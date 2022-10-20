Letter: My vote is with Lisa Kerr for city council

We have a significant vote coming up for Cannon Beach this November and I ask you to consider Lisa Kerr for Cannon Beach City Council.

Lisa is a dedicated member of our community and has served on several city commissions and boards. I’ve seen her hard work first hand. She is dedicated to making our unique and wonderful city an even better place to live.

As a mother and a loving grandmother, she understands that we need to create an environment where working families with children can afford to live here. She envisions a day when there are enough families with children that we can again have a school here in town.

She’s a consensus builder and not a divider. She’ll search for common ground that assures local residents and our many visitors can coexist.

Lastly our city sits in a spectacular coastal environment, Lisa is dedicated to protecting all of it. She lives by the pledge…“leave it better than we found it”

I ask you to join me and vote for Lisa Kerr on November 8th.

Robert Wayne M.D.

Cannon Beach