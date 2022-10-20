ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Toledo Police arrest man accused in fatal East Toledo shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested after shooting and killing a man in East Toledo last month. Justin Allison, 29 was arrested on Friday for the murder of Charles Marshall, 38. According to court documents, on Sept. 10, Allison got out of the passenger side of a car...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

42 arrested in Lucas County domestic violence round-up

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Forty-two people were arrested on outstanding warrants for domestic violence in Lucas County, completing the 2022 domestic violence round-up on Wednesday. Six of those 42 warrants were felony domestic violence charges and the other 36 warrants were misdemeanor domestic violence charges. According to the Lucas...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Dozens arrested during countywide Domestic Violence round-up

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s office made 42 arrests in relation to domestic violence on Wednesday. The arrests were made as part of the county’s Domestic Violence Round-Up, where officers apprehended individuals with outstanding warrants. According to the sheriff’s office, of the warrants, six were...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Death investigation is now a murder case

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A death investigation is now a murder investigation. According to the Huntington Police Department, Kerwin McKinnery, 50, of Detroit, was found dead inside a house in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue. Officers responded to the home on Thursday at approximately 3:30 p.m. Joshwa Hensley, who...
HUNTINGTON, WV
sent-trib.com

Boy dies following Fulton County crash

DELTA — A Wauseon boy has died following a crash in York Township last week. The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on County Road 10 at County Road E in York Township Thursday at 6:58 p.m. A 2018 Mitsubishi SUV was...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Friends of Maumee murder-suicide victim celebrate her life, raise awareness against domestic violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On October 21, 2019, 31-year-old Melissa Shoop was murdered at her home in Maumee by her ex-boyfriend, who later shot and killed himself. “Melissa was in a domestic violence relationship and she had decided to leave that person whom she shared two children with and then he had followed her home one night and waited behind a house for her,” said one of her friends, Jennifer Koperski.
MAUMEE, OH
WTOL 11

PHOTOS: Police asking for help identifying two suspects in alleged theft

Police are asking the community for help identifying two suspects in an alleged theft that took place on Sept. 5, 2022. In a Facebook post, Toledo police showed separate photos of two people accused of theft in the 5000 block of Monroe Street. The suspects are pictured walking through the entrance of a business, though police did not state the name of the business.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Mother wanted for fentanyl overdose death of 2-year-old daughter

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for a woman who is wanted in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of her 2-year-old daughter. According to TPD, Treyonna Smith is wanted for the felony charges of endangering children and obstructing justice. TPD says on Aug. 12, 2021, 2-year-old Jordynn...
TOLEDO, OH
CBS Baltimore

Police identify man, 39, killed in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- Police have identified a man shot and killed Tuesday in North Baltimore as Donterray Jones. At 4:39 p.m., Tuesday, officers responded to the 4400 block of Pall Mall Road to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived to the scene, they located Jones, 39, suffering from gunshot wounds, police say. He was then transported to an area hospital in serious condition. Homicide and Shooting investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 410-396-2455 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClickOnDetroit.com

Monroe County police want help finding missing 50-year-old woman

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 50-year-old woman who went missing in Monroe County. Dana E. Dietrich was last seen Thursday (Oct. 20) in the 3100 block of Edgevale Drive, Lambertville, Michigan. She was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and no shoes. The police...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
sent-trib.com

K-9, helicopter, drone track down suspect

LIME CITY — A routine traffic stop by the Perrysburg Township police turned into a manhunt involving their K-9 unit, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a helicopter. A Perrysburg Township police officer attempted a routine traffic stop on Saturday at 8:08 p.m. southbound on Ohio 25...
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL-TV

Missing Cirigliano family spotted at UP gas station

MICHIGAN, USA — A family of four that has been missing since Sunday were spotted filling up their van in Michigan's Upper Peninsula Monday, law enforcement said Friday. The Cirigliano family was last heard from on Sunday when family members said the father Anthony was acting paranoid. Friday afternoon,...
GULLIVER, MI
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

