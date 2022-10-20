Mercedes is one of only three teams to bring new parts to the United States Grand Prix, as it introduces its final development step. The defending constructors’ champion is likely to lose its crown this weekend as Red Bull can wrap up the title at Circuit of The Americas, but Toto Wolff’s team continues to develop its car as it looks to secure its first win of the year. The upgrade brought to Austin has an impact on the full length of the car, with changes to the front wing, floor fences, floor edge and rear wing endplates designed to increase downforce loads and improve flow to the floor and diffuser.

2 DAYS AGO