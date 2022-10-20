Read full article on original website
Related
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
Google TV and Family Link updates help parents better supervise their kids and what they watch
Google TV brings more parental controls with its latest update. Family Link is also being updated with a new UI for streamlined access.
WhatsApp is getting major new update on Android as Mark Zuckerberg connects it to Metaverse
THERE will now be a crossover between WhatsApp and the Metaverse in a new update for the Android application. WhatsApp beta will officially be bringing the ability for its users to have their Metaverse avatar within the platform, per WABetaInfo. Those who have the WhatsApp beta update 2.22.23.8 and 2.22.23.9...
Google brings 10 new features and a new look to Messages
Google’s campaign to push Apple to adopt RCS is not going anywhere fast, but the company isn’t exactly resting on its laurels in the meantime. On Thursday, Google announced ten new features coming to Messages and a fresh icon for the app. Many of the new additions in...
TechCrunch
Google Messages adds reaction support for iPhone texts and in-app reminders
Google’s Messages is adding a slew of new features such as the ability to react to texts sent from an iPhone, set reminders and also have an in-app YouTube video player to watch videos without leaving the texting app. Rich Communication Services, or RCS, is the collective effort of...
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.
Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
KTAR.com
How to delete the hidden trackers invading your browser
As long as your phone is on, it’s sharing data. This happens whether you have an iPhone or Android, but one company is tracking much more than the other. Tap or click here to see if Apple or Google collects more data. I bet your home address, phone number...
How to make Facebook private and remove your account from search engines
If you want to change your privacy on Facebook, go to the option "Settings & privacy." There, you can chose what of your content is visible to whom.
Simple iPhone hack exposes apps that are spying on everything you do
YOUR iPhone can reveal exactly how apps are using your most private information. A clever iPhone hack – only possible since last year – can highlight the dangers of over-sharing. It's called the App Privacy Report, and it's tucked away in your iPhone privacy settings. "App Privacy Report...
iheart.com
Instagram Testing Out Adding Music to Profile
Remember back in the day when we had social media accounts on a site called Myspace? Still can't remember my password and ultimately have nothing but regrets for making my account private so my AIM crush couldn't see my profile. If you recall, one of the best things about Myspace was that we could put a playlist on our profile so we could showcase our favorite songs. It has to be one of the most missed features since Myspace's end but apparently the world's new social media app, Instagram, is testing out adding a music feature to use profiles. You can check out how that would look below!
Gizmodo
DuckDuckGo's New Web Browser Will Protect Your Privacy While You Watch YouTube
DuckDuckGo launched a web browser for macOS in beta today, offering privacy-minded web surfers a new way to browse. The browser uses a variety of techniques to protect your information from snooping websites and even includes some innovative tools, including Duck Player, which is supposed to let you watch YouTube with fewer ads and less data collection. You can download DuckDuckGo for Mac here.
Millions of Facebook users warned to change setting to stay private on the app
CHECK your Facebook settings today – you might be giving your activity away. Plenty of users may find that they've been accidentally broadcasting their Facebook habits. Your Facebook app has a special alert called the Active Status. This lets you see when your friends and connections are online, or...
ZDNet
How to transfer photos from your Android device to your Windows PC
You may have snapped thousands of photos on your Android phone over the years. And now you want to copy them to your computer to edit them or just keep them safe. No problem. You can accomplish this in a few different ways. You can plug your device into your...
The Time Chipotle Generated 4 Billion On TikTok
For the first time since the pandemic, the Boorito campaign is back in Chipotle restaurants. The latter comes after two years of confinement to the ether (specifically TikTok). The Boorito campaign premiered in 2000 as a burrito-themed costume contest at Chipotle outlets, per Chipotle's Newsroom, and the food chain gave...
Microsoft shares a glimpse of its new Microsoft 365 app
The Office app will be rebranded as Microsoft 365 later this year. Alongside the name change, the app will receive several new features, many of which are shown off in a new video from Microsoft.
Google issues urgent alert after banning 16 apps with 20million downloads – delete them now or it’ll cost you
GOOGLE has removed 16 apps with more than 20million downloads combined from the Google Play app store. The dodgy downloads, which were disguised as flashlight, camera and QR reader apps, were found to be riddled with malware. That malware can used up the monthly data allowance of a device and...
12 years ago, Microsoft launched Windows Phone 7 and won a cult following
With its flat typography UI and unique hardware, Microsoft’s reboot of its mobile OS was both a success and a failure.
Microsoft's PC Manager app submitted to Microsoft Store, though it's still hidden
Microsoft recently submitted its PC Manager app to the Microsoft Store. The app allows users to optimize their PC by managing storage, selecting which apps run at startup, and performing a health check.
WhatsApp rolls out link sharing for video and voice calls to more users
WhatsApp introduces Call Links, which allow users to tap a link to join a video or audio call. The app is also testing larger group calls.
A new social media app for high schoolers has dethroned TikTok and BeReal in the App Store rankings — and is surprisingly not toxic
The new app called "Gas," co-founded by a former Facebook engineer, lets users send each other pre-written, anonymous compliments to their classmates.
Mashed
146K+
Followers
41K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0