Pennsylvania State

‘Read It, Man’: Biden Gives a Sassy Response to Abortion Question

By Asta Hemenway
 3 days ago
Anna Moneymaker/Getty

President Joe Biden fired off a sassy response to a reporter who asked about his stance on abortion on Thursday. As he stopped to answer questions outside the White House, the reporter asked if Biden supported “any restrictions on abortion at all?” Biden replied that there should be, and the reporter asked what they would be. “ Roe v. Wade . Read it, man. You’ll get educated,” he quipped before dashing off to a helicopter waiting to take him to Pennsylvania for campaign events. As the midterms approach, and in the wake of Roe v Wade being overturned, some candidates have struggled to clarify what legal parameters they would support on abortion. In the landmark 1973 case, no restrictions were permitted during the first trimester. During the second trimester, states were permitted to regulate abortion to protect the health of the woman, and in the third trimester, states could regulate abortion to promote its interests in protecting the life of the fetus unless an abortion was necessary to preserve the mother’s life.

Comments / 264

Sitting Dove
3d ago

The eyes. Look at the eyes. Lost my Dad to alzheimer's and spent endless time volunteering in a Nursing Home with alzheimer's patients. Alzheimer’s Disease happens when the barrier between a person’s real life and dream life is worn away. What remains is the dream life. The eyes tell the story, they're always the same with dementia. Look at Joe's eyes. Stage ll Dementia. Hey, Joe! Why the dark glasses all the time?

Reply(23)
168
Sitting Dove
3d ago

A Google Search for Alzheimer's early symptoms. 1) Challenges in working with numbers: Have we seen Joe's speech -"a thousand trillion billion trillion dollars...". YES. 2) Difficulty completing familiar tasks or getting to familiar locations: Like Joe trying to put on a mask (covering his whole face!) or getting lost in the bushes on the White House lawn exiting the helicopter? YES, and it's not funny. 3) Confusion with Time and Place. Have we seen Joe completely wrong on the day of week or even the city he is speaking in? YES, many times. 4) Problems with words, stopping in mid-sentance, lost. Wow, does Joe excel at this or what? YES. 5) Mood Control, Lashing Out: Have we seen Joe's sudden anger with the media and even citizens? YES. Now we learn he thinks his son died serving in Iraq!!!😂

Reply(3)
110
Santa Claws
3d ago

"Read Roe" is a strange response from a guy who once professed that abortions should be RARE and safe. St. Joseph the devout Catholic baby killer.

Reply(12)
116
