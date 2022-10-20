Read full article on original website
Richard Pfister
3d ago
neither one of them have any shame. Only hope that the 2 remaining children are taken as far away from that family as possible (mother AND grandmother)
Reply(2)
14
Anna McCoy
2d ago
I will not be giving Tybee Island Ga my business EVER since they served and allowed those animals the other day on Tybee. It's all about the money 💰. FT
Reply
5
LJWR
3d ago
Bless that precious baby, so many people trying so hard to adopt children and it hurts down to the bone that someone would dump that child like trash. 🙏 🙏🙏 that if something happened to him, he didn't suffer.
Reply(1)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Unless You're A Ghostly Inhabitant, Don't Plan to Visit Savannah's Historic Colonial Park Cemetery at NightDeanLandSavannah, GA
3 ways TyBEE Happy in GeorgiaRachelle WrightTybee Island, GA
This Savannah, GA landmark was just named one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodSavannah, GA
The historic Andrew County Courthouse built in 1899 provides a command performance with its architectureCJ CoombsSavannah, MO
Related
WJCL
Police arrest 3 protesters outside missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon's home
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Landfill search for Quinton Simon's remains pauses during the weekend. Chatham County Police were called out to the home of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon Friday night and arrested three protestors. CCPD was initially called for complaints of people being disorderly. Police tell WJCL...
wtoc.com
Three people arrested outside missing Chatham County toddler’s home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police say they arrested three people outside of the home of missing 1-year-old Quinton Simon. Police say they were called out twice Friday night to Buckhalter Road for complaints of people being disorderly. Three people were blocking the driveway of the toddler’s home, preventing people from being able to leave, according to officers.
Why hasn’t anyone been arrested in connection to the disappearance of Quinton Simon?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It has now been more than two weeks since Quinton Simon was last seen. The 20-month-old toddler is the center of a massive search effort that now focuses on a Chatham County landfill. Only the WSAV Investigative Unit has the photo of the toddler’s mom out drinking at a beach bar […]
Quinton Simon’s family seen at Georgia bar shortly after landfill search wrapped up
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Quinton Simon’s mom was at a Tybee Island bar Tuesday night just hours after federal agents left a landfill looking for the body of her 20-month-old little boy. Wednesday, day two of that search started at sunrise with agents who are specially trained to look for evidence among the trash. Wednesday […]
Police arrest 4 protesters over the weekend at Quinton Simon’s home
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department has arrested four people that were protesting outside the home of missing toddler Quinton Simon Friday and Saturday night. Last night, there was one protestor arrested after they were reportedly banging on the windows and doors of the home on 535 Buckhalter Road. Police have identified […]
wtoc.com
Day 4 of searching the landfill for the remains of the missing Chatham Co. toddler
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - For a fourth straight day, investigators say they were tirelessly searching a landfill for the body of a missing Chatham County toddler, 20-month-old Quinton Simon. The Chatham County Police Department said the landfill search team has now gone through literal tons of trash. Crews will...
WJCL
WJCL 22 Editorial: Image is important
SAVANNAH, Ga. — When I was a kid, my parents had all kinds of advice on how to dress: Tuck in my shirt, iron those pants, pull up those jeans. My mom and dad told me and my brother nothing is better than a sharp suit when it's time to make an impression, but I'll be first to admit… On my own, lets just say I made more rebellious fashion choices.
WJCL
Police called out -- twice -- after hecklers find Quinton Simon's family at Tybee Island motel
On Tuesday, police and the FBI officially began sifting through a landfill in hopes of finding the remains of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon. That same day, according to witnesses, the child's mother -- the prime suspect in his disappearance and death -- and grandmother were seen getting drunk just a few miles away on Tybee Island.
WJCL
Savannah police: Crane hits power lines, forces temporary closure of I-16
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5:05 p.m.:The closures are now affecting both East and Westbound lanes. The Savannah Police Department said drivers should expect this to continue on and off until repairs are completed. Initial report: All eastbound lanes of I-16 past Chatham Parkway had to temporarily be closed on...
Missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon: Police link baby to 'specific dumpster,' portion of landfill
Georgia's Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said Tuesday investigators had “entered a new phase in the search for Quinton Simon,” who has been missing since Oct. 5.
WJCL
EXCLUSIVE: Police ask commissioners for $250K to offset expenses from Quinton Simon search
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — On Friday, Chatham County’s Board of Commissioners approved the reallocation of $250,000 from the school zone camera fund to police to support an "active long-term investigation." WJCL pressed police to find out what that was. We have learned exclusively that those funds are going...
Alex Murdaugh 911 call came an hour after he arrived at property where son, wife were found dead: documents
Disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh allegedly arrived home an hour before calling 911 to report stumbling across his dead wife and son last year.
wtoc.com
City of Savannah says people from a now-evicted homeless camp are in shelter, jail or other camps
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The homeless camp under Truman Parkway existed for decades. It has been just over a week since the City of Savannah shut it down and fenced it off. The fire at the beginning of October was the last straw, according to the mayor. “It’s not safe...
WJCL
Woman believed to be oldest living person born on Hilton Head Island turns 104
BLUFFTON, S.C. — A Hilton Head Island woman celebrated a big milestone this week when she turned 104 years young. Family and friends threw a party for Ethel Rivers, or, Sister Rivers as she's affectionately known, Tuesday at the Bluffton Senior Center. Ms. Rivers, born in 1918, visits the...
Man dead, woman injured after domestic dispute at Hinesville apartment complex
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — One man is dead and a woman is in the hospital following a domestic dispute at an apartment complex in Hinesville. According to Assistant Hinesville Police Chief Major Tracey Howard, the shooting occurred just before midnight at Summerwind Apartment located in the 900 block of Brett Drive. Assistant Chief Howard says […]
College student in Georgia dies after being hit by plane propeller
A college student in Georgia died after being hit by a plane propeller on Sunday night.
WJCL
Children's hospital in Savannah is running low on beds. Here's why its happening
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah children's hospital is running out of beds. It is all due to a rise in respiratory illnesses being seen all across the country. Doctors told WJCL 22 News it's not COVID-19 that is the problem. It is mainly flu cases and RSV cases they're seeing.
WJCL
Beaufort Police arrest school district administrator as part of online predator investigation
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A Beaufort County School District administrator is facing charges after police say he sent sexual messages on social media to people he believed to be minors. They were really undercover officers. According to the Beaufort Police Department, Daniel Fallon, 41, was...
wtoc.com
Harsher charges proposed for drug distributors as drug overdoses increase in Chatham Co.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 60 people have died this year from overdosing on drugs in Chatham County, surpassing overdose deaths in 2021. Counter Narcotics Team Director Michael Sarhatt gave a report to Chatham County commissioners on drug overdose deaths. He says most recent numbers from the Medical...
Co-owner of several Georgia restaurants, bars pleads guilty to tax evasion
STATESBORO, Ga. — A co-owner of several bars and restaurants pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges months after his brother was sentenced for the same crime. Trey Britt tried to evade taxes owed to the Internal Revenue Service connected to the bars and restaurant that he owns near Georgia college campuses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Fox News
844K+
Followers
5K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 24