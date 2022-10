San Francisco's neighborhoods will shine bright for the holiday season as the 10th annual "Illuminate SF" Festival of Light makes a luminous return. Presented by San Francisco Travel Association and 5M, a mixed-use destination at the intersection of 5th and Mission streets, in collaboration with local civic, arts and cultural partners, the festival runs from Nov. 9 through the end of January and celebrates The City's vibrant art scene.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO