Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox44news.com
Robinson Family Farm Reopens after fire
TEMPLE, Texas (Fox 44) — One week ago today, half the parking lot of the Robinson Family Farm was set ablaze by what officials are initially reporting as an improperly discarded cigarette. In total, the fire torched 73 cars. The Robinson family says it’s a day they will never...
KWTX
Woman loses wedding ring at Baylor Homecoming Parade
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman is asking for help after she lost her wedding ring at the Baylor University Homecoming Parade Saturday morning. Tina Wilson, who has been married to her husband for six years, says she lost her wedding ring throwing candy off of the Central Texas Helping Hands float.
WacoTrib.com
Waco Family Medicine breaks ground for $61 million center
Waco Family Medicine officials, local elected leaders and celebrities Chip and Joanna Gaines ceremonially broke ground Thursday for a $61 million central facility for the medical services nonprofit. The new four-story building will replace the current facility at the same location in the 1600 block of Colcord Avenue and allow...
Warning Notice! Belton Texas Has Been Ordered To Boil Water
UPDATE Saturday, October 22, 11:52 AM: City of Belton spokesman Paul Romer reports that the precautionary boil notice has been lifted. Belton, Texas please don’t hate me for this, because I know I hate writing annoying articles but this one is necessary. A boil water notice has been issued for neighborhoods in Belton unfortunately the notices are in response to repair on a Repsher Watermain.
Sage Meadows residents in Temple gathering signatures ahead of Thursday's city council meeting
TEMPLE, Texas — Thursday's city council meeting in Temple is sure to be a good one. A number of homeowners from the Sage Meadows community plan on attending to contest plan for a 180-unit apartment complex that might be built. Even if anyone can't attend, they can still make...
KWTX
Central Texas teen dead after vehicle travels off road into river
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Gatesville teen is dead following a crash Saturday morning in Coryell County. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a report of a vehicle crash at 2:06 a.m. Oct. 22 on Straw Mills Road in Gatesville. According to troopers, a 2005 Nissan Altima...
Boil water notice issued for Belton neighborhood
BELTON, Texas — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for a Belton neighborhood, located west of the southbound I-35 frontage road and north of E. 6th Ave. The area is shown on a map below. The notice was reportedly issued due to repairs on a ruptured water...
easttexasradio.com
Texas Counties Talk Decriminalizing Marijuana
After President Biden pardoned a federal conviction concerning marijuana, two Central Texas communities are coming together on Saturday to continue the conversation of decriminalizing marijuana in their area. Proposition A would apply to Killeen and Harker Heights, decriminalizing the possession of no more than four ounces of marijuana. Those found with the plant on them will not face arrest or conviction. It is a decision that will be in the hands of voters in less than a month, so local leaders on both sides of the issue will be holding a public conversation to engage with the community and answer their questions and concerns.
fox44news.com
One Man Dead in Bell County Motorcycle Accident
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle. Around 8:05 a.m., a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by 63-year-old Timothy Eugene Myers of Cedar Creek, Texas, was travelling southbound on Lakeview Road approaching the intersection of Bear Branch Road. According to the lead investigating Trooper, Myers failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway.
KWTX
Person of interest in death of Belton toddler captured after fiery crash on I-35
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Jay Isiah Allen, 33, a person of interest in the death of a 3-year-old relative in Belton, was captured in North Texas following a fiery crash on I-35. The Belton Police Department is investigating the homicide that occurred near the 1300 block of Daniel Drive at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
KWTX
Belton person of interest in 3-year-olds murder crashes after pursuit
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Jay Isiah Allen, 33, has been located in North Texas leading to a fiery crash on I-35. Authorities caught up to Allen I-35 North leading to a speed chase. The vehicle would then crash and catch on fire near Itasca. Sources tell KWTX the suspect...
fox44news.com
Baylor Homecoming Parade preps are underway
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Preparations are underway for the Baylor Homecoming Parade taking place on Saturday morning!. This year, the parade stepoff is at 7 a.m. due to an early game against the Kansas Jayhawks – which kicks of at 11a.m. at McLane Stadium. The parade lineup is at 17th Street and Austin Avenue in downtown Waco.
WacoTrib.com
Precinct 2 McLennan County commissioners race looks familiar
Patricia Miller and Donis “D.L.” Wilson will clash again Nov. 8, this time with Miller as incumbent Precinct 2 McLennan County commissioner and Wilson as the challenger. Miller, a Democrat, said she is running on her record, and she is the only candidate with 26 years experience “in county government, county budgets, county legislation, the creation and implementation of economic development programs, and/or providing advocacy and leadership.”
Firefighter Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Valley Mills (Valley Mills, TX)
According to the social media handle of Valley Mills Volunteer Fire Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated that a firefighter was working on a wreck on Highway 6 and Delmar Ranch Road.
KWTX
Waco Police along with FBI investigate aggravated robbery at Woodway bank
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department and the FBI are asking for the public’s help in their investigation of an aggravated bank robbery Saturday. Police were dispatched at 11:44 a.m. Oct. 22 to the Texell Credit Union at 1221 Hewitt Drive in Woodway to the call of a robbery.
News Channel 25
Man, 19, killed in one-vehicle Coryell County crash
GATESVILLE, Texas – A 19-year-old Gatesville man was killed early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Coryell County. George Christopher Hallman was heading west – at an unsafe speed – in a 2005 Nissan Altima on Straws Mill Road when he traveled off the roadway, down an embankment and into a river, Texas DPS said.
KWTX
Early voting starts Monday: What you need to know before you cast your ballot
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early voting for the November 8th, General Election begins Monday. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of resources so you’re prepared to hit the polls. Bell County:. Beginning at 7:00 a.m. Monday, Bell County voters will have the chance to cast their...
KWTX
Vote for the Week 9 Slovacek’s Xtra Hot Play
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Vote for the Week 9 Slovacek’s Xtra Hot Play! Voting will close on Monday at noon, the winner will be announced during the 6p.m. newscast.
Suspect wanted in Belton toddler death arrested following crash
BELTON, Texas — Jay Isiah Allen, 33, a suspect in the death of a three-year-old relative in Belton, was arrested in Itasca, according to the Belton Police Department. Police say around 3:13 p.m., they were called to the 1300 block of Daniel Drive on Oct. 22. The three-year-old victim...
Bell County Election Department gives list of Do's and Don'ts for voters
BELL COUNTY, Texas — With the General Election coming soon on Nov. 8, and early voting beginning Oct. 24, the Bell County Election Department is giving residents some advice on how to prepare to head to the polls. The first important piece of information is where voters can go...
Comments / 0