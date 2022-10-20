Letter: Betsy Johnson is the way to fix our state

Related
Wyden, Merkley urge federal government to deliver drought relief to Oregon
U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley recently pressed the Bureau of Reclamation to prioritize Oregon as the agency develops its plans for the drought relief resources that Congress recently provided in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). “[W]e write to strongly urge the Bureau of Reclamation to provide critical funding to areas in Oregon that have been devastated by the historic, multi-year, extreme drought conditions,” the senators wrote to Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton. “As you...
Free public webinar on the plants of Oregon's dune ecosystems
Coast-lovers and plant-lovers everywhere are invited to attend a free webinar, “Plant Life of the Oregon Dunes: Past, Present & Future,” on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m. The speakers for this online event, sponsored by the CoastWatch program of the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition, are Dr. Sally Hacker and Ian Silvernail. Oregon’s dune ecosystems host a variety of plants including sand verbena and sea rockets. However, dunes are visibly dominated by grasses. Nearly a century ago, two non-native invasive dune grasses (European beachgrass, Ammophila...
All mussel harvesting is closed from the Columbia River to the California Border
The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announce mussels are closed to all harvesting from the Columbia River to the California border. Recent lab results indicate the marine biotoxin domoic acid has exceeded the closure limit along the entire coastline. Razor clam harvesting is closed from the Columbia River to the California border for elevated levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid. Recreational bay clam and crab harvesting remain open along the entire Oregon coast. ODA will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit. Contact ODFW for recreational license requirements, permits, rules and limits. For more information call ODA's shellfish biotoxin safety hotline at (800) 448-2474, the Food Safety Division at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA recreational shellfish biotoxin closures webpage.
Guest Column: Rethink the drink
Did you know that excessive alcohol use is a leading cause of death in Oregon? According to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), excessive alcohol use is the 3rd leading cause of death among Oregonians. To address this concern, the OHA launched a campaign called ‘Rethink the Drink’. The target audience for this campaign is adults who are at the legal age to drink who consume alcohol. One of the main components of this campaign is a website. People who visit the website can learn about excessive alcohol use, health consequences of excessive alcohol use, and learn where to get support...
Oregon communities accomplish $1.15 billion in projects for streams, salmon and habitat
For about 30 years, people throughout Oregon have been working quietly and effectively on projects to assure clean water, help salmon and steelhead, and restore healthy wild habitat throughout the state. Over $1.15 billion has been spent on locally prioritized and technically excellent restoration projects. This investment program includes a full range of efforts to improve Oregon’s unique habitats as well as to recover our Northwest icon, salmon. This work includes efforts to help the 11 stocks of fish that are listed under the Endangered...
Fuel Tank Seismic Stability: First state rules committee meeting Oct. 26
Today, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is announcing its first rules advisory committee meeting to discuss what rules will govern the new Fuel Tank Seismic Stability program. The meeting, set for 9 a.m. Oct. 26, and will include discussions on DEQ’s proposed approach to the rules, what it means to minimize risk and how to ensure environmental justice is incorporated into the process. “People around the world will...
Recognized: Fish hatchery honored
The State Land Board has honored what is described as an innovative project that removed a major barrier to fish migration on Oregon’s North Coast. Gov. Kate Brown, Oregon Treasurer Tobias Read, and Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan recognized the Three Rivers-Cedar Creek Hatchery Fish Passage Restoration Project. “Thanks to this team’s efforts to restore fish passageways, young salmon and other fish species can speed along 14 more miles...
Letter: Talent and common sense
It’s always exciting to discover talented people who contribute skills, wisdom, and commitment to our communities. We’re fortunate that Melissa Busch is one of those talents and that she is running for the Oregon Senate. As a home health nurse in our north coast communities, Melissa hears first-hand from Oregonians about the challenges and successes of their lives. She understands the rural way of life. She supports small businesses and strong families as the foundation of rural life. Melissa’s positive attitude and common sense will...
Oregon's Unemployment Rate Increases: Accommodation, food services adds 2,400 jobs
Oregon’s unemployment rate edged up to 3.8% in September from 3.7% in August. Oregon nonfarm payroll employment shed 600 jobs in September. Although a small decline, this was the first drop in jobs following 12 consecutive months of gains. Losses in September were largest in other services (-1,500 jobs), government (-1,100 jobs), and financial activities (-700). These losses were balanced by gains in professional and business services (+1,400), health care...
Watch Out! Wildlife collisions rise in Oregon during fall, winter
Drivers are being urged to watch for close encounters with wildlife along roads and highways. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) documents an average of more than 6,000 vehicle collisions with deer and elk each year. The actual number of collisions is likely higher, as many are not reported if there is minimal damage or no human injuries. The encounters frequently lead to damaged vehicles triggering expensive repair costs, and...
Nike’s Knight gives $1 million to GOP governor candidate in strategy shift
Nike co-founder Phil Knight is hedging his bet on the outcome of the Oregon governor’s race, giving $1 million on Thursday to Republican Christine Drazan. The move comes after Knight has given unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson $3.75 million, the largest contribution total of his long involvement in Oregon political races. Knight’s dual contributions to the two candidates helped push total fundraising for the governor’s race to over $45 million, a...
Bird Flu Advisory: ODFW urges hunter caution
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) has issued an advisory concerning the bird flu in Oregon. With many duck and goose seasons that opened Oct. 8, the ODFW cautious waterfowl hunters to be aware that Highly Pathogenic Avian influenza (HPAI) has been circulating in wild birds in North America since December 2021. The current strain of the virus was first detected in Oregon in May 2022 and continues...
Great Oregon ShakeOut: Earthquake preparedness drill Oct. 20
“Drop, cover and hold on.” It is a phrase used over and over again to prepare us for an earthquake. The phase will be primary during the Great Oregon ShakeOut, scheduled for 10:20 a.m. Oct. 20. This means that wherever you are at that moment—at home, at work, at school, anywhere—you should Drop, Cover, and...
Merkley, Wyden announce $100 Million investment into Climate-Smart Commodities and Rural Projects for Oregon
Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden today announced four Oregon based organizations will be receiving awards totaling $100 million to foster partnerships around Oregon to support the production and marketing of climate-smart commodities. These projects are intended to expand markets for commodities that are produced with smaller or no carbon footprints, helping reduce the carbon pollution driving climate chaos and supporting both Oregon climate-friendly agricultural producers and the businesses that help producers with climate-smart systems. “Agriculture producers play a huge role in Oregon’s...
ODFW warns of wasting disease in deer and elk
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has recommended that deer and elk hunters have their game checked for chronic wasting disease (CWD) this season. The recommendation came after CWD was detected in deer and elk in Idaho, near the Oregon border. Hunters transporting deer or elk carcasses during the first weekends of the respective hunting seasons for those animals will be required to stop at check stations in Prineville, Celilo and Elgin. ...
Monthly COVID-19 reports released
The COVID-19 Monthly Data Report, released Thursday, shows a decrease in COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths. Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 18,432 new cases of COVID-19 in September, a 28% decline from the 25,597 cases recorded in August. During September, test positivity was 8.8%, down from 10.5% reported for August. This month’s COVID-19 Congregate Care Setting...
'Finfluencers' Warning Issued: Online scam advisory
The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) is warning investors to steer clear of online scams promising impossible to achieve rates of return to make up for recent market- and crypto-related losses, specifically as “finfluencers” become more prominent across social media channels. The division has learned of several online scams that are couched as “education” and “guidance” to investors in what are actually steering schemes. These schemes make numerous misrepresentations about the investment and its rate of return through TikTok and Discord, making it difficult...
Winter: ODOT issues travel alert
Travelers heading to high elevation areas and through Cascade mountain passes in central and southwest Oregon this weekend should be ready for winter weather. National Weather Service forecasts predict low temperatures and rain will bring several inches of snow to high Cascade areas and passes above four thousand feet between Friday and Monday, Oct. 21-24. Travelers should prepare for wet and snow conditions during the day, and early morning ice. ...
Presidential Visit: Joe Biden in Oregon
The White House has announced that President Joe Biden will visit Oregon next week. Specific details of the President's trip scheduled for Oct. 14 and Oct. 15 had not been released as of Friday morning, Oct. 7. Biden last visited Oregon in April with a stop in Portland.
Traffic stop leads to DUII and drug arrest
On October 6, at about 2:42 P.M., an Oregon State Trooper assigned to the Astoria Area Command stopped a black van for several traffic violations on US Highway 30 westbound near milepost 89. During the traffic stop, the Trooper noted the driver displayed several signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for DUII. The involved vehicle was searched, and the following items were seized: • 89.4 grams of Cocaine ...
