Refinery29
Your Horoscope This Week: 23rd October to 29th October, 2022
Are you ready to rock ‘n’ roll with the cosmos? The week ahead brings many powerful cosmic shifts. Saturn in Aquarius turns direct on 23rd October, ending the retrograde journey that began on 4th June. It’s time to take the karmic lessons we’ve learned and apply them to our lives. The sun and Venus enter Scorpio on 23rd October, heightening our passions, lustful desires, and intuition. The solar eclipse in Scorpio occurs on 25th October, transforming our lives by releasing and healing the past. Jupiter retrograde moonwalks into Pisces on 28th October, taking us back to the beginning of May. What have we learned since then? How have we grown? This is our second chance to make changes and to open our minds to growth. The week ends with Mercury gliding into Scorpio on 29th October. When Mercury is in Scorpio, words are deep and meaningful — but can sting. Choose yours wisely!
Raleigh News & Observer
Your Horoscope: What’s in Store for You October 23, – October 29, 2022?
At the beginning of the week, you’re trying to plan for what’s to come In the days ahead. Thankfully, horoscopes are useful for predicting life events (big or small) to help you stay prepared. Here’s what’s happening for your zodiac sign this week with your Woman’s World horoscope for October 23, to October 29, 2022.
Does the gift match with the appetites of its receiver? Does the pursuit warrant the energy with which it’s pursued? And what about the fight? Is it worthy of the victory prize? Venus in Libra and Mars in Gemini form an air sign trine to harmonize energies and even up inequities. A playful Leo moon further lightens the mood.
We’ve got a game-changing week ahead of us, so don’t underestimate the synchronicities! In fact, by the time you read this, the sun will already be moving through mystifying Scorpio, adorning your peripheral view with friendly ghosts (and secret suspicions you weren’t aware of). The eclipse energy is rising and three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of October 24 to 30. Can you feel it? In addition to waltzing into the spookiest season of the year, there will be a new-moon-solar-eclipse in Scorpio on October 25, which energetically dominates the rest of the week. However, the moon will...
It’s officially the season of the witch and the zodiac signs who will have the best month of October 2022 are diving right into the magic. Libra season is underway, bringing you a burst of beauty, friendship and romance. It’s also helping you establish harmony in your relationships, because last month’s Mercury retrograde likely caused unresolved issues to resurface. However, because this retrograde is coming to an end on October 2, you’re starting this month off with a weight being removed from your shoulders! Stationing direct at 24 degrees Virgo, Mercury will be completely free from the confusion as of October...
ohmymag.co.uk
Many people believe that a guardian angel watches over them. Like astrology, angelology has become popular in recent years. We reveal the name of your guardian angel according to your birth date. Your guardian angel according to your date of birth. Astrology allows you to get to know yourself and...
If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of October 2022, don’t let it bring you down. This doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to experience disaster, only that the planets are placing a little more strain on you than usual. However, let’s not forget that when you’re stuck between a rock and a hard place, it’s also the perfect amount of pressure to form a diamond. Luckily, the month begins with a dash of hope as Mercury retrograde *finally* comes to an end on October 2. This means things are about to start running more smoothly, so...
ohmymag.co.uk
Being around people who have short tempers or get easily agitated is one of the most challenging tasks of our lives. It’s like you don’t know what might set them off or cause a fight. While we all go a little mad at times, there’re some people who are always angry even at the tiniest of inconveniences in life. These four zodiac signs are some of them.
Your relationships are starting to run more smoothly and your love horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 is filled with possibilities. Libra season is still underway and this clever and cooperative wants you to nurture your one-on-one dynamics. If you’re single, this is a beautiful time to let the promise of love lead you toward sparkling connections. And if you’re in a relationship, now’s the time to remember what drew you toward each other in the first place! As Mercury—planet of communication and intellectual exchange—enters balanced Libra on October 10, it will help you understand what it...
Elite Daily
This month could be isolating. Libra season usually marks a social time. It is #cuffingSZN, after all. But it won’t be long before Scorpio season makes it mark — and you know how dark the season of the Scorpion can get. That’s why October 2022 will be the worst for certain zodiac signs.
By the end of the month, life could look very different! Your Scorpio horoscope for October 2022 says you’re approaching a period of accelerated growth, so strap yourselves in and get ready for a wild ride. Luckily, as Mercury retrograde comes to an end on October 2, stationing direct in your 11th house of hopes and ideals, you’re learning so much about who you are and what you really want. Mercury isn’t the only planet that’s no longer retrograde, because Pluto retrograde will also come to an end on October 8. As the planet of creation and destruction begins moving forward...
For the next 4 weeks, the Sun will be in Scorpio, helping us to concentrate on the adjustments we need to make to enhance our lives. “It’s okay to embrace our intense side at some point.”
SFGate
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Don't berate yourself for not grasping a concept that others profess to understand. Just because they say they get it doesn't mean they do. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): A detail comes to light that had you known about it before would have led you to do things differently. But it's not as after the fact as you think. File it away because you'll be using it later.
You can face the week with renewed self-belief as the sun and Venus weave resilience into you. In love terms, physical bonding can be more intimate than ever, even in long-lasting couples. Single? A sensual Scorpio sends messages to your heart. Jupiter rejoins your secrets sector and truth is your...
Mercury will Retrograde into Virgo this week, forcing us to deal with issues that haven't been settled since the end of August, In this week’s Astrology. Also, the Sun and New Moon both fall in the sign of Libra this week, giving us a lot of Libra energy.
Eclipse season is always the most climactic and life-changing part of the year. Taking place in pairs of two (or more) eclipses, the season of change arrives every six months, paving the way for the universe to make adjustments to your reality. If you’re one of the zodiac signs affected by the solar eclipse in Scorpio the most, then get ready for the ride of your life, because you’ve got a date with destiny. In astrology, eclipses are far more than a mesmerizing and mysterious celestial phenomenon. In fact, these interruptions to our regularly scheduled programming are always a signal that...
Good News Network
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of October 15, 2022. When he was young, Libran poet W. S. Merwin had a teacher who advised him, “Don’t lose your arrogance yet. You can do that when you’re older. Lose it too soon, and you may merely replace it with vanity.” I think that counsel is wise for you to meditate on right now. Here’s how I interpret it: Give honor and respect to your fine abilities. Salute and nurture your ripe talents. Talk to yourself realistically about the success you have accomplished. If you build up your appreciation for what is legitimately great about you, you won’t be tempted to resort to false pride or self-absorbed egotism.
After a dynamic full moon in Aries, the week begins with Mercury re-entering harmony-seeking Libra, making our conversations all the more amicable and light-hearted. However, thanks to Mercury’s post-retrograde shadow, what was swept beneath the rug at the beginning of September could come back around for reconsideration, but three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of October 10 to 16. Also, there will be at least six planets transiting through air signs by midweek, so be sure to keep an open mind. Have you been contemplating your commitment with a significant other? Are you waiting to hear back about...
Your love horoscope for the week of October 24 to October 30 is even more important than usual, because major relationship changes are on the way. If it feels as though a situation is becoming more intense or the dynamic you share with someone suddenly feels different, you have every reason to blame astrology. It’s eclipse season, baby. It all begins with a spectacular solar eclipse in Scorpio on October 25 at 6:49 a.m. ET. In astrology, an eclipse always takes place instead of a new moon, but it’s a far more climactic affair. While a new moon represents a new...
That's a phrase you’ll likely hear—and even say yourself—more frequently than usual on October 22. Why? The day marks this month’s luckiest alignment of Venus and the sun in Libra, a sign that especially values aesthetics. The cosmic uniting of the two celestial forces in the sign of the scales will elevate our ability to recognize, applaud, and connect with beauty as well as pleasure. And three zodiac signs, in particular, will feel the effects to a pronounced degree.
