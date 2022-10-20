Toys R Us revival: Tulsa getting one of just two Oklahoma locations

TULSA, Okla. — Toys R Us is finding new life with in-store locations opening in select Macy’s department stores across the country.

The giant toy retailer filed for bankruptcy in 2017, closing all its store locations the next year as a result of declining sales.

Macy’s announced its partnership with the owner of the Toys R Us brand in 2021. Now, Macy’s has started opening locations in 451 of its stores ahead of the holiday season.

The only Tulsa location, opened this month at the Macy’s at Woodland Hills Mall. The only other Oklahoma location is inside Penn Square Mall in OKC.

Previous reports indicated in-store shops could take up between 1,000 and 10,000 square feet, according to Fox Business.

You can see the full list of stores across the country here.

Macy’s plans to eventually add toy shops to all its U.S. locations. So far only Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Mississippi, Nebraska and Wyoming have no locations available.

