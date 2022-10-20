ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Is Same-Day Voter Registration Available in Illinois?

Illinoisans looking to cast their vote in the upcoming Midterm Elections can opt to do so on the Nov. 8 Election Day. Illinois is one of 19 states that offers same-day registration, with voters able to cast their ballots as soon as they become registered. In most Illinois counties, those...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Duck Hunter Discovers Human Remains in NW Indiana

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a marshy area in Griffith, Indiana, early Saturday after a duck hunter came upon partial human remains, authorities said. At approximately 7 a.m., a waterfowl hunter was searching for a downed duck in an area near Cline Avenue and River Drive when the individual saw what appeared to be bone protruding from a piece of of clothing, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
GRIFFITH, IN
NBC Chicago

Is There a ‘Nightmare' COVID Variant Spreading Right Now? Here's What to Know for Chicago Area

While the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 COVID subvariants have gained traction across the U.S. in recent days, another new strain is responsible for a surge in cases in Singapore. Referred to as the "nightmare" variant in some reports, XBB is the combination of two omicron subvariants - BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.10.75 - and is said to have a "significant growth advantage," said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, an infectious disease specialist and the technical lead for COVID-19 response at the World Health Organization.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Test Positive for COVID Recently? Here Are the Latest Isolation Guidelines

If you recently contracted COVID-19, you may be wondering what to do next, including what isolation protocol to follow. If you had COVID previously and followed the proper guidance, you'll likely need to take note as the current recommendations aren't the same as the start of the pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its quarantine and isolation guidance in August, announcing a series of adjustments driven by the fact the majority of people have either been vaccinated or have gotten COVID.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

KC Johnson: It's Time Bulls Start Javonte Green Over Patrick Williams

KC Johnson: It's time Bulls start Green over Williams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Billy Donovan typically doesn’t disclose his starting lineups. But the Chicago Bulls’ coach has had some fun with reporters twice this season, offering the rare olive branch of announcing Ayo Dosunmu as his starting point guard during the preseason and then surprisingly naming Patrick Williams his starting power forward on the eve of the season opener.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Boy, 12, Seriously Injured in Lawndale Shooting

A 12-year-old boy was rushed to an area hospital Friday night after being shot in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood, authorities said. The shooting was reported at approximately 8:35 p.m. in the area of West Arthington Street and South Albany Avenue. According to police, the boy was walking on the sidewalk when someone in a gray sedan began to fire shots. The boy sustained a gunshot to the chest and was transported to Stroger Hospital.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
77K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy