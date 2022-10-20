ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

UPMC continues 24-year streak as 'Most Wired' health system

Pittsburgh, Pa. — Each year, the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) assesses health care organizations' use of technology. In 2022, CHIME analyzed nearly 39,000 facilities. UPMC not only earned the highest rating for the 24th consecutive year, but was also one of only 17 health systems in the U.S. to receive the highest rating for both ambulatory and acute settings. To achieve this recognition, UPMC and others in...
Indiana Regional Medical Center plans new behavioral health clinic

Indiana (Pa.) Regional Medical Center plans to construct a new mental health facility to meet a growing regional need. The local population has limited access to primary care and many residents use the emergency room or urgent care for their medical needs, according to an Oct. 20 news release. Additionally, drug addiction, poverty, and unemployment create unique local challenges for providers prepared to care for publicly funded medical assistance recipients or uninsured patients. To address this, IRMC plans to construct a 31,000-square-foot, 44-bed mental health facility to coordinate and integrate mental and physical healthcare and provide better patient outcomes.
Pharmacy staffing shortages causing headaches for local residents

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Local pharmacies are adjusting hours because of the pharmacist shortage and it's causing serious problems for customers who need their prescriptions.Many people said they have gone to their local Rite Aid, expecting the pharmacy to be open, and it was closed or the hours were cut back, leaving them scrambling to get their prescriptions.Staffing problems at pharmacies are causing frustration for people who need prescriptions or vaccinations.Adam Causgrove was supposed to get a covid booster shot at the Rite Aid in Mt. Washington last weekend, but they canceled his appointment."It was all set last Saturday and about...
Giant Eagle looking to fill 1,400 positions at hiring event

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Giant Eagle is holding a hiring event at all its Pittsburgh-area locations to try and fill more than 1,400 open positions. The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 at all Giant Eagles and Market Districts. The company said candidates will be able to interview in-store and have the opportunity to receive same-day offers.  Giant Eagle said there's a range of opportunities from hourly jobs to leadership roles. It's trying to fill positions like cake decorators, bakers and meat cutters.The company is encouraging anyone who's interested to look at open positions online and apply to be pre-scheduled for an interview. 
New homeless shelter to open in Downtown Pittsburgh

A new 45,000-square-foot facility homeless shelter in Downtown Pittsburgh will soon open to help provide services and beds for people in need. The Second Avenue Commons is run by Pittsburgh Mercy, in collaboration with the Allegheny County Department of Human Services, Community Kitchen Pittsburgh, Second Avenue Commons, Inc. and UPMC.
Bargain hunters bid on 8,000 items left behind at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tons of bargain shoppers were out looking for a deal at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Saturday. Over 8,000 items that have been left behind at the airport were up for sale Saturday, including jewelry, electronics, clothes, power tools and even vehicles."These are things you don't find at a lot of auctions, things people leave behind at the airport, including 11 vehicles," said Allegheny County Airport Authority public affairs manager Matt Neistein. "People are going to get good deals today."This is the 12th year for the event, and this year, the Allegheny County Airport Authority also auctioned off some of their own items, including work trucks, golf carts and office furniture.A lot of customers were excited to check out the lost items, with some even traveling from as far as South Carolina hoping to find a good deal."I heard about this auction, I've never been to one and I wanted to see what it's all about," said Myrtle Beach resident Beverly Mills. "I work for Delta Airlines and I never understood how people could forget all this stuff." Most of the proceeds from the auction will go to several charitable foundations.  
Child hit by a car near Carrick school

PITTSBURGH — Crews were on the scene of a car vs. pedestrian crash near a school in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood that sent an 11-year-old to the hospital. This call came in around 3 p.m., near the Concord Early Childhood School on the 2300 block of Brownsville Road. Pittsburgh Public...
Pollution warning issued for Mon Valley residents

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A heads up for residents in the Mon Valley - an air pollution warning has been issued for Saturday and Sunday.The Allegheny County Health Department issued the alert this morning -- saying the pollution levels exceeded the standard limit at one of the monitoring stations.Sensitive groups like young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems should be mindful of their outdoor activity during this time.
2 school officers injured trying to stop fight at Pa. school

According to WPXI, two school police officers were injured following a fight at Oliver Citywide Academy in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson Ebony Pugh told the news station that the incident started with a fight involving six students inside of a classroom at the school on Brighton Road. The fight then spilled into the hallway and outside, causing students to gather, the outlet reported.
