scttx.com
Tenaha City Council Regular Meeting Agenda, October 24
October 21, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a regular called meeting of the governing body of the above-named City will be held on Monday the 24th day of October 2022 at 5:30 pm at Tenaha City Hall, 238 North George Bowers Drive, Tenaha, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be considered, to-wit:
scttx.com
Shelby County Commissioners’ Court Notice of Special Meeting, Oct. 26 Agenda
October 21, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners' Court will be held on the 26th day of October, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
KTBS
City of Marshall begins work on Airport Park project
MARSHALL, Texas - Marshall began work on renovations planned for the city’s Airport Park, with plans to update two of the 11 ball fields available on the property, last week. City Manager Terrell Smith said that the plans included upgrading fencing for fields three and four, as well as...
ktalnews.com
Former employee files whistleblower lawsuit against City of Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The former city employee who claimed state violations inside the City of Shreveport’s accounting department has filed a whistleblower lawsuit. Ben Hebert, the former city controller, said he reported financial violations to the state that led to an investigative audit. The audit revealed the...
Rusk County responding to structure fire on CR 152
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said Saturday afternoon, that they are responding to a structure fire in the 9000 block of County Road 152. According to officials, the structure is “fully involved” in the fire and no one is inside. Kilgore Fire Department, New London Volunteer Fire Department, Overton […]
KTRE
Timpson City Council member killed in Nacogdoches crash
TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - A man who died in a crash in Nacogdoches Wednesday has been confirmed to be a sitting member of the Timpson City Council. Authorities identified the man who died in the crash in the 1600 block of SW Stallings Drive Wednesday as Kenneth Walker, 61. Walker was a current member of the Timpson City Council.
KSLA
Sabine Parish school officials to enforce stricter penalties for truancy
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Sabine Parish School Board is taking steps to address truancy at its schools. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the school board met with multiple agencies to come up with ways to reduce truancy. All district principals attended the meeting, along with:. Superintendent Shane Wright. Central...
KSLA
Blaze severely damages mobile home, chars about 5 acres of land in rural Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Fire severely damaged a mobile home and charred about five acres of land in rural Caddo Parish. The fire at Louisiana Highway 789 at Preston Road was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. That’s about 4.5 miles west...
Over-the-counter hearing aids saving patients thousands of dollars
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – It used to take days to weeks to get a hearing aid, but now you can visit a local pharmacy to be tested, fitted and on your way in the same day. “A lot of people don’t even realize that they have hearing issues until they go in, and somebody says they […]
scttx.com
"Candy in the Park" at Perry Sampson Park
October 21, 2022 - Join us for A Perry Sampson Park Committee event - Candy in the Park Saturday October 29, 2022 from 3pm-7pm at Perry Sampson Park 806 Garrett Street, Center, TX 75935. “Round the Block Hayride” at 4:20. Face Painting, Apple Bobbing, Fun Fun Fun. Everyone is Welcome. Parents are encouraged to attend. Kid Friendly.
KSLA
City begins $6M, 8-month long street repair project
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is announcing a project to repair a number of streets in each district throughout the city. The city says it will repair 56 asphalt streets across the city. The roadway improvement project will begin in District A with the following streets:. STREETFROMTO.
Huge Estate Sale in Shreveport from Legendary Business
I have so many fond memories of long leisurely lunches with friends. The quiche was one of my favorites. But I also loved to try the specialty teas they would have each day. My Mom also loved this place. We would sit under the great painting of the Queen and talk about all the things going on in the world. The Glenwood Tea Room was such a calming and happy place for miss. I sure do miss it.
KTRE
Updated animal ordinance in Lufkin restricts sales, truck bed travel
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin City Council has approved updates and additions to the city’s animal services ordinance, according to city spokesperson Jessica Pebsworth. Additions to the ordinance include the restriction of selling or giving away animals in public places and the requirement of owners to secure animals traveling in a truck bed or other open vehicles.
KLTV
Manhunt for felon moves from Shelby County to San Augustine County, sheriff says
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has been working for several hours to locate a man they say has a number of felony warrants and who has evaded deputies Thursday. The sheriff did not say what those outstanding warrants are for. The man’s name is...
Emergency Evacuations Ordered In Caddo Parish Due To Chemical Leak
A fire west of Shreveport has forced emergency evacuations in Caddo Parish. Authorities say a fire at a water treatment plant in Greenwood has caused the release of a chlorine gas cloud. With the toxic gas in the air, officials with the Caddo Parish Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness office have issue emergency evacuations.
KTRE
Lufkin festival celebrates city’s diverse heritage
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Many different cultures were showcased through art, music, food and celebrations at the Lufkin Heritage Festival. Avenue Speak’s Casey Muze brought his drums from around the globe to showcase for people as he educated them on the history of the instruments and how to play them during the Lufkin Heritage Festival.
Woman Shares Sweet Act of Kindness from a Complete Stranger in Longview, TX
A Longview, TX Woman shared an act of kindness she experienced from a complete stranger at an area business. In a world that often seems so rife with hatred, these kinds of tales remind us that there is so much good, love, and beauty in the world. And this act of kindness from a complete stranger showed this East Texas woman of that very truth.
KLTV
Former Longview police officer under house arrest, prohibited from internet
JACKSONVILLE, Florida (KLTV) - The conditions of release have been discolsed for a former Longview police officer charged with soliciting a minor for sex. According to an arrest affidavit from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Seth Estes Vanover, who has since resigned his position as a lieutenant with the Longview Police Department, used cellphones and personal computers (including hardware owned by the City of Longview) to use social media apps. While using those apps, based on chatlogs provided in the affidavit, it appears that Vanover believed he was speaking with adults who would let him perform sexual acts on their children.
KTBS
Ex-Bossier cop charged with stealing from programs intended for children
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A disgraced former Bossier City police sergeant, already facing charges of prescription-drug fraud and abuse of his police powers, was charged Thursday with stealing money from the police officers’ union he headed -- including donations intended for underprivileged children. Federal prosecutors in Shreveport charged B.J. Sanford...
Walmart Thieves Wanted by Bossier City Police
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the two subjects pictured. On October 15,2022 the two females entered Walmart and stole several items from the store. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is...
