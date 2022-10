PetHub, Inc., the networked database and subscription membership service for pets and pet parents in the United States, announced it is one of the 12 global companies selected to participate in the fourth cohort of Plug and Play Topeka’s animal health and ag-tech accelerator program. The early-to-mid-stage startups were chosen by partners of the program after a pitch competition was held virtually in September.

