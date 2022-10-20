Letter: I’m supporting Knop, Kerr and Pearce-Mushen

We have an important Mayoral and City Council election coming up. There have been good articles in the local papers about the candidates. They have clearly shown which of the City Council and Mayoral candidates have experience serving on the city commissions and committees. I believe that a candidate can not be an effective councilman without that valuable experience. Barb Knop (for Mayor) and Lisa Kerr, Jenee Pearce-Mushen and Robin Risley for at-large positions are the only choices with that valuable experience.These candidates have the background to deal with the complicated issues that Cannon Beach faces.

Virginia Wright

Cannon Beach