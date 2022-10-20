Terawatt developing heavy-duty EV charging stations for southwest U.S.

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Terawatt, a start-up company based in San Francisco, announced it is developing a network of electric vehicle charging stations for heavy- and medium-duty trucks Thursday.

In a press release , Terawatt said its investment in electric vehicle charging infrastructure will enable and accelerate the "transition to zero-emission long-haul freight."

The high-powered charging stations will be located along the Interstate-10 corridor from Los Angeles to El Paso, Texas. Terawatt refers to this as the I-10 Electric Corridor. Stations will be built about 150 miles apart, near highway exits in California, New Mexico and Arizona. Stations will vary in size from 4 to 100 acres.

"Long-haul trucking electrification represents a significant opportunity to reduce transportation sector emissions, but hinges on the rapid scale up of specialized charging infrastructure," said TeraWatt CEO Neha Palmer. "Our real estate and energy infrastructure development platform uniquely positions TeraWatt to solve the 'charging problem' for trucking operators, making freight electrification achievable within their operations."

The stations will be operated and maintained by Terawatt. In September, the company announced it had raised $1 billion to build infrastructure for electric vehicles. Pillsbury is among the project's investors.

Terawatt was founded by Benjamin Birnbaum, John Rapaport and Ethan Goldsmith in 2018.

In August, California announced plans for 100% of new cars and trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission vehicles, following an executive order from Gov. Gavin Newsom . This executive order only targets light-duty vehicles.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com