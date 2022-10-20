Effective: 2022-10-24 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-25 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including Mount Baker Ski Area and Rainy Pass on the north Cascades Highway (state highway 20). * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult travel.

SKAGIT COUNTY, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO