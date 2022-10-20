Read full article on original website
Hall of Famer Joe Montana weighs in on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, returning for Alumni Weekend
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers legend and Hall of Famer Joe Montana speaks with reporters ahead of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs about returning to the Bay for Alumni Weekend, Patrick Mahomes as a quarterback, Jim Harbaugh as a head coach, the situation with Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance with the Niners, […]
All-Pro Running Back Is "Done" With Football At 28
Former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley has unofficially called it a career. During an interview with Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, Gurley announced that he's done playing football. "I don’t think there’s any question about that one," Gurley said when asked if his recent Twitter activity hints at him calling...
NBA Legend Looking to Buy Raiders
All-Pro Reels (Creative Commons 2.0) Magic Johnson, the former National Basketball Association star who owns a stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers, is in talks to buy part of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a report in Semafor.
NBC Sports
McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice
After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
1 More NFL Team Was Reportedly Trying To Trade For Christian McCaffrey
The San Francisco 49ers weren't the only team from the NFC West trying to acquire Christian McCaffrey from the Panthers. Per multiple reports, the Los Angeles Rams were also involved in trade discussions for the 26-year-old All-Pro running back. However, the Rams' offer clearly didn't ...
The Panthers Reportedly Turned Down A Massive Trade Offer
The Carolina Panthers have seen plenty of overturn this season, highlighted by the firing of Matt Rhule and the Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson trades. But some players the franchise deemed truly untouchable. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Panthers let interested teams know that potential trades for edge...
msn.com
NFL Week 7 live score updates: Dolphins hold off Steelers; Chiefs take down 49ers
Quarterbacks headlined the early slate of Week 7 NFL action. Slide 1 of 78: Week 7: Cheerleaders perform during the first half of the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts. 1/78 SLIDES © Mark Humphrey, AP. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones accounted for 309 total yards in...
NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Broncos Trade Rumor
The Denver Broncos have been among the NFL's most disappointing teams so far this season. With Russell Wilson injured and the Broncos looking far from a Super Bowl contender, could a big trade or two be on the way?. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Broncos have received...
Transcripts: Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo, other 49ers react to 44-23 loss vs. Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and others spoke with reporters after Sunday's 44-23 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. Here is what they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. "Alright guys, injuries. [S Talanoa Hufanga]...
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Week 7 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Impacts of Tua Tagovailoa, Russell Wilson, and Aaron Jones
Here are our final NFL Week 7 predictions and picks for all 14 games, with the Bills, Eagles, Rams, and Vikings all on byes. The following NFL betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 7 Picks and Predictions. Each...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins’ Girlfriend, BreAnna Young
DeAndre Hopkins returned to the Arizona Cardinals after a six-game suspension, but that’s not what has his fans’ attention. The wide receiver spent his time off from the NFL with someone special. After a few appearances on his social media, it’s been confirmed that DeAndre Hopkins’ girlfriend is BreAnna Young. Cardinals fans are eager to know who she is and the background of this new WAG. So we delve into their relationship and more in this BreAnna Young wiki.
NFL Odds: Falcons vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
The Atlanta Falcons (3-3) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 pm ET. Below we continue our NFL odds series with a Falcons-Bengals prediction and pick. Atlanta sits firmly a .500 six games into the season. After dropping games to the Saints and Rams...
DE Emmanuel Ogbah leads Dolphins list of inactives vs. Steelers
The Miami Dolphins are set to play in their seventh game under head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’ll host the Pittsburgh Steelers for a Sunday night matchup that also doubles as a 50th-anniversary celebration for the 1972 team. For the contest, the Dolphins have listed six players as inactive,...
Recap: 49ers defense torched by Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes in 44-23 loss
Just two weeks ago, the San Francisco 49ers defense was regarded as the best unit in the NFL after a strong start to the 2022 season. But that certainly isn't the case anymore after getting humiliated by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The 49ers looked...
Christian McCaffrey draws praise after solid 49ers debut
There weren't many silver linings for the 49ers in their 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but one of them was running back Christian McCaffrey, who stood out in his 49ers debut despite his limited time with the team. McCaffrey arrived in the Bay Area on Friday...
Key stats from the 49ers’ 44-23 Week 7 loss to the Chiefs
The San Francisco 49ers dropped to 3-4 on the season after a 44-23 Week 7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Below are several statistics and notes from Sunday's game, which were provided by the 49ers Communications staff. Pass Catchers. WR Brandon Aiyuk...
Chiefs at 49ers, Week 7 predictions: Niner fans envision another loss
The San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, October 23 at 1:25 p.m. PT. Each week, the 49ers Webzone staff predicts the winner within its annual NFL Pick 'em contest. That includes writers and forum moderators. This...
NFL
Chiefs to start rookie RB Isiah Pacheco over Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. 49ers
The Chiefs are shaking up their backfield today, looking to put one of their talented rookies into a bigger role. Isiah Pacheco took the first-team reps in practice this week and is expected to be the starter at running back in Sunday's game vs. the 49ers, sources say. Pacheco will replace former first-rounder Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who will still have a key role on offense. Kansas City often rotates backs, and both are expected to see significant snaps.
NBC Sports
Panthers GM: 49ers narrowly won CMC sweepstakes over two teams
The 49ers won the competition for one of the best offensive weapons in football, but it came at a cost. Christian McCaffrey officially is a Niner. The star running back landed in Santa Clara Friday morning, less than 15 miles away from his alma mater Stanford, and immediately expressed his excitement to be back in the Bay.
