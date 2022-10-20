ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 24

Richard Pfister
3d ago

neither one of them have any shame. Only hope that the 2 remaining children are taken as far away from that family as possible (mother AND grandmother)

Reply(2)
14
Anna McCoy
2d ago

I will not be giving Tybee Island Ga my business EVER since they served and allowed those animals the other day on Tybee. It's all about the money 💰. FT

Reply
5
LJWR
3d ago

Bless that precious baby, so many people trying so hard to adopt children and it hurts down to the bone that someone would dump that child like trash. 🙏 🙏🙏 that if something happened to him, he didn't suffer.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Three people arrested outside missing Chatham County toddler’s home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police say they arrested three people outside of the home of missing 1-year-old Quinton Simon. Police say they were called out twice Friday night to Buckhalter Road for complaints of people being disorderly. Three people were blocking the driveway of the toddler’s home, preventing people from being able to leave, according to officers.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Day 4 of searching the landfill for the remains of the missing Chatham Co. toddler

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - For a fourth straight day, investigators say they were tirelessly searching a landfill for the body of a missing Chatham County toddler, 20-month-old Quinton Simon. The Chatham County Police Department said the landfill search team has now gone through literal tons of trash. Crews will...
WJCL

WJCL 22 Editorial: Image is important

SAVANNAH, Ga. — When I was a kid, my parents had all kinds of advice on how to dress: Tuck in my shirt, iron those pants, pull up those jeans. My mom and dad told me and my brother nothing is better than a sharp suit when it's time to make an impression, but I'll be first to admit… On my own, lets just say I made more rebellious fashion choices.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah police: Crane hits power lines, forces temporary closure of I-16

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5:05 p.m.:The closures are now affecting both East and Westbound lanes. The Savannah Police Department said drivers should expect this to continue on and off until repairs are completed. Initial report: All eastbound lanes of I-16 past Chatham Parkway had to temporarily be closed on...
SAVANNAH, GA
Fox News

Fox News

844K+
Followers
5K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy