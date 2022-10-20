ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9&10 News

Detroit plays Washington for conference matchup

Detroit Pistons (1-2, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (2-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Washington and Detroit will play. Washington finished 24-28 in Eastern Conference play and 21-20 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wizards shot 47.2% from the field and...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Packers: Updated NFC North standings don’t look great

The updated NFC North standings don’t look great for the Green Bay Packers. It may only be Week 7, but the Green Bay Packers‘ chances of retaining their NFC North crown are already hanging by a thread. Following their third straight defeat on Sunday, Green Bay finds itself...
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Some former Chicago Cubs players are 2022 NL champions

The Philadelphia Phillies are going to the 2022 World Series as the National League Champions! They are an 87-win team that made the playoffs as the lowest-seeded team. It is cool for local Chicago folks to know that the Chicago Cubs have some influence on this Phillies team that is headed to the biggest series of the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
