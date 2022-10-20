ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

There's a Wild 'House of the Dragon' Fan Theory About Aemond and Helaena

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood and House of the Dragon. You know House of the Dragon is a wild show when there are theories about one brother fathering his sister's children instead of his older brother, who is actually married to said sister. But that's where we're at right now as the inaugural season comes to a close. And there's a fan theory circling the internet that says Aemond is the father of Helaena's kids instead of Aegon.
Distractify

Team Black Needs Support From House Velaryon in the 'House of the Dragon' Season Finale (SPOILERS)

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood the Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon. The House of the Dragon Season 1 finale picks up where the penultimate episode left off. Rhaenys arrives at Dragonstone to warn Rhaenyra about Aegon's coronation and Team Green's imminent threat. But when multiple people pledge their allegiance to Rhaenyra's claim to the throne, Rhaenys doesn't.
Distractify

Not Every Rider Can Control Their Dragon in 'House of the Dragon' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood and the Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon. Fans of House of the Dragon knew they wouldn't get through the Season 1 finale without at least one death. Unfortunately, it was on Team Black, or Rhaenyra's side. When Aemond and Lucerys fight on their dragons, however, they both tell their dragons, "serve me," which may have some fans curious.
Distractify

British Actress Josephine Melville, Best Known for 'EastEnders,' Has Passed Away

The world of acting got a little more quiet when it was recently announced that British actress Josephine Melville unexpectedly passed away. While she was most known to the public for her brief but memorable time on the popular soap opera EastEnders, Josephine did incredible work behind the scenes for the entertainment community and beyond. She was a trailblazer and a philanthropist whose presence will be missed. Here's what we know about her cause of death.
Distractify

Theo Graves Has Already Made Quite a Splash on 'AHS: NYC'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1 and 2 of AHS: NYC. Fans are quickly learning that AHS: NYC is about as murderous, mysterious, and leather-clad as a show could be. The latest installment in the FX series depicts the underworld of early-'80s New York City in a way that only American Horror Story could: through copious amounts of sex and violence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Distractify

A New Series by the Creators of 'Westworld' Could Have a Happy Ending (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Peripheral. We are in an era of fantasy and sci-fi, from Andor to House of the Dragon. Now, Prime Video is getting in on the action with The Peripheral. The new series, produced by HBO’s Westworld creators, shares Westworld’s dystopian perspective. However, The Peripheral is actually based on a novel, so we may have a hint as to how it ends.
Distractify

You Guessed It! The Mole Was [SPOILER] All Along

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 1 of The Mole. Betrayal isn’t always a bad thing, and this is especially true for contestants on the Netflix reboot of The Mole, where backstabbing is the name of the game. The Mole — revived more than a decade...
Distractify

Shakira Seems to Have Addressed Her Ex-Husband on "Monotonía"

If there's one thing that we've come to know and love about Shakira over the years, its that the singer is never afraid to unapologetically be herself. Despite recently facing an intense split from her former husband, famous soccer player Gerard Piqué, as well as some serious legal troubles, the star is still coming out strong.
Distractify

A Definitive Guide to the Parents in 'The School for Good and Evil' (SPOILERS)

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The School for Good and Evil on Netflix. Two best friends go to magic school and chaos naturally ensues — welcome to The School for Good and Evil on Netflix. Agatha (Sofia Wylie) and her best friend Sophie (Sophia Ann Caruso) are separated from the get-go, with Agatha being sorted into the good school while Sophie is sent straight to the School of Evil, to her utter detriment.
Distractify

Who Is Quintessa Swindell Dating? Details on the 'Black Adam' Actor's Romantic Life

Folks that are familiar with the Netflix series Trinkets may be familiar with the name Quintessa Swindell. Quintessa, who is non-binary and uses they/he pronouns, played Tabitha Foster on the hit show and also earned a small role on Euphoria as Anna. Now, they're is adding superhero to their ever-growing acting resume, thanks to the new DC film Black Adam.
Distractify

Former HGTV Royalty Chip and Joanna Gaines Are the Proud Parents of Five Kids

Once news broke that Chip and Joanna Gaines were leaving HGTV, the sounds of various hearts breaking echoed around the globe. The handy couple helped build the network and quickly became unofficial HGTV royalty, but they ultimately decided to step away a few years later to explore other business opportunities and focus on their family.
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
179K+
Followers
28K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy