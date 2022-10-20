ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
activebeat.com

Bronchitis in Children: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatments

Bronchitis causes the lungs to swell and produce mucus, making it harder to breath. It will also create a dry, phlegmy cough. The most common symptoms of bronchitis is children is a cough, runny nose, chest congestion or pain, cold symptoms, vomiting or gagging and wheezing. Treatments depends on a...
activebeat.com

Signs Your Child Needs Braces

As parents, we want our kids to be confident and comfortable with their smile which is why many choose (or have) to provide their kids with braces. Some common problems that require orthodontics are crowding, spacing, over or underbite, abnormal bite, and the list goes on. Things that may cause...

Comments / 0

Community Policy