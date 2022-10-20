Submitted by Jeff Smith, Lake Lawsona/Fern Creek Neighborhood Association president. The Lake Lawsona/Fern Creek Neighborhood Association had its Fall Meeting on Oct. 11, and we enjoyed talking to those in attendance. Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan joined us again and briefed the group on the latest information regarding Hurricane Ian cleanup and area flooding concerns. A long discussion regarding speeding on neighborhood streets and what could be done to minimize this hazard followed. OPD Officer Eddie Rosado filled us in on the latest crime statistics, and we learned that there had not been much change from the relatively low rate of citizen complaints last year.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO