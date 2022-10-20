ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon Beach, OR

Letter: Gary Hayes for Cannon Beach City Council

The Cannon Beach Gazette
The Cannon Beach Gazette
 3 days ago

I am writing as a strong supporter of Gary Hayes for Cannon Beach City Council. Gary has a long and successful history of creative problem solving, acting as a consensus builder, bringing all sides to the table to find workable solutions to difficult problems. Gary has a long history of environmental stewardship; he was a founding member of Friends of Haystack Rock and volunteers for the Wildlife Center of the North Coast, to name just a few. Gary has extensive experience rolling up his sleeves, bringing everyone to the table, allowing all voices to be heard and working on collaborative solutions that are practical and make a real difference.

We all know we struggle with parking issues and overcrowding and we all worry about the longterm livability of our fragile wetlands, trees and public spaces. Gary is the one candidate in this race who I truly believe has the skill and demeanor to lead community engagement efforts to practical solutions where everyone wins. He brings knowledge and experience, but also he is kind, fair, respectful and humble in his approach to working with people with a variety of points of view. Cannon Beach needs leadership and someone who can help build consensus to ensure the continued livability of our wonderful town. Gary Hayes is exactly what Cannon Beach needs now. I have utmost confidence in his abilities, and I am proud to support him. I hope you will join me in making this excellent choice.

Austin Raglione

Cannon Beach

Cannon Beach, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette covers local news in Cannon Beach and Clatsop County areas in Oregon.

 https://www.cannonbeachgazette.com/

