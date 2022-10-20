Dowd withdraws from Hilton Head Town Council race in Ward 5, citing a medical issue

Chuck Dowd, one of two candidates for the Hilton Head Town Council Ward 5 seat, withdrew Thursday from the election.

Dowd told The Island Packet his withdrawal is due to a medical issue that will require further treatment.

He said his withdrawal was not related to a 2014 article in the New York Daily News that claimed Dowd was disciplined during his tenure with the New York Police Department for accepting “valuable gifts” from Verizon in 2010 and misreporting crime statistics in 2000.

“None of the information in that article is true. I was never demoted, there were no investigations to my knowledge, I was never disciplined and there were no ethics violations,” Dowd said.

On Monday, The Island Packet submitted a request to the NYPD for Dowd’s disciplinary history. The agency has acknowledged the request, but indicated a response would take until “on or about Wednedsay, March 8, 2023” to complete.

With Dowd leaving the race just weeks before the Nov. 8 election and days before early voting begins on Monday, his name will still appear on the ballot. Kristina Weitz with the Beaufort County Election Board said signage will be posted in the appropriate precincts indicating a candidate has withdrawn.

Steve Alfred, Dowd’s opponent, said Dowd informed him Tuesday of his intent to withdraw.

“Chuck was kind enough to call me on Tuesday and tell me of his intentions,” Alfred said. “I certainly appreciate his telephone call. Obviously I’m happy that I don’t have any further opponents, but I’m concerned Chuck has a medical problem. I wish him well in that regard.”

Alfred praised Dowd’s willingness to run for office and “make a contribution” to the community.

Now running uncontested, Alfred will return to elected public office after a 16-year tenure in Shaker Heights, Ohio, where he served eight years as mayor and another eight as a councilman.