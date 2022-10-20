ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

AAA: Arkansas gasoline prices drop 5 cents since last week

By Alex Kienlen
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Drivers in Arkansas had some good news this week as prices at the gas pump dropped for the first time in a month.

AAA reports that gas prices in Arkansas dropped 5 cents in the past seven days. This average price change was the first decrease since prices started its most recent climb in September.

The average price for a gallon of regular in Arkansas is $3.35 per gallon on Thursday, according to AAA . This is a drop from Wednesday’s $3.63 average and below the $3.40 average in the state seven days ago.

AAA said that a month ago the average cost of a gallon of regular in Arkansas was $3.20 and a year ago it was $3.05. The record high for a gallon of gas in the Natural State was $4.54, set in June.

Northwest Arkansas has the highest average price in the state, with the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metro at $3.45 a gallon average. Hot Springs, Jonesboro and Little Rock-North Little Rock are on the bottom of the curve at a $3.27 per gallon average, the lowest in the state.

The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.84, down 8 cents from the average seven days ago but 48 cents more than the average price a year ago.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries announced on Oct. 5 that it would cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day to prop up crude prices. On Tuesday, President Biden announced that a continuing release of oil from the United State’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve would continue after 15 million barrels were released in March.

A spokesman for the AAA said that despite a volatile market and tight supply, the release from the strategic reserve could help cap crude oil prices, keeping pump prices trending downward.

To see the latest fuel prices near you, head to our Gas Tracker page .

FOX 16 News

