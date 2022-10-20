ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

WKHM

Henry Ford Allegiance Medical Group announces new Chief Medical Officer

Jackson, Mich. – Henry Ford Health has announced the appointment of Tim Peterson, M.D., MBA, FACEP, as Henry Ford Allegiance Medical Group’s new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Peterson comes from Michigan Medicine where he served as the population health executive and associate professor of emergency medicine. He...
East Village Magazine

UM-Flint administration lambasted for “bullying,” “chaos,” at UM Regents meeting as heated public comments critique “Strategic Transformation” and call for firing consultant

The University of Michigan Regents got an earful in public comments Thursday from faculty and students concerned about the actions of UM-Flint Chancellor Debasish Dutta, controversial steps underway to respond to challenges on the Flint campus, and the use of a consulting firm the group said advocates austerity and is wreaking havoc on higher education nationally in exchange for the bottom line.
wlen.com

Lenawee Christian Ministries Issues Video Statement on Recent Charges Against former Youth Coach

Adrian, MI – Lenawee Christian Ministries CEO Dr. Todd Marshall released the following video to WLEN News after a press release was issued by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel about a former youth soccer coach with the FCA ( Fellowship of Christian Athletes), Andrew Olnhausen, who was arrested in Texas and charged with 18 counts involving criminal sexual conduct.
The State News, Michigan State University

"The Voice" contestant, Greater Lansing native Sadie Bass to perform in East Lansing

Small-town girl turned rising country music star Sadie Bass is returning to her roots for performances in the Greater Lansing area. Bass grew up in Bath, a small town just outside of East Lansing with a population of roughly 3,000. She moved to Nashville, Tennessee two years ago, determined to get her start in the music industry. Since then, she has released four studio singles, her favorite of which being "Holy Ground" -- a tribute to her home in Michigan. Bass, along with Kathy Ford Band and PRIM, will perform at Oktoberfest at Block 36 apartments in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct....
99.1 WFMK

The Ghost That Haunted Lansing’s School for the Blind

The Lansing School for the Blind has been renovated as an apartment complex for seniors…but does that stop the place from having all the haunted rumors? Well, no. The Michigan School for the Blind opened in 1858 as the Michigan Female College. 22 years later - 1880 - the school was changed to become the Michigan School for the Blind. 14-year-old Stevie Wonder became a student in 1964, one year after his first album was released…it was here that he studied and learned how to play piano & keyboards. After a decline in the student body - beginning in the 1970s - the school closed down in 1995.
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan football TE Erick All undergoes 'life-changing' surgery

Michigan football has been without one of its top offensive weapons since September. On Friday night, the world got a bit of a glimpse as to why. Tight end Erick All posted on Instagram several photos, including one of him in a hospital bed, seemingly preparing for surgery. In the caption, All wrote that he underwent "a life changing surgery" earlier this week in Fort Myers, Florida.
WILX-TV

Lansing shows reasons for public safety bond

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We’re getting a look at some of the conditions Lansing’s first responders are working in every day. The city is asking voters to pass a bond to replace buildings built in the 1950′s and 1960′s with new ones on South Washington Avenue, near the old McLaren Hospital.
wlen.com

Faster Horses Announces 2023 Festival Dates

Brooklyn, MI – The Faster Horses Music Festival has announced dates for the 10th annual event, in 2023. A news release by Faster Horses to WLEN News said that the festival will take place at Michigan International Speedway on July 14th, 15th, and 16th. Lineup, campsite renewal, pre-sale, and...
