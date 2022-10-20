Read full article on original website
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
Toledo Police arrest man accused in fatal East Toledo shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested after shooting and killing a man in East Toledo last month. Justin Allison, 29 was arrested on Friday for the murder of Charles Marshall, 38. According to court documents, on Sept. 10, Allison got out of the passenger side of a car...
Local man helps elderly woman recover cash she sent to a scammer
This is when the phishing scammer got control of the woman's computer and made her believe she somehow had accidentally taken too much of a refund.
42 arrested in Lucas County domestic violence round-up
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Forty-two people were arrested on outstanding warrants for domestic violence in Lucas County, completing the 2022 domestic violence round-up on Wednesday. Six of those 42 warrants were felony domestic violence charges and the other 36 warrants were misdemeanor domestic violence charges. According to the Lucas...
Dozens arrested during countywide Domestic Violence round-up
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s office made 42 arrests in relation to domestic violence on Wednesday. The arrests were made as part of the county’s Domestic Violence Round-Up, where officers apprehended individuals with outstanding warrants. According to the sheriff’s office, of the warrants, six were...
Shots fired at south Toledo residence Thursday, children inside
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. Police are investigating after receiving a call regarding shots fired at the back door to a south Toledo residence. Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Toledo police arrived at a...
Death investigation is now a murder case
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A death investigation is now a murder investigation. According to the Huntington Police Department, Kerwin McKinnery, 50, of Detroit, was found dead inside a house in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue. Officers responded to the home on Thursday at approximately 3:30 p.m. Joshwa Hensley, who...
Witness in Dearborn says teenage girl grabbed by arm, escorted into Prius; police seek help
DEARBORN – Police in Dearborn are seeking information about a suspicious incident possibly involving a teenage girl. Police says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, they was notified of a suspicious situation involving a Blue Toyota Prius and a White Toyota Prius in the area of Warren Ave. and Wyoming Ave in Dearborn.
Boy dies following Fulton County crash
DELTA — A Wauseon boy has died following a crash in York Township last week. The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on County Road 10 at County Road E in York Township Thursday at 6:58 p.m. A 2018 Mitsubishi SUV was...
Friends of Maumee murder-suicide victim celebrate her life, raise awareness against domestic violence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On October 21, 2019, 31-year-old Melissa Shoop was murdered at her home in Maumee by her ex-boyfriend, who later shot and killed himself. “Melissa was in a domestic violence relationship and she had decided to leave that person whom she shared two children with and then he had followed her home one night and waited behind a house for her,” said one of her friends, Jennifer Koperski.
Toledo man dies following crash in Hancock County Friday
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: As of 11:00 a.m., all lanes on I-75 northbound were re-opened to through traffic. Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, OSHP provided further details regarding the crash. This story has been updated to reflect that. One person is confirmed dead by Ohio State Highway Patrol...
Why can shooting investigations take so long? Former Toledo police investigator shares experience
It's been two weeks since three people were hurt after a shooting during a Whitmer High School football game. The investigation is ongoing with no arrests made.
Man shot multiple times takes video while chasing shooter on I-94
A man shot in the jaw and hand took a video of the gunman's vehicle, hoping it leads to an arrest in an unprovoked shooting.
PHOTOS: Police asking for help identifying two suspects in alleged theft
Police are asking the community for help identifying two suspects in an alleged theft that took place on Sept. 5, 2022. In a Facebook post, Toledo police showed separate photos of two people accused of theft in the 5000 block of Monroe Street. The suspects are pictured walking through the entrance of a business, though police did not state the name of the business.
Member of 6 Mile Chedda Grove gang pleads guilty to slaying of rival gang member, 13-year-old bystander
A 32-year-old Detroit man has pleaded guilty to a 2015 6 Mile Chedda Grove gang hit that claimed the lives of two people, including a rival-gang member and a 13-year-old boy.
Mother wanted for fentanyl overdose death of 2-year-old daughter
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for a woman who is wanted in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of her 2-year-old daughter. According to TPD, Treyonna Smith is wanted for the felony charges of endangering children and obstructing justice. TPD says on Aug. 12, 2021, 2-year-old Jordynn...
Police identify man, 39, killed in North Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- Police have identified a man shot and killed Tuesday in North Baltimore as Donterray Jones. At 4:39 p.m., Tuesday, officers responded to the 4400 block of Pall Mall Road to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived to the scene, they located Jones, 39, suffering from gunshot wounds, police say. He was then transported to an area hospital in serious condition. Homicide and Shooting investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 410-396-2455 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
Monroe County police want help finding missing 50-year-old woman
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 50-year-old woman who went missing in Monroe County. Dana E. Dietrich was last seen Thursday (Oct. 20) in the 3100 block of Edgevale Drive, Lambertville, Michigan. She was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and no shoes. The police...
K-9, helicopter, drone track down suspect
LIME CITY — A routine traffic stop by the Perrysburg Township police turned into a manhunt involving their K-9 unit, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a helicopter. A Perrysburg Township police officer attempted a routine traffic stop on Saturday at 8:08 p.m. southbound on Ohio 25...
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department release pictures of B and E suspects
FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office has released pictures of possible suspects who may have been involved in a breaking and entering incident at a home in Fayette Township on Wednesday afternoon. While few details have been released by the Sheriff’s Department, a large...
Missing Cirigliano family spotted at UP gas station
MICHIGAN, USA — A family of four that has been missing since Sunday were spotted filling up their van in Michigan's Upper Peninsula Monday, law enforcement said Friday. The Cirigliano family was last heard from on Sunday when family members said the father Anthony was acting paranoid. Friday afternoon,...
