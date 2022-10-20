Read full article on original website
UPMC continues 24-year streak as 'Most Wired' health system
Pittsburgh, Pa. — Each year, the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) assesses health care organizations' use of technology. In 2022, CHIME analyzed nearly 39,000 facilities. UPMC not only earned the highest rating for the 24th consecutive year, but was also one of only 17 health systems in the U.S. to receive the highest rating for both ambulatory and acute settings. To achieve this recognition, UPMC and others in...
Indiana Regional Medical Center plans new behavioral health clinic
Indiana (Pa.) Regional Medical Center plans to construct a new mental health facility to meet a growing regional need. The local population has limited access to primary care and many residents use the emergency room or urgent care for their medical needs, according to an Oct. 20 news release. Additionally, drug addiction, poverty, and unemployment create unique local challenges for providers prepared to care for publicly funded medical assistance recipients or uninsured patients. To address this, IRMC plans to construct a 31,000-square-foot, 44-bed mental health facility to coordinate and integrate mental and physical healthcare and provide better patient outcomes.
Dr. Margaret Larkins-Pettigrew named Top Diversity Leader for second year in a row
Dr. Pettigrew is SVP and Chief DEI officer for Highmark Health, AHN. For the second year in a row, Pittsburgh’s Margaret Larkins-Pettigrew, M.D., has been selected by Modern Healthcare magazine as one of the industry’s Top Diversity Leaders, the New Pittsburgh Courier has learned. Dr. Larkins-Pettigrew is the...
Pharmacy staffing shortages causing headaches for local residents
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Local pharmacies are adjusting hours because of the pharmacist shortage and it's causing serious problems for customers who need their prescriptions.Many people said they have gone to their local Rite Aid, expecting the pharmacy to be open, and it was closed or the hours were cut back, leaving them scrambling to get their prescriptions.Staffing problems at pharmacies are causing frustration for people who need prescriptions or vaccinations.Adam Causgrove was supposed to get a covid booster shot at the Rite Aid in Mt. Washington last weekend, but they canceled his appointment."It was all set last Saturday and about...
Youngwood's Hospaws merging with similar program for pet care during human medical emergencies
Hospaws is ending its operations, but the Youngwood-based organization’s mission of providing temporary foster homes or assistance to pets whose owners are in need of medical care will continue, president Valerie Hoegel said. Many of the nonprofit’s volunteers and foster homes are going to work with a similar program...
Indiana University of Pennsylvania creates new program to train mental health professionals
INDIANA, Pa. — So many people silently suffer from mental health problems, and professional help is something many shy away from. One reason is because it’s hard to find a psychiatrist or psychologist right now, even in urban areas. In rural areas, it can be nearly impossible. Channel...
Giant Eagle looking to fill 1,400 positions at hiring event
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Giant Eagle is holding a hiring event at all its Pittsburgh-area locations to try and fill more than 1,400 open positions. The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 at all Giant Eagles and Market Districts. The company said candidates will be able to interview in-store and have the opportunity to receive same-day offers. Giant Eagle said there's a range of opportunities from hourly jobs to leadership roles. It's trying to fill positions like cake decorators, bakers and meat cutters.The company is encouraging anyone who's interested to look at open positions online and apply to be pre-scheduled for an interview.
Pro-Fracking Legislator Sent Letter to DOH, Urged It Not to Participate in Public Health Forum
In a recently surfaced letter to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, a Washington County legislator urged the agency to withdraw from a public health forum on fracking. For StateImpact Pennsylvania,. The Allegheny Front’s Reid Frazier reports that a week after receiving the request, both the Department of Health and the...
New homeless shelter to open in Downtown Pittsburgh
A new 45,000-square-foot facility homeless shelter in Downtown Pittsburgh will soon open to help provide services and beds for people in need. The Second Avenue Commons is run by Pittsburgh Mercy, in collaboration with the Allegheny County Department of Human Services, Community Kitchen Pittsburgh, Second Avenue Commons, Inc. and UPMC.
Woman dead, firefighter hospitalized after house fire in Armstrong County
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 79-year-old woman is dead after a fire in Armstrong County. Armstrong County dispatchers said first responders were sent to Rimerton Road in Madison Township at around 12:48 p.m. for reports of a house fire. The fire was raised to a second alarm shortly after crews arrived.
Pitt, CMU students react to possible reversal of plan to cancel student loan debt
PITTSBURGH — On Friday, a federal appeals court put President Joe Biden’s plan on pause to dismiss up to $10,000 in student loan debt for eligible applicants or up to $20,000 for Pell grant recipients. The court is considering a legal challenge from six Republican-led states. On the...
Fitzgerald says its not his fault Shuman detention center shut down
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says the closing of the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center had nothing to do with him. Some blame the administration for the closing of the facility, and for the increase in juvenile crime.
Bargain hunters bid on 8,000 items left behind at Pittsburgh International Airport
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tons of bargain shoppers were out looking for a deal at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Saturday. Over 8,000 items that have been left behind at the airport were up for sale Saturday, including jewelry, electronics, clothes, power tools and even vehicles."These are things you don't find at a lot of auctions, things people leave behind at the airport, including 11 vehicles," said Allegheny County Airport Authority public affairs manager Matt Neistein. "People are going to get good deals today."This is the 12th year for the event, and this year, the Allegheny County Airport Authority also auctioned off some of their own items, including work trucks, golf carts and office furniture.A lot of customers were excited to check out the lost items, with some even traveling from as far as South Carolina hoping to find a good deal."I heard about this auction, I've never been to one and I wanted to see what it's all about," said Myrtle Beach resident Beverly Mills. "I work for Delta Airlines and I never understood how people could forget all this stuff." Most of the proceeds from the auction will go to several charitable foundations.
Updated: Developer skeptical of Hill surcharge proposal as key church calls for affordable housing
“Demolition of Bethel AME Church, Wylie Avenue and Elm Street, Lower Hill District, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, July 24, 1957.” (Photo by Charles ‘Teenie’ Harris/Carnegie Museum of Art/Getty Images) Talks between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Bethel AME Church are nearly “solidified” even as the club’s developers head into a...
Child hit by a car near Carrick school
PITTSBURGH — Crews were on the scene of a car vs. pedestrian crash near a school in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood that sent an 11-year-old to the hospital. This call came in around 3 p.m., near the Concord Early Childhood School on the 2300 block of Brownsville Road. Pittsburgh Public...
Pollution warning issued for Mon Valley residents
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A heads up for residents in the Mon Valley - an air pollution warning has been issued for Saturday and Sunday.The Allegheny County Health Department issued the alert this morning -- saying the pollution levels exceeded the standard limit at one of the monitoring stations.Sensitive groups like young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems should be mindful of their outdoor activity during this time.
At least 2 people hospitalized after shooting in Pittsburgh’s South Side, 1 in critical condition
PITTSBURGH — At least two people are hospitalized after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s South Side. Allegheny County dispatchers say police were called to East Carson and 10th Street around 9:15 p.m. Pittsburgh police say shots were fired from a vehicle at a gas station and that two people...
A concerning air quality report for southwest PA was "erroneous," DEP official says
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — Residents in Beaver and Allegheny Counties woke up Friday morning to an extremely poor air quality report from their iPhone weather app. While the reading looked very concerning, it wasn't real. Watch meteorologist Brian Hutton, Jr., break down what you can do if you encounter...
Multiple units in apartment building on Pittsburgh’s South Side suspected to have bed bugs
PITTSBURGH — Out of 133 apartments in Carson Towers on the South Side, 14 of them are suspected to have bed bugs. A spokesperson for Carson Towers said they shut down common areas yesterday to try to stop the spread, and are currently taking care of the affected areas.
2 school officers injured trying to stop fight at Pa. school
According to WPXI, two school police officers were injured following a fight at Oliver Citywide Academy in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson Ebony Pugh told the news station that the incident started with a fight involving six students inside of a classroom at the school on Brighton Road. The fight then spilled into the hallway and outside, causing students to gather, the outlet reported.
