Expanded offices to help deter nuclear threats opened Thursday at Hill AF Base

Hill Air Force Base was the site of a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday for new Aerospace Corporation offices to modernize the country's ability to deter nuclear threats.

Aerospace’s engineers and scientists will be developing the next-generation intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

“As adversaries develop and advance nuclear weapons capabilities, the sustainment and modernization of our nation’s nuclear deterrence is critical to protecting our national security,” said Aerospace president and CEO Steve Isakowitz.

Aerospace’s new 24,000 square foot office allow it to triple its current staff at HAFB, a relationship that began 14 years ago.

Local staff are part of Aerospace’s nationwide Engineering and Technology Group (ETG), which provides expertise not only to HAFB but other partners such as NASA.

Aerospace also has a new relationship with the University of Utah, advising on the systems engineering curriculum and and volunteering in programs to inspire students to study science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.