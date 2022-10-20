ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Google brings 10 new features and a new look to Messages

Google’s campaign to push Apple to adopt RCS is not going anywhere fast, but the company isn’t exactly resting on its laurels in the meantime. On Thursday, Google announced ten new features coming to Messages and a fresh icon for the app. Many of the new additions in...
TechCrunch

Google Messages adds reaction support for iPhone texts and in-app reminders

Google’s Messages is adding a slew of new features such as the ability to react to texts sent from an iPhone, set reminders and also have an in-app YouTube video player to watch videos without leaving the texting app. Rich Communication Services, or RCS, is the collective effort of...
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.

Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
KTAR.com

How to delete the hidden trackers invading your browser

As long as your phone is on, it’s sharing data. This happens whether you have an iPhone or Android, but one company is tracking much more than the other. Tap or click here to see if Apple or Google collects more data. I bet your home address, phone number...
iheart.com

Instagram Testing Out Adding Music to Profile

Remember back in the day when we had social media accounts on a site called Myspace? Still can't remember my password and ultimately have nothing but regrets for making my account private so my AIM crush couldn't see my profile. If you recall, one of the best things about Myspace was that we could put a playlist on our profile so we could showcase our favorite songs. It has to be one of the most missed features since Myspace's end but apparently the world's new social media app, Instagram, is testing out adding a music feature to use profiles. You can check out how that would look below!
Gizmodo

DuckDuckGo's New Web Browser Will Protect Your Privacy While You Watch YouTube

DuckDuckGo launched a web browser for macOS in beta today, offering privacy-minded web surfers a new way to browse. The browser uses a variety of techniques to protect your information from snooping websites and even includes some innovative tools, including Duck Player, which is supposed to let you watch YouTube with fewer ads and less data collection. You can download DuckDuckGo for Mac here.
ZDNet

How to transfer photos from your Android device to your Windows PC

You may have snapped thousands of photos on your Android phone over the years. And now you want to copy them to your computer to edit them or just keep them safe. No problem. You can accomplish this in a few different ways. You can plug your device into your...
The Time Chipotle Generated 4 Billion On TikTok

For the first time since the pandemic, the Boorito campaign is back in Chipotle restaurants. The latter comes after two years of confinement to the ether (specifically TikTok). The Boorito campaign premiered in 2000 as a burrito-themed costume contest at Chipotle outlets, per Chipotle's Newsroom, and the food chain gave...
