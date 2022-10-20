Read full article on original website
Events, fun things to do in Orlando area the weekend of Oct. 28- 30
Here is a roundup of events and festivals taking place in the City Beautiful and the surrounding Central Florida area on Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30. Airplay began Oct. 8 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets are $20 for those age 3 and older, and it includes a timed entry to Architects of Air Experience inflatable mazes, sculptures, and much more.
Lake Lawsona/Fern Creek neighborhood to hold cleanup, bridge lighting ceremony
Submitted by Jeff Smith, Lake Lawsona/Fern Creek Neighborhood Association president. The Lake Lawsona/Fern Creek Neighborhood Association had its Fall Meeting on Oct. 11, and we enjoyed talking to those in attendance. Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan joined us again and briefed the group on the latest information regarding Hurricane Ian cleanup and area flooding concerns. A long discussion regarding speeding on neighborhood streets and what could be done to minimize this hazard followed. OPD Officer Eddie Rosado filled us in on the latest crime statistics, and we learned that there had not been much change from the relatively low rate of citizen complaints last year.
Church on the Drive refurbishing Physically Impaired Wing at Lake Silver
Church on the Drive in College Park has begun its mission to refurbish the Physically Impaired Wing at Lake Silver Elementary School. It all began on a Sunday morning in August when the church invited representatives from all the local public schools to explain any needs or challenges they are currently facing. The Lake Silver media specialist, Maryanne Hutcheson, told a tale of the need to refurbish the beloved and esteemed PI wing of their school for the betterment of the children.
The Way We Were: History Center’s opening festival celebrated Orlando music
Submitted by Jeremy Hileman, Orange County Regional History Center’s assistant curator of collections. In the fall of 2000, the Orange County Regional History Center opened its doors to the public for the first time. Replacing the previous historical museum in Loch Haven Park, the newly renovated 1927 courthouse on Central Avenue provided a larger space to properly display artifacts representing the history of Central Florida. To celebrate the occasion, the History Center leaned into downtown Orlando’s rich live music scene, hosting an outdoor concert festival featuring some of the city’s favorite artists of the era.
The Central Florida Witches Ball returns to Orlando for a second time this weekend
Happening contiguously to Spooky Empire is the second edition of the wondrously witchy convocation. On offer will be three days of cabaret, musical performances, drink specials, vendors and a gothic dance party with all the horror you can handle conveniently next door. Presented by Tea & Tarot Emporium and Story Tailors, this spellbinding event features two highlight performances. "Saturday’s Song" promises to be a look into the “gothic world of witches,” with new initiates vying for inclusion into the grand Conclave.
Scream n’ Stream drive-thru haunted attraction gets a new Florida location
Scream n’ Stream drive-thru haunted road will be even bigger in 2022 due to its new location at the Florida Mall and an expansion that includes added experiences in a new area, “The Lobby.”. Seeking scares from the comfort of your own car? Scream n’ Stream is returning...
Downtown Melbourne Trick or Treat
Families and kids, dress in your favorite costume and come trick or treating in Downtown Melbourne. Participating merchants will have a "Treat Stop" sign in their windows, indicating that they are participating in the event and that they will have a treat for the kids, either inside or outside their doors.
Ghost hunter leading tours of Central Florida’s most haunted home
Later this month, the Art and History Museums – Maitland (Facebook | Website) will be hosting a special tour of its Waterhouse Residence Museum on Lake Lily, one of the “most haunted homes” in Central Florida. Visitors will get a chance to visit the beautiful Victorian home...
Comings and Growings (South Downtown, November)
On Oct. 13, Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream celebrated five years at their Fern Creek location. Kelly’s first opened in 2015 in Audubon Park and has recently expanded to five “scoop shop” locations around Orlando, along with eight “counter” locations around Florida. ___. If you...
Celebrate National Jerk Day at food festival in Apopka
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – National Jerk Day is practically upon us and what better way to celebrate than experiencing the mouthwatering, perfectly seasoned and grilled cuisine that Jamaica has to offer, right here in Central Florida. The Florida Jerk Festival is returning to the Apopka Amphitheater for a day...
Farm Share distributes food to residents in Mount Dora
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Florida’s largest food bank distributed food to Floridians in Mount Dora on Saturday. Farm Share helped pass out fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods at the Bethel Independent Free Methodist Church. Residents were required to arrive at the Lake County event in a vehicle...
Halloween-themed food truck event coming to Volusia County
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Daytona Beach Shores plans to welcome a Halloween-themed food truck event next weekend. The event will take place on Oct. 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Shores Pavilion and McElroy Park and will feature live entertainment, games and a variety of food trucks.
White Castle Launches ‘Crave & Go’ Location in Orlando Oct 26, 2022
If you’ve visited the White Castle location in Orlando, you know how busy it is. To keep up with demand, it will be opening a new “Crave & Go” location next door on October 26, 2022. The first of its kind in the White Castle system, Crave...
What does La Niña mean for Central Florida?
It looks like La Niña will stick around for another winter season. This typically means a warmer and drier than average December, January and February for Central Florida. But, have the past two winters been just that for our region? The short answer is yes. In fact, for the...
Edgewater Drive ‘Complete Street’ update
Edgewater Drive will be transformed in the next few years, and initial plans for the redesign of the main business corridor of College Park were unveiled to the community in October. Representatives from the City’s transportation department were available at an open-house style gathering to answer questions in the Fellowship...
South Eola bounces back after hurricane
Submitted by David Wessman, South Eola Neighborhood Association president. Like many neighborhoods, hurricane Ian quickly changed our plans for the month. Thankfully spared from the worst damage, we did see severe flooding of area lakes, especially Lake Eola, which impacted roads and accessibility. Some took to these waters, paddleboarding and even swimming — which we shouldn’t have to say is not allowed (for good reason).
Activating Lake Lucerne
As part of Downtown Orlando’s Project DTO 2.0, the City Council held a workshop on Sept. 26 to review updates and action plans presented by the Downtown Development Board/Community Redevelopment Agency. Project DTO was originally initiated in 2014 to advance downtown Orlando. Sponsored by the CRA, the plan recommended...
D-SNAP third phase opening for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families announced on Sunday that the third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, will open on Monday, Oct. 24 for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to...
Winter Park residents hope to "Fix 426", a road prone to crashes
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Photos and videos show the dangerous, sometimes deadly, traffic crashes along State Road 426 in Winter Park. Ahmid Idris lives on lives along the road near downtown Winter Park and says he worries for his children's safety. "You're prone to accidents, especially when you try to...
White Castle to open Crave & Go in Orlando on Wednesday: Everything you need to know
ORLANDO, Fla. - We're just days away from White Castle opening its very first Crave & Go location right here in Central Florida that will be completely dedicated to take-out orders!. The new 1,800-square-foot location will open on Wednesday, Oct. 26, next to the White Castle at 11595 Daryl Carter...
