College football fans packed the Memorial Quad at the University of Oregon before dawn Saturday as ESPN’s “College GameDay” show came to Eugene for the No. 10 Oregon Ducks’ matchup against the No. 9 UCLA Bruins. Hundreds of fans shrugged off a rainy October morning to...
With ESPN’s College GameDay in town and a national audience watching, the No. 10 Oregon Ducks handed the previously-undefeated No. 9 UCLA Bruins their first loss of the season in a familiar, Chip Kelly-esque style Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Bo Nix threw for five touchdowns, Troy Franklin hauled in...
The No. 10 Oregon Ducks defeated No. 9 UCLA, 45-30, at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. The win gave Oregon (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) sole possession of first place in the Pac-12. It travels to Cal (3-4, 1-3) on Saturday (12:30 p.m., FS1) Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and...
The Oregon Ducks have climbed to their highest spot in the polls this season. The Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) moved up to No. 8 with 1,114 points in the AP poll and No. 8 with 1,125 points in the AFCA coaches poll following a 45-30 win Saturday over No. 9 UCLA.
Dan Lanning studied the sky to the west of Autzen Stadium. Clenched fists of black clouds threatened to release their fury. “If there was a chance to steal a possession,” he later said, “it would be before the weather really hit.”. So Lanning punched first. All week in...
No. 9 UCLA lost to No. 10 Oregon, 45-30, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Chip Kelly recapped the Bruins’ first loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Kelly’s postgame press conference. CHIP KELLY. On inability to get defensive stops …. “We didn’t get stops with our defense...
The Oregon Ducks are two touchdown favorites at Cal. The No. 8 Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) opened as 13.5-point favorites against the Golden Bears (3-4, 1-3) for their game Saturday (12:30 p.m. PT, FS1) at California Memorial Stadium. The line, according to VegasInsider.com, has since moved to 14.5. Oregon is...
The Oregon State Beavers defeated the Colorado Buffaloes 42-9 Saturday night at Reser Stadium. Here are eight takeaways from the win, which made the Beavers bowl eligible with four games remaining:. 1. The big picture heading into November. Only in 2013 (Oct. 19) and 2012 (Oct. 20) have the Beavers...
No. 10 Oregon defeated No. 9 UCLA, 45-30, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ sixth win of the season. Below is a transcript from Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. Opening Statement. “Wow. I had a pretty good feeling this was going to be an...
Halfway through his inaugural season, Dan Lanning has a signature win and the Oregon Ducks have a clear identity behind an explosive, efficient and balanced offense that had its way with the Pac-12′s leader in total defense. Bo Nix, Bucky Irving and Troy Franklin led No. 10 Oregon in...
After falling to 0-3 in his career against the Oregon Ducks, UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is hoping for a fourth meeting in the Pac-12 Championship game — and he said he believes if the Bruins had done their jobs Saturday, the Ducks “wouldn’t have been able to hang” with them.
Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 8 of the 2022 season:. Cross Patton, RB Nevada: 1 carry for 3 yards in 23-7 loss to San Diego State. Braxton Burmeister, QB/WR San Diego State: 1 catch for 19 yards in 23-7...
No. 10 Oregon only had one possession during the third quarter against No. 9 UCLA, but it might have been the defining drive of the season for the Ducks. Leading 31-16 with 9:22 left in the third, Oregon assembled an 82-yard drive that featured 12 runs for 44 yards and three passes for 38 yards. It culminated in a 17-yard touchdown from Bo Nix to Cam McCormick to cap the 7:30 possession that effectively sealed what ended as a 45-30 win for the Ducks Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium.
No. 10 Oregon Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) vs. No. 9 UCLA Bruins (6-0, 3-0) Coaches: Dan Lanning, first year (5-1); Chip Kelly, 5th year (69-32 overall; 23-25 at UCLA) On air: Radio on 1080 “The Fan” in Portland, KUGN-AM 590 in Eugene. How to watch live stream online:...
Oregon has taken the lead in the Pac-12 thanks to the conference’s leading offense. The No. 8 Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) lead the Pac-12 and rank in the top 10 nationally in scoring, total offense and rushing after gaining 545 yards, with 283 on the ground, in a 45-30 win over UCLA. It’s the first time UO has led the conference in those three categories since following its bye week in 2018.
The weekly drill during football season, where readers ask questions about Oregon State athletics, and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel attempts an answer. Here goes:. I have been thinking about this since the USC game. Why can’t OSU get the lower new side of the stadium up to basic levels of security and allow more students to be there for the Civil War game? The increase in tickets would pay for extra security. Has anyone thought of this? – Karen G.
The eyes of the college football world will be on Eugene this week as the 10th-ranked Oregon Ducks play host to the No. 9 UCLA Bruins. The top-10 matchup carries plenty of intrigue. Both teams are highly ranked and undefeated in Pac-12 play. Current Bruins coach Chip Kelly used to coach the Ducks, of course. UO receiver Chase Cota is facing his former team. And ESPN “College GameDay” will be broadcasting its popular pregame show from the UO campus on Saturday morning.
Oregon State became bowl eligible Saturday as freshman Damien Martinez ran for a career-high 178 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Beavers to a 42-9 win over Colorado in Reser Stadium. The Beavers (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) won their third consecutive game, holding Colorado (1-6, 1-3) to 290 offensive yards...
Damien Martinez ran for 178 yards three touchdowns to power the Oregon State Beavers to a 42-9 rout of the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday night at Reser Stadium in Corvallis. The Beavers (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) won their third game in a row and clinched bowl eligibility for the second season in a row. Colorado dropped to 1-6 (1-3 Pac-12).
Oregon’s biggest weakness, its inability to get off the field on third down, matches with one of UCLA’s greatest offensive strengths. The No. 10 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) are 129th of 131 FBS teams, allowing opponents to convert on 50.6% of third downs. The No. 9 Bruins (6-0, 3-0) have converted 54.79% of their third downs, fourth in the country entering Saturday’s game (12:30 p.m., FOX) at Autzen Stadium.
