ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

All-Pro Running Back Is "Done" With Football At 28

Former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley has unofficially called it a career. During an interview with Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, Gurley announced that he's done playing football. "I don’t think there’s any question about that one," Gurley said when asked if his recent Twitter activity hints at him calling...
GEORGIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

NBA Legend Looking to Buy Raiders

All-Pro Reels (Creative Commons 2.0) Magic Johnson, the former National Basketball Association star who owns a stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers, is in talks to buy part of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a report in Semafor.
NBC Sports

McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice

After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

The Panthers Reportedly Turned Down A Massive Trade Offer

The Carolina Panthers have seen plenty of overturn this season, highlighted by the firing of Matt Rhule and the Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson trades. But some players the franchise deemed truly untouchable. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Panthers let interested teams know that potential trades for edge...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Broncos Trade Rumor

The Denver Broncos have been among the NFL's most disappointing teams so far this season. With Russell Wilson injured and the Broncos looking far from a Super Bowl contender, could a big trade or two be on the way?. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Broncos have received...
DENVER, CO
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins’ Girlfriend, BreAnna Young

DeAndre Hopkins returned to the Arizona Cardinals after a six-game suspension, but that’s not what has his fans’ attention. The wide receiver spent his time off from the NFL with someone special. After a few appearances on his social media, it’s been confirmed that DeAndre Hopkins’ girlfriend is BreAnna Young. Cardinals fans are eager to know who she is and the background of this new WAG. So we delve into their relationship and more in this BreAnna Young wiki.
TEXAS STATE
49erswebzone

Christian McCaffrey draws praise after solid 49ers debut

There weren't many silver linings for the 49ers in their 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but one of them was running back Christian McCaffrey, who stood out in his 49ers debut despite his limited time with the team. McCaffrey arrived in the Bay Area on Friday...
NFL

Chiefs to start rookie RB Isiah Pacheco over Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. 49ers

The Chiefs are shaking up their backfield today, looking to put one of their talented rookies into a bigger role. Isiah Pacheco took the first-team reps in practice this week and is expected to be the starter at running back in Sunday's game vs. the 49ers, sources say. Pacheco will replace former first-rounder Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who will still have a key role on offense. Kansas City often rotates backs, and both are expected to see significant snaps.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Panthers GM: 49ers narrowly won CMC sweepstakes over two teams

The 49ers won the competition for one of the best offensive weapons in football, but it came at a cost. Christian McCaffrey officially is a Niner. The star running back landed in Santa Clara Friday morning, less than 15 miles away from his alma mater Stanford, and immediately expressed his excitement to be back in the Bay.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

 https://www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy