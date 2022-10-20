Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Snowmobile Show Is Going On In Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Spending Time During Halloween at The Loveland Aquarium Provides Fun for the Whole FamilyS. F. MoriDraper, UT
Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah, Was an Olympic Venue For Cross Country SkiingS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Hale Centre Theatre Is Soon Ending Its Showing of The Unsinkable Molly BrownS. F. MoriSandy, UT
What these former BYU defenders said in calling for change after Cougars’ latest loss
Linebacker Kyle Van Noy was one of several former BYU defenders who shared their frustrations over the Cougars’ current state.
kslsports.com
Instant Replay: Liberty Trolls BYU, Celebrates With Cougar Tail After Win
SALT LAKE CITY – The Liberty football team trolled BYU by celebrating with a Cougar Tail donut in the locker room after crushing the Cougars. The Flames hosted the Cougars at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia on Saturday, October 22. Liberty blasted BYU, 41-14. After the win, Flames nation...
Here’s where Utah landed in the major polls after its bye week
The Utes moved up one spot in both the Associated Press and USA Today coaches polls.
This former Utah QB is expected to play in limited role for Liberty against BYU, per report
Charlie Brewer, who broke his hand in Liberty’s season opener, is expected to play in a limited role against BYU, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
kslsports.com
Former Utah QB Returns For Liberty Flames Against BYU Cougars
SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes and current Liberty quarterback Charlie Brewer returned to action during the Flames’ game against the BYU Cougars. The Flames hosted the Cougars at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia on Saturday, October 22. Brewer returned to the field for the first time...
The latest on the Utah Utes’ 2023 recruiting class
Who are the Utah Utes recruiting? What players are committed to Utah for 2023?
247Sports
USC QB Caleb Williams on performance in Utah loss, bye week goals
Caleb Williams seemed to play his heart out during USC’s 43-42 loss at Utah Saturday evening. The Trojans’ second-year sophomore quarterback had arguably the best game of his career. He threw for the second-most passing yards (381) and touchdowns (five) across his two collegiate seasons at Oklahoma and with the Trojans.
kslsports.com
Utah Grizzlies Fall In Season Opener To Rapid City Rush
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – In the home opener of the 2022-23 season, Rapid City Rush started the game on the offensive, scoring three goals in the first 10 minutes. An early penalty cost the Grizzlies, as Rapid City’s Matt Marcinew scored just 4 minutes into the opening period. Just a minute later, the Rush found the net again with a goal from Jon Martin. Rapid City capped off its first period scoring spree with a third goal from Roby Kerins to leave the Grizzlies trailing 3-0 as the two teams went into the first intermission.
kslsports.com
No. 21 Olympus Upsets No. 12 Payson To Advance In Playoffs
PAYSON, Utah – The No. 21 Olympus Titans went on the road and upset the No. 12 Payson Lions to advance from the first round of the 5A state playoffs. The Lions hosted the Titans on Friday, October 21. Olympus beat Payson, 24-8. The Titans took advantage of four...
Park City and Wasatch claim playoff victories
The Park City Miners and Wasatch Wasps kicked off the playoffs with a bang!. The Park City Miners started their playoff run this past Friday at home, as they took on the Timpanogos Timberwolves. The Miner's offense got going early in the first half. They had two touchdowns from running...
gastronomicslc.com
First glimpse of the all new Mar | Muntanya – Spanish flair for Utah
It’s rare I’ll move this quickly on reporting on a restaurant, but frankly there’s a volcanic level of pent up interest for info on this one. I’ve fielded a whole host of queries from eager beavers, so here’s a few shots I took last night. You’ll want to wrap your peepers around them aprisa.
Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son
A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
utahstories.com
Wine Clubs Come to Utah!
Many wine lovers in Utah have been frustrated for years not being allowed to participate in wine clubs. Well, rejoice. For the first time, Utah wine lovers can enjoy boutique wines from six wine clubs from renowned wine regions. Here is the scoop from the founders of Vin 7000, a boutique wine brokerage based in Park City.
Utah’s first winter storm of the season delivers
Our first taste of winter started rolling in during the late morning hours, dropping both temperatures and moisture across the northwestern parts of Utah.
kslsports.com
Let Her Light Shine: Remembering Lauren McCluskey
SALT LAKE CITY- It’s been exactly four years since Lauren McCluskey was brutally murdered by her ex-boyfriend on the University of Utah campus and her mother, Jill McCluskey is determined to make sure her daughter’s light continues to shine. Since Lauren was taken, McCluskey has started a foundation...
kslnewsradio.com
Matt Thornton, American Fork Junior High
“He is the best and he is amazing and he is great and he is awesome and he is inspiring and he is cool and he is really nice and he is really kind and he teaches well.”
utahstories.com
Releasing Murderers in Utah Needs to Stop, Says Danielle Ahn
Danielle Ahn is a Salt Lake City attorney taking on current Sim Gill to become Salt Lake County’s next District Attorney. Danielle Ahn has a strong opinion about the ways in which far too many violent offenders are being released under current Salt Lake County DA Sim Gill’s office. These offenders are getting away without prison time, or even felony charges being brought against them. She says this is because the current City Prosecutors’ caseload is too heavy. They are short-staffed. She says they are also not receiving proper training to take violent offenders’ cases to court. There has been a 46% increase in homicide in Salt Lake County in the past four years. According to FBI data, the number of murders reported in Utah climbed from 50 in 2011 to 102 in 2020.
Opinion: We can have solar power — without the aesthetically questionable roof panels
Solar energy doesn’t have to come from panels on your roof. This energy company is creating energy farms to send solar power to the grid for your home.
SLCC School of Business to be first in Utah named exclusively after a woman following $10 million donation
In a first for Utah history, a business school will be named exclusively after a woman, following a $10 million gift to Salt Lake Community College (SLCC), the largest single cash donation received by the college.
ksl.com
'I almost died': Utah boy survives dog mauling with more surgery, recovery ahead
SANDY — There are physical wounds — and then are the emotional ones. Mason Mihlberger, 5 years old, survived a dog mauling that sent him by helicopter to a hospital. "I almost died because he bit me in the cheek," Mason told KSL-TV. "He was dragging me all around, but my mom and dad came."
