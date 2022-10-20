Family and friends mourn the death of Benton grandfather killed in Little Rock shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – “The right place at the wrong time,” are the words of Larry Foster’s children who say their dad was on his way to work to support his family when a sudden act of violence took his life.

Larry Foster was traveling on an I-30 service road on Monday when he stopped and encountered a stranger. Foster was shot in the chest, police later finding him dead at the scene.

Foster’s death was one of two connected homicides in two cities Monday night. Court records obtained Wednesday to show how the investigations into those two deaths led to the arrest of Demontra Hatfield.

Hatfield has been charged in Pulaski County with the murder of Foster. Hatfield is also facing charges in Saline County in the death of Krystle Wilder and the endangering of a 3-year-old that had been shot.

While detectives learned Hatfield and the woman killed were parents of the 3-year-old, they found no relationship between him and Larry Foster.

Foster was 61 years old, and he told family members and longtime friends like John Guess just last week the plan was to retire after his birthday to spend more time with his children and grandchildren.

“There are lots of Larry Foster stories,” lamented Guess.

Family members were not ready for an on-camera interview but told FOX 16 News that, “John’s words can speak for us. He knows us all about as good as we know ourselves.”

At first, Guess thought it could have been another person with the same name until Foster’s son called personally.

“To think that he went in such a violent way, a useless senseless way, is heartbreaking,” Guess said. “And it ties in with so much of the other senseless things that are going on.”

Guess will be speaking at Foster’s funeral, and part of his message is forgiveness, asking for prayers for all those involved including the gunman.

“As I laid down last night, I had to forgive the man, and I’d like to think Larry would forgive him, too,” Guess said. “If you don’t forgive him, it will eat you up like acid.”

An affidavit from police states Hatfield’s version of events. Hatfield claims a car crash led to an argument, at which point Hatfield said he shot Foster because he said Foster had a gun. Detectives, however, said they did not find a gun where Foster was killed.

Hatfield is facing charges of capital murder, first-degree domestic battery, and first-degree child endangering in Pulaski County in connection with the Little Rock incident.

Hatfield is also facing separate charges of first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, possession of a firearm by certain persons, endangering the welfare of a minor and tampering with physical evidence in Saline County.

