Related
ZDNet
Delta and American Airlines are making big changes (but not for everyone)
Yes, the last couple of years have been dismal for air travel, but we're emerging on the other side. Now, there'll be joys. There'll be real customer service. There might even be free food. Yes, of course I'm getting carried away, but some of the biggest airlines are generating some...
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
The airline wants to increase the number of premium seats it provides on its planes, but is cutting its highest-price offer: first class.
Cost of average Thanksgiving and Christmas flights are up 50% to almost $600 as airlines cash in on renewed demand - as experts warn era of last minute flight deal is dead
The cost of the average Thanksgiving and Christmas flights are up 50 percent as airlines look to cash in on renewed travel demand. Thanksgiving flights are poised to cost $468 on average this year, 50 percent more than last year and 30 percent more than in 2019. Meanwhile, Christmas flights...
Southwest Ruined My Trick To Get On The Plane First
There are different ways for you to improve your boarding position when flying with Southwest. You can pay for Early Bird which checks you in before the 24-hour mark, thereby getting you ahead of the rest of the passengers. If you’re a frequent flyer, you’ll get A-List, which checks you in 36 hours before the flight, 12 hours before those with Early Bird.
Inc.com
Delta Just Announced Something That Could Make Air Travel Much Less Awful
Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it is investing $60 million in electric air taxi startup Joby, part of a deal to transport passengers from their homes to the airport quickly and easily using “vertiports” spread throughout the cities it serves. The airline is promising up to $140 million in additional investment if Joby hits unspecified milestones. Service will first be available in New York City and Los Angeles, and that could possibly happen as soon as 2024.
travelnoire.com
This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America
Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
Thrillist
United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot
Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
These Are the Cheapest Days of the Week and Times for Flights
Increased fuel costs, staff shortages and elevated demand have driven up flight prices in recent months. While it's hard to find "cheap" flights, there are ways to save on your next trip if you are...
Thrillist
This Business-Class-Only Airline Is Having a Flash Sale on Flights to Europe
New Yorkers eyeing Europe for a fall trip can have the best of both worlds this year—a business class roundtrip flight without breaking the bank. La Compagnie, the fan-favorite business class carrier, is having a fall sale on select European routes for flights departing from the Big Apple. The last-minute deal applies on travel from New York to Paris and Milan this November and December, and customers looking to snag the deal will need to act fast. The offer is only available starting today and through October 31.
Frontier Airlines Makes Baggage Move Some Passengers Will Hate
People don’t fly budget airlines like Frontier or Spirit because they’re known for their high quality customer service, or because they’re renowned for their roomy seats. While opinions will always vary, and people tend to only be inclined to leave a review when they are irate, low cost airlines are generally not known for their comfort.
Flying Delta? Passengers could soon take an electric aircraft to the airport
Delta Air Lines will begin offering electric aircraft rides through a partnership with Joby Aviation.
Southwest Airlines Giving Something Extra To Rapid Rewards Members
For regular travelers of Southwest Airlines, there’s not much exciting about the Rapid Rewards loyalty program. The amount of points you earn depends on the price of your ticket and points are worth a set value range when redeeming for award flights. While there’s some disagreement with the value of a Southwest point, most websites say they’re worth between 1.2 to 1.5 cents.
disneyfoodblog.com
Flight Perks to Take Advantage of Before They Disappear
If you’ve broken into all of your piggy banks and you’re trying to make every dollar stretch as much as possible when it comes to travel costs, we’ve got some good news. For starters, some flight costs had been going down as the situation with fuel costs changes. But with airplane prices going up and cuts in flight schedules, things are complicated. You’ve worked incredibly hard for the money you’re about to spend on your trip, so you might as well save money or take advantage of great perks when you can, right? RIGHT. So today we’re going over flight perks available now that you’ll want to take advantage of BEFORE they disappear!
Thrillist
United Airlines Just Announced 3 New Direct Transatlantic Routes
United Airlines is expanding its service for Summer 2023, adding new service to three cities and six additional routes to other major European cities. By next summer, United customers will have the opportunity to fly to 37 different cities in Europe, Africa, India and the Middle East. "Next summer United...
Delta launches its first A321neo planes with new first-class seats — here’s how you can fly in one for almost nothing
Delta has launched its brand-new A321neo aircraft featuring new first-class seats. Here's how you can try them out yourself for almost nothing.
What To Do If You’re Stuck In An Airport Overnight
There are lots of reasons for getting stuck in an airport overnight. Your flight was cancelled (or you somehow missed it), and the next available flight isn’t until the morning. You have a REALLY long layover. There’s a weather delay. Your airline doesn’t offer a hotel stay for delays/cancellations. Or you planned it this way and sleeping at the airport is cheaper than staying at a hotel.
traveltomorrow.com
More and more US travelers are avoiding checking in their luggage
More US travelers are avoiding checking in their bags on flights as issues with checked-in baggage increase. Several, passenger in the United States are reporting episodes of stolen or lost bags. During the summer, a Florida airline subcontractor, Giovanni De Luca, was arrested in connection to the theft of $16,000 in valuables from checked-in bags.
US airlines cheer travel boost from shift to hybrid work
US airlines say they are reaping the benefits of a growing trend of hybrid work that allows employees to travel more frequently as Covid-19 restrictions ebb. On the other hand, when people do travel for work, they are more frequently deciding to extend their stays due to the greater acceptability of remote work.
Singapore Airlines’ best first-class seat is now flying to the US — here’s how to book it for almost nothing
Fly one of the best first-class seats in the world for almost nothing, thanks to Singapore Airlines' top-notch frequent flyer program and any of several credit cards that you may already have in your purse or wallet — or can easily get.
Avoiding checking in your bag on your next flight? 1 out of 6 travelers' bags were mishandled this summer
A recent survey of American travelers finds that more are changing their flying behaviors and not checking in their bags.
