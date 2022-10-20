Find markdowns on loafers today at Stuart Weitzman. Reviewed/Stuart Weitzman

Depending on where you live, it may be about time to bring out your sweaters, winter coats and favorite fall fashion pieces. Tie every outfit together with a pair of seasonal staples from Stuart Weitzman, where you can find shoes for up to 70% off . And a bonus: get 25% off select styles with the code BFPREVIEW25.

Tall boots are back, and can elevate an outfit for a day at the pumpkin patch or a night out. This pair radiates style and is $570 off with the coupon above. If you're looking for something shorter but just as cute, try a bootie with a buckle for something that pops. Personally, I'm eyeing these boots to level up my everyday errands.

If you're looking for savings on men's fashion, shop Huckberry's Inaugural Fall Classic sale for shoes, sweaters and more. But don't wait — this sale ends today.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Perks and Rec: Step into savings at Stuart Weitzman