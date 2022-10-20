ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

kslsports.com

Instant Replay: Liberty Trolls BYU, Celebrates With Cougar Tail After Win

SALT LAKE CITY – The Liberty football team trolled BYU by celebrating with a Cougar Tail donut in the locker room after crushing the Cougars. The Flames hosted the Cougars at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia on Saturday, October 22. Liberty blasted BYU, 41-14. After the win, Flames nation...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Former Utah QB Returns For Liberty Flames Against BYU Cougars

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes and current Liberty quarterback Charlie Brewer returned to action during the Flames’ game against the BYU Cougars. The Flames hosted the Cougars at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia on Saturday, October 22. Brewer returned to the field for the first time...
PROVO, UT
247Sports

USC QB Caleb Williams on performance in Utah loss, bye week goals

Caleb Williams seemed to play his heart out during USC’s 43-42 loss at Utah Saturday evening. The Trojans’ second-year sophomore quarterback had arguably the best game of his career. He threw for the second-most passing yards (381) and touchdowns (five) across his two collegiate seasons at Oklahoma and with the Trojans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kslsports.com

Utah Grizzlies Fall In Season Opener To Rapid City Rush

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – In the home opener of the 2022-23 season, Rapid City Rush started the game on the offensive, scoring three goals in the first 10 minutes. An early penalty cost the Grizzlies, as Rapid City’s Matt Marcinew scored just 4 minutes into the opening period. Just a minute later, the Rush found the net again with a goal from Jon Martin. Rapid City capped off its first period scoring spree with a third goal from Roby Kerins to leave the Grizzlies trailing 3-0 as the two teams went into the first intermission.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kslsports.com

No. 21 Olympus Upsets No. 12 Payson To Advance In Playoffs

PAYSON, Utah – The No. 21 Olympus Titans went on the road and upset the No. 12 Payson Lions to advance from the first round of the 5A state playoffs. The Lions hosted the Titans on Friday, October 21. Olympus beat Payson, 24-8. The Titans took advantage of four...
PAYSON, UT
KPCW

Park City and Wasatch claim playoff victories

The Park City Miners and Wasatch Wasps kicked off the playoffs with a bang!. The Park City Miners started their playoff run this past Friday at home, as they took on the Timpanogos Timberwolves. The Miner's offense got going early in the first half. They had two touchdowns from running...
PARK CITY, UT
Outsider.com

Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son

A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
utahstories.com

Wine Clubs Come to Utah!

Many wine lovers in Utah have been frustrated for years not being allowed to participate in wine clubs. Well, rejoice. For the first time, Utah wine lovers can enjoy boutique wines from six wine clubs from renowned wine regions. Here is the scoop from the founders of Vin 7000, a boutique wine brokerage based in Park City.
UTAH STATE
kslsports.com

Let Her Light Shine: Remembering Lauren McCluskey

SALT LAKE CITY- It’s been exactly four years since Lauren McCluskey was brutally murdered by her ex-boyfriend on the University of Utah campus and her mother, Jill McCluskey is determined to make sure her daughter’s light continues to shine. Since Lauren was taken, McCluskey has started a foundation...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Releasing Murderers in Utah Needs to Stop, Says Danielle Ahn

Danielle Ahn is a Salt Lake City attorney taking on current Sim Gill to become Salt Lake County’s next District Attorney. Danielle Ahn has a strong opinion about the ways in which far too many violent offenders are being released under current Salt Lake County DA Sim Gill’s office. These offenders are getting away without prison time, or even felony charges being brought against them. She says this is because the current City Prosecutors’ caseload is too heavy. They are short-staffed. She says they are also not receiving proper training to take violent offenders’ cases to court. There has been a 46% increase in homicide in Salt Lake County in the past four years. According to FBI data, the number of murders reported in Utah climbed from 50 in 2011 to 102 in 2020.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT

