22 WSBT
Elkhart couple hosts free haunted house
It's haunted house season and plenty are open across Michiana, but one in Elkhart is free. It's called Horror Nights, and it's put on by a couple who was looking to find something fun for the community. And as prices for holiday celebrations continue to rise, Chasity and Mark Johnson...
22 WSBT
Guardrail installation to partially close North Shore Drive
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Drivers in South Bend should be aware of a partial road closure that could impact the Monday morning commute. Starting Monday, a section of North Shore Drive will be closed as crews install a guardrail. The closure will impact from Parkovash Avenue to Iroquois...
22 WSBT
Man accidentally drowns in Cass County lake
Cass County police are investigating the accidental drowning of a Cassopolis man. 50-year-old Terry Westphal was found dead in Belas Lake just after 7 a.m. Friday. Police received reports of a drifting kayak in the northwest corner of the lake. No one was on the boat, and hunting equipment was...
22 WSBT
Man hospitalized after early morning shooting
GOSHEN, Ind. (WSBT) — Goshen Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man injured Saturday. Police were called to Elkhart Road shortly after 3:00 a.m. after multiple reports of someone being shot in a parking lot. Upon arrival, police say they found a 24-year-old man suffering...
22 WSBT
Goshen College mourns death of cross country athlete
GOSHEN, Ind. (WSBT) — Goshen College is mourning the death of a student athlete after a tragic car accident. Ezra Kogei died Saturday following an accident Monday morning near Elkhart where failed to make a curve and drove off the road, hitting a utility pole. While in the hospital,...
22 WSBT
Elkhart swim school holds fundraiser to help kids learn to swim
Elkhart's Shepard Swim School held a fundraiser Saturday for swimmers to pick their own floating pumpkin. The more than 90 swimmers could also decorate their pumpkin after picking it out. There was also a hay ride, face painting and a silent auction. All proceeds go towards the Shepard Swim School...
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Teenage victim in deadly Pennsylvania Avenue shooting identified
UPDATE: South Bend Police have identified the victim, a teenager, in the shooting Friday afternoon on Pennsylvania Avenue. Police say 16-year-old Noelle Riggins was the person killed in the shooting. An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted Saturday afternoon. No arrests have been made, and the Violent Crimes Unit is...
22 WSBT
Goshen man sentenced for January 6 involvement
A Goshen man was sentenced to 30 months of probation, 60 hours of community service and a 500-dollar restitution for participating in the January 6th riot at the US Capitol. According to court documents, 55-year-old Jeffrey Munger told investigators he entered the Capitol building through a broken window. He said...
22 WSBT
Trick or Treat at Eddy St. Commons
Bring your candy buckets to Eddy Street Commons for its annual trunk or treat. It's a free event this Tuesday, October 25 starting at 5:30-7:30 p.m. There will be a balloon twister, games, crafts and music. Costumes are highly encouraged. For more information, email drbgroupllc@drbgroupllc.com or go to Eddy St....
22 WSBT
PET SEGMENT: Make the Addams Family puppies a part of your family
They're brothers from the same litter and are bit-pull terrier mixes. Cousin Itt has darker fur and is more outgoing whereas Lurch has lighter brown fur and enjoys calm belly rubs. Both are roughly 5 months old. Cousin Itt and Lurch are good with other dogs. Lindsey Cuellar, manager at...
22 WSBT
Breaking: One killed in morning crash on Toll Road
One person is dead after an early morning crash on the Toll Road in Elkhart County. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Monday, near the Bristol exit. Indiana State Police say a car crashed into a bridge and then caught on fire. The driver of the vehicle was not...
22 WSBT
Update: Police have identified child found
Update: Police have identified the child. The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying a child. Police say the young boy was found wandering early this morning near Conn Avenue and East Emerald Street. That's near Beardsley Elementary. Police say the boy is white, approximately 4-years-old, and told police his...
22 WSBT
Halloween arrives at Potawatomi Zoo
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — We are counting down the days until Halloween, and the Potawatomi Zoo is celebrating a little early this weekend with the return of Zoo Boo. The Potawatomi Zoo knows how to celebrate Halloween. It's a great opportunity to celebrate, but also a perfect excuse to see the animals.
22 WSBT
Oasis Community to ease transition out of foster care
It's a need not many think about in our community – helping children aging out of foster care transition to adulthood. But now a housing development coming to South Bend's Near Northwest Neighborhood aims to teach life skills to kids leaving foster. Soon there'll be two new duplexes in...
22 WSBT
Medical experts seeing increase of RSV cases
RSV, a common respiratory virus in children, hospitalizes more than 50,000 kids each year. Right now, cases are on the rise across the nation, and here in Michiana. Symptoms are similar to the common cold. Coughing and runny noses are the most frequent symptoms of RSV. Medical experts say RSV...
22 WSBT
Special teams pulls through twice in UNLV win, part of on-and-off outing for Irish
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — Marcus Freeman highlighted getting better in all three phases of the game after Saturday's 44-21 win over UNLV. The score signals otherwise but Freeman agreed, there were some highs and lows all around the field. The defense allowed a few big plays and the...
22 WSBT
Notre Dame beats UNLV 44-21
NOTRE DAME — Marcus Freeman spent all week preaching the importance of a fast start for his football team, and that's exactly what he got. Notre Dame marched 75-yards on six plays to open the game. Drew Pyne connected with Michael Mayer and Jayden Thomas for gains of 23 and 37 yards, before Audric Estime rushed for a 12-yard touchdown, to put Notre Dame in front 7-0 less than three minutes into the ballgame.
22 WSBT
Big plays, missed opportunities highlight Irish win over UNLV
NOTRE DAME — Enough good things happened Saturday for Notre Dame to beat an overmatched UNLV team, and beat them without much drama, leading wire to wire for a 44-21 win. But the Irish also made enough mistakes, and left enough opportunities on the table, to keep Marcus Freeman from sleeping easy.
