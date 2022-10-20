Read full article on original website
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
WKHM
Henry Ford Allegiance Medical Group announces new Chief Medical Officer
Jackson, Mich. – Henry Ford Health has announced the appointment of Tim Peterson, M.D., MBA, FACEP, as Henry Ford Allegiance Medical Group’s new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Peterson comes from Michigan Medicine where he served as the population health executive and associate professor of emergency medicine. He...
East Village Magazine
UM-Flint administration lambasted for “bullying,” “chaos,” at UM Regents meeting as heated public comments critique “Strategic Transformation” and call for firing consultant
The University of Michigan Regents got an earful in public comments Thursday from faculty and students concerned about the actions of UM-Flint Chancellor Debasish Dutta, controversial steps underway to respond to challenges on the Flint campus, and the use of a consulting firm the group said advocates austerity and is wreaking havoc on higher education nationally in exchange for the bottom line.
Lansing TikTok sensation gives back to community
This week, he donated thousands of dollars to the Lansing Boys & Girls Club.
MSU professor calls for entire Board of Trustees to step down
The leadership at Michigan State has been battling for months, and now, one MSU professor says it may be time to clean house.
wlen.com
Lenawee Christian Ministries Issues Video Statement on Recent Charges Against former Youth Coach
Adrian, MI – Lenawee Christian Ministries CEO Dr. Todd Marshall released the following video to WLEN News after a press release was issued by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel about a former youth soccer coach with the FCA ( Fellowship of Christian Athletes), Andrew Olnhausen, who was arrested in Texas and charged with 18 counts involving criminal sexual conduct.
"The Voice" contestant, Greater Lansing native Sadie Bass to perform in East Lansing
Small-town girl turned rising country music star Sadie Bass is returning to her roots for performances in the Greater Lansing area. Bass grew up in Bath, a small town just outside of East Lansing with a population of roughly 3,000. She moved to Nashville, Tennessee two years ago, determined to get her start in the music industry. Since then, she has released four studio singles, her favorite of which being "Holy Ground" -- a tribute to her home in Michigan. Bass, along with Kathy Ford Band and PRIM, will perform at Oktoberfest at Block 36 apartments in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct....
The Ghost That Haunted Lansing’s School for the Blind
The Lansing School for the Blind has been renovated as an apartment complex for seniors…but does that stop the place from having all the haunted rumors? Well, no. The Michigan School for the Blind opened in 1858 as the Michigan Female College. 22 years later - 1880 - the school was changed to become the Michigan School for the Blind. 14-year-old Stevie Wonder became a student in 1964, one year after his first album was released…it was here that he studied and learned how to play piano & keyboards. After a decline in the student body - beginning in the 1970s - the school closed down in 1995.
MLive.com
Here are scores from Week 9 of high school football in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- Here are the scores from Friday’s slate of Week 9 high school football games in the Jackson area.
Michigan football TE Erick All undergoes 'life-changing' surgery
Michigan football has been without one of its top offensive weapons since September. On Friday night, the world got a bit of a glimpse as to why. Tight end Erick All posted on Instagram several photos, including one of him in a hospital bed, seemingly preparing for surgery. In the caption, All wrote that he underwent "a life changing surgery" earlier this week in Fort Myers, Florida.
Jadyn Davis, 5-star quarterback, throws perfect strike with Michigan coach watching, visiting Penn State this weekend
It's a big week for Providence Day School (North Carolina) five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis. According to Rivals, the five-star quarterback is set to visit Penn State this weekend. Before the trip, however, Michigan quarterback coach Matt Weiss is on hand to watch him in Friday night football ...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Locker room assault investigation; Ann Arbor’s mystery bump
There’s a mystery brewing on the streets of Ann Arbor. Officials are still scratching their heads over what has made a mysterious bump appear in the middle of Glen Avenue over by the hospital. We were told it had something to do with construction at a nearby hotel development and a water main break.
Lansing police program aims to teach kids about gang resistance
Elementary and middle school students in mid-Michigan finished the first Gang Resistance Education and Training class, (GREAT) a program taught by a group of Lansing Police Officers.
WILX-TV
Lansing shows reasons for public safety bond
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We’re getting a look at some of the conditions Lansing’s first responders are working in every day. The city is asking voters to pass a bond to replace buildings built in the 1950′s and 1960′s with new ones on South Washington Avenue, near the old McLaren Hospital.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Big burritos, chimichangas shine at La Esquina Mexican Café
JACKSON, MI – La Esquina Mexican Café is cooking up traditional Mexican food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Judith and Josue Orozco opened La Esquina Mexican Cafe on Monday, Oct. 10, inside the former Chilango’s Broken Egg restaurant. Business so far has been great, and the couple is excited to have a new place for Jacksonians to eat, Judith said.
This Michigan Town Is The #2 Worst In America To Raise Kids
Although I was born in the Chicagoland area, my home is Michigan. I grew up in southwest Michigan and moved to Lansing in '96. I was fortunate and am grateful for my scenario growing up, we had a great community and a safe learning environment at school. Sadly, not all...
saturdaytradition.com
Erick All announces successful ‘life-changing surgery’ on Instagram post
Erick All recently took to Instagram to announce that he underwent a “life-changing” surgery. The senior TE has not played since the Week 3 matchup with UConn due to an “undisclosed” injury. While there has been no official announcement, the assumption is that it is a back injury that dates back to 2021.
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
wlen.com
Faster Horses Announces 2023 Festival Dates
Brooklyn, MI – The Faster Horses Music Festival has announced dates for the 10th annual event, in 2023. A news release by Faster Horses to WLEN News said that the festival will take place at Michigan International Speedway on July 14th, 15th, and 16th. Lineup, campsite renewal, pre-sale, and...
michiganradio.org
Suspension bridge through the tree tops could attract more visitors to an MSU hidden gem
There’s a hidden gem of nature in Michigan and people drive right past it without realizing what it is. Hidden Lake Gardens is in Lenawee County about ten miles west of the small town of Tecumseh. The director of the gardens says this place has been around as far back as 1926, but not that many people are aware of it.
U-M's Donovan Edwards on Michigan State: "We're going to win and...leave them no mercy"
Several Wolverines weren't shy about hiding their confidence last week against of the annual Michigan-Michigan State game...
