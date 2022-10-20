Ybor Heights Walgreens is closing next month
One of the only standalone pharmacies in Tampa's Ybor Heights area will close its door next month.
The Walgreens at 3917 N Nebraska Ave. will officially close on Nov. 9. According to store associates, employees were given a 40-day notice of the closure and were told the location is part of a large wave of closures from the parent company, Walgreens Boots Alliance.
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay was unable to reach the company for more details and information regarding the closure, but will update this story if it gets back to us.
Back in 2019, Walgreens announced plans to close 200 U.S. store locations in an effort to save approximately $1.5 billion in annual expenses by 2022, according to CNBC .
Since then, the company has not said which of these stores were part of the closure, though it appears Walgreens have been quietly closing in areas like Chicago , Colorado , Massachusetts and now, apparently, Tampa.
The Ybor Heights closure now leaves residents with just the nearby Winn Dixie grocery store for a pharmacy option, as well as the Butterfly Pharmacy on 22nd St.
