in death of Belton toddler captured after fiery crash on I-35

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Jay Isiah Allen, 33, a person of interest in the death of a 3-year-old relative in Belton, was captured in North Texas following a fiery crash on I-35. The Belton Police Department is investigating the homicide that occurred near the 1300 block of Daniel Drive at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Baylor Homecoming Parade preps are underway

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Preparations are underway for the Baylor Homecoming Parade taking place on Saturday morning!. This year, the parade stepoff is at 7 a.m. due to an early game against the Kansas Jayhawks – which kicks of at 11a.m. at McLane Stadium. The parade lineup is at 17th Street and Austin Avenue in downtown Waco.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Precinct 2 McLennan County commissioners race looks familiar

Patricia Miller and Donis “D.L.” Wilson will clash again Nov. 8, this time with Miller as incumbent Precinct 2 McLennan County commissioner and Wilson as the challenger. Miller, a Democrat, said she is running on her record, and she is the only candidate with 26 years experience “in county government, county budgets, county legislation, the creation and implementation of economic development programs, and/or providing advocacy and leadership.”
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
News Channel 25

Man, 19, killed in one-vehicle Coryell County crash

GATESVILLE, Texas – A 19-year-old Gatesville man was killed early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Coryell County. George Christopher Hallman was heading west – at an unsafe speed – in a 2005 Nissan Altima on Straws Mill Road when he traveled off the roadway, down an embankment and into a river, Texas DPS said.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Suspect wanted in Belton toddler death arrested following crash

BELTON, Texas — Jay Isiah Allen, 33, a suspect in the death of a three-year-old relative in Belton, was arrested in Itasca, according to the Belton Police Department. Police say around 3:13 p.m., they were called to the 1300 block of Daniel Drive on Oct. 22. The three-year-old victim...
BELTON, TX

