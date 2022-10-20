ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunnel Hill, GA

Ga. man arrested for bringing guns to US Capital grounds Wednesday

By Hollie Lewis
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ABFld_0igfBwCZ00

WASHINGTON (WSAV) — Wednesday, the United States Capitol Police (USCP) arrested the driver of a small white van that was illegally parked on U.S. Capitol grounds, after he admitted to having guns inside of the vehicle.

The driver, 80-year-old Tony H. Payne of Tunnel Hill, Ga., was charged with possession of an unregistered firearm, unregistered ammunition and carrying a pistol without a license.

Around 3:34 p.m. USCP officers noticed the van was illegally parked along the 100 block of East Capitol Street.

According to a statement from the USCP, Payne, another man and a woman in the vehicle told officers they were there to deliver documents to the U.S. Supreme Court.

When Officers searched the van they found two handguns and a shotgun inside.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrganews.com

Subligna Man Accused Of Assaulting Two Women

A thirty-three-year-old man was arrested after allegedly assaulting two women last Sunday on Nugget Ridge Road in Chattooga County. WZQZ Radio reported that the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office stated that Corey Duke Gregory of Subligna was intoxicated when he got into an argument with a woman who was attempting to help another woman whose vehicle had broken down. Gregory allegedly shoved one of the women against the vehicle while a juvenile was inside. Gregory also apparently pushed the other woman to the ground. Gregory was charged with simple battery and simple battery under the Family Violence Act.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Oct. 25

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, October 25. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Antonio Clemments – Theft of Property. Jay’waan Conner – Unlawful Possession Firearm/For Capias, Theft of Property/For Capias, Simple Possession of Marijuana/For Capias, Registration, No...
EAST RIDGE, TN
11Alive

Fire causes heavy damage at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q

CANTON, Ga. — A popular north Georgia barbecue restaurant caught fire Sunday morning causing extensive damage, officials said. Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton. The first crew on scene "made an aggressive interior attack" while searching for victims, they...
CANTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies: Wanted suspect caught with drugs during Georgia traffic stop

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - A suspect wanted in Florida and Tennessee is behind bars after Georgia deputies say they caught her with multiple bags of illegal drugs. Officials say on the morning of Oct. 11, Murray County deputies were helping the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Agency with an investigation when they stopped a vehicle in the Spring Place area for a traffic violation.
MURRAY COUNTY, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for October 21

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. The caller advised a man was sleeping in a stairwell. On scene police spoke with the man who was checked for warrants and sent on his way. 22-014529- Ringgold Road- Suspicious Vehicle- The caller advised a dark colored SUV...
EAST RIDGE, TN
weisradio.com

Arrest Files For Friday October 21st

Jamie Covington, 35 of Collinsville, charged with Unlawful possession a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, and possession of marijuana 2nd degree by the Centre Police Department. Thomas Darden, 43 of Lagrange, Georgia, charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd...
COLLINSVILLE, AL
mymix1041.com

Bradley County family awoken by an uninvited guest on Monday

A Bradley County woman is facing charges after authorities say she entered a couple’s home and stood in their bedroom while they were asleep, according to Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened Monday around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Frontage Road. The report says no one...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Firearm Recovered at Brainerd High School

Earlier Thursday afternoon, a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy (SRD) was advised that a student had brought a firearm to Brainerd High School. The student was located soon after by the SRD and asked to step aside into the administrative offices, where the student was questioned and admitted to having a firearm on their person.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Friday, October 21, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, October 21, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, October 21, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
mymix1041.com

Bradley County School Bus Wreck on Thursday

Bradley County Schools Bus 19 was involved in an accident on Spring Place Road around 7:35 a.m. The bus was en route to Bradley Central High School when a passenger car struck the back of the bus. At the time of the accident, only high school students were present on the bus. EMS, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, and Bradley County Administration were on the scene. Paramedics are on the scene. At this time, there are no serious injuries to report. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation. Students were transported by another bus to Bradley Central High School.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

54K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy