Letter: I’m voting for Barb Knop for Mayor

Barb Knop is the best choice for Cannon Beach’s next Mayor. Barb Knop is quiet and thoughtful: a much-needed combination while we as a community wrestle with myriad questions and concerns. I serve on the Planning Commission with Barb; she always knows the issues, listens carefully to all sides, and only takes a position after careful consideration. She would bring intelligence, organization, and experience to the Mayoral position.

Barb’s background has uniquely prepared her to be an excellent leader. She is a retired – and much loved – local middle school teacher, who is still involved in Seaside Scholarships. In addition to the Planning Commission, she has served on the Parks and Community Services Committee and other city committees, making her extremely knowledgeable about how the City operates. Barb was a founder and is a Board member of the Cannon Beach Academy. She is also on the Board of the Cannon Beach Food Pantry. Quite simply, Barb is more involved in the community than anyone else I have met.

On a personal level, I find Barb really enjoyable to talk to and laugh with. Her kindness and sense of humor are warming. Importantly, Barb’s calm demeanor is an incredible boon when emotions run high in a meeting! Barb’s main motivation to run for Mayor is to bridge divides and bring our community back together. This is the person who we need to lead Cannon Beach over the next several years.

Please join me in voting Barb Knop for Mayor.

Anna Moritz

Cannon Beach