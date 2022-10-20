Read full article on original website
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
4 victims in Chicago bus stop crashhellasChicago, IL
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Chicago Bears Injury Report: No One Hurt Before Patriots Game
Bears injury report: Clean bill of health for Pats game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears made it a clean sweep this week. For the third day in a row, the team had full participation at practice, with no names listed in any capacity on Saturday’s injury report.
Shootout Ensues After Suspects Attempt Robbery, Carjacking on Off-Duty CPD Officer
Hours after the Cook County Sherriff announced an updated "anti-carjacking initiative" meant to crackdown on the rising number of vehicular hijackings, three people attempted to rob and carjack an off-duty Chicago police officer in the city's Calumet Heights neighborhood, officials say. According to authorities, the encounter escalated to an exchange...
Zach LaVine Is Feeling ‘Great,' But Bulls Will Manage His Knee
Why LaVine's knee will be daily storyline for now originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A 32-point loss. A defensive performance that raised some warning signs. A loud crowd hyped for the home opener that streamed for the exits with substantial time left in the fourth quarter. You could say...
Letter Carriers Are Getting Robbed At Gunpoint, Lawmakers Call For More Protection
Amid recent instances of numerous letter carriers being robbed on the job in the Chicago area, some local lawmakers are now demanding that more be done to keep postal workers safe. A letter carrier who does not want to be identified told NBC 5 she was robbed while delivering the...
Test Positive for COVID Recently? Here Are the Latest Isolation Guidelines
If you recently contracted COVID-19, you may be wondering what to do next, including what isolation protocol to follow. If you had COVID previously and followed the proper guidance, you'll likely need to take note as the current recommendations aren't the same as the start of the pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its quarantine and isolation guidance in August, announcing a series of adjustments driven by the fact the majority of people have either been vaccinated or have gotten COVID.
KC Johnson: It's Time Bulls Start Javonte Green Over Patrick Williams
KC Johnson: It's time Bulls start Green over Williams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Billy Donovan typically doesn’t disclose his starting lineups. But the Chicago Bulls’ coach has had some fun with reporters twice this season, offering the rare olive branch of announcing Ayo Dosunmu as his starting point guard during the preseason and then surprisingly naming Patrick Williams his starting power forward on the eve of the season opener.
Cavaliers Spoil Bulls' Home Opener, Zach LaVine's Debut With Rout
10 observations: Cavs spoil Bulls home opener, LaVine debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls' home opener Saturday night began with a thunderous crowd environment, but ended in a rout, 128-96 in favor of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Here are 10 observations from a game that dropped the...
Boy, 12, Seriously Injured in Lawndale Shooting
A 12-year-old boy was rushed to an area hospital Friday night after being shot in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood, authorities said. The shooting was reported at approximately 8:35 p.m. in the area of West Arthington Street and South Albany Avenue. According to police, the boy was walking on the sidewalk when someone in a gray sedan began to fire shots. The boy sustained a gunshot to the chest and was transported to Stroger Hospital.
Robber Hits 2 Men in Head With Gun, Both Seriously Injured: Lake County Sheriff
An investigation is underway after a robber struck two victims in the head with a gun early Sunday in unincorporated Round Lake, authorities said. At around 12:30 a.m., deputies were called to a home in the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue for a reported robbery, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
