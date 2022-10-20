Read full article on original website
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
Haas protests USGP results over car damage
Haas has lodged a protest against the United States Grand Prix result on the grounds of technical infringements against damaged cars for Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez. Perez damaged his front wing on the opening lap by hitting Valtteri Bottas, but continued and saw the endplate fly off on the back straight towards Turn 12 when he was overtaking an Aston Martin a number of laps later. That was a direct comparison to races where Haas has been penalized for Kevin Magnussen having the same damage at races in Canada, Hungary and Singapore, having been given a black and orange flag demanding he pitted to address the damage.
TechCrunch+ roundup: PLG and enterprise sales, SaaS pricing strategy, OPT options
My colleagues are flying home to cities as far flung as Taipei, Paris and London; I just took a streetcar home, which should keep my expense report simple. Moscone Center did not look like we’re experiencing a downturn in tech: The Expo Hall and demo booths were buzzing, and attendees were networking with enthusiasm in the hallways (are business cards making a comeback?).
F1 and MotoGP weekend share idea mooted by COTA
Circuit of The Americas chairman Bobby Epstein believes motorcycles could race during a Formula 1 weekend as the United States Grand Prix closes in on crowd numbers of half a million. This year’s race is forecast to have 440,000 people attend the event at COTA, up from 400,000 last year....
F1 car is 'insane' Palou says after USGP practice debut
Alex Palou described Formula 1 machinery as “insane” compared to an IndyCar after making his FP1 debut for McLaren at the United States Grand Prix. The 2021 IndyCar champion completed one of McLaren’s two mandatory rookie practice sessions at Circuit of The Americas, ahead of Pato O’Ward doing the other in Abu Dhabi. While both have driven the 2021 car this year, it was Palou’s first taste of the new generation of car and he admits it’s a wildly different concept compared to an IndyCar.
Red Bull owner Mateschitz dies at 78
Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz has died at the age of 78 after a long illness. The Austrian billionaire built a conglomerate under the Red Bull GmbH umbrella, owning 49 percent of the company that distributes energy drinks and has launched numerous subsidiaries including the Red Bull and AlphaTauri Formula 1 teams.
Analyst: Gaming equipment providers still having supply chain concerns
The gaming industry has spent much of the figuring ways around supply chain disruptions. But the issue was still a talking point at the Global Gaming Expo. The post Analyst: Gaming equipment providers still having supply chain concerns appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KKR, others to invest $500 million in India's UPL units
BENGALURU, Oct 21 (Reuters) - India' UPL Ltd (UPLL.NS) said on Friday U.S. investment firm KKR & Co Inc (KKR.N) and others would invest $500 million in the company's units, as the agrochemicals maker looks to fund its expansion plans.
Sargeant to race for Williams in 2023, pending Super License
Williams team principal Jost Capito has confirmed Logan Sargeant will race for the team in 2023 as long as he secures his Super License next month. Sargeant carried out his first FP1 for Williams on Friday at the United States Grand Prix and was then confirmed as doing another two sessions for the team in Mexico and Abu Dhabi. With a vacancy alongside Alex Albon next season, Capito has now announced the 21-year-old will become the first American on the grid since 2015 if he acquires his Super License in the final F2 round at the Yas Marina Circuit.
Technical upgrades: USGP
Mercedes is one of only three teams to bring new parts to the United States Grand Prix, as it introduces its final development step. The defending constructors’ champion is likely to lose its crown this weekend as Red Bull can wrap up the title at Circuit of The Americas, but Toto Wolff’s team continues to develop its car as it looks to secure its first win of the year. The upgrade brought to Austin has an impact on the full length of the car, with changes to the front wing, floor fences, floor edge and rear wing endplates designed to increase downforce loads and improve flow to the floor and diffuser.
5 cloud investors illustrate the various paths ahead for startups
According to several cloud investors, startups should prioritize building over optimization — unless it’s going to save them a big chunk of money. Boldstart Ventures partner Shomik Ghosh summed it up succinctly: “In early product or go-to-market stages, optimizing cloud spend should be the last thing on a founder’s mind besides utilizing as much cloud resource credits as possible.”
Bluetail Software Aims to Reduce Part 135 Inspection Time
An aircraft conformity inspection aims to verify that your aircraft conforms to its type design and is configured/bridged to your approved program and operations. [Courtesy: Adobe Stock Photo]. Aircraft records company, Bluetail, announced this week that its MACH Conformity software has completed development and will become part of Bluetail’s software...
Wittich named permanent race director, procedures changed after review of Japanese GP
The FIA has announced a number of changes it will make after a review of its handling of the Japanese Grand Prix, with Niels Wittich becoming permanent race director for the rest of the season. Wittich has been one of two race directors this season, with the role rotating between...
Pantheon Design alleviates supply chain uncertainty with factory-grade 3D printing
One of Pantheon Design’s e-mobility customers waited 18 months before its injection molds, which are used for producing parts, arrived from China. If your electric vehicle or home appliance order is taking longer to arrive, chances are port closures and lockdowns in the factory of the world are messing up your supplier’s production timeline.
Talent, not nationality, behind Sargeant's F1 promotion - Capito
Williams chose Logan Sargeant to race in Formula 1 in 2023 based on his impressive Formula 2 performances this season and not his nationality, according to team principal Jost Capito. Sargeant will make the step up after just one year in F2 as long as he secures the required Super...
Stroll hit with Mexico grid penalty for USGP crash with Alonso
Lance Stroll has been hit with a three-place grid penalty for causing a high-speed collision with Fernando Alonso in the United States Grand Prix. Alonso was attempting to overtake Stroll on the back straight towards Turn 12 and pulled out from the slipstream at close to 200mph but the Aston Martin moved left just afterwards, with the Spaniard being launched into the air as he hit the back of Stroll’s car. While Stroll crashed heavily and retired, Alonso landed after an airborne spell and was able to continue despite a damaged car.
Ogier wins WRC Rally Spain as Toyota seals manufacturers’ title
Sebastien Ogier stormed to his first victory of the FIA World Rally Championship’s all-new hybrid era, triumphing on Rally Spain while helping secure the manufacturers’ title for Toyota Gazoo Racing. The eight-time champ, who’s been contesting a part-time WRC campaign for Toyota this season while he pursues his...
Sargeant solidly in the 2023 Williams mix after strong FP1 debut
Logan Sargeant is in the frame for a 2023 seat with Williams but is unsure when his future will be decided, following a productive first FP1 outing at the United States Grand Prix. The American has had an impressive rookie season in Formula 2 but was set for a second...
DigitlHaus Agency is transforming eCommerce businesses using the BigCommerce Platform
ECommerce merchants choose DigitlHaus Agency to re-platform their outdated technology and redesign their store. The result, a future-proof eCommerce solution built to scale. For any eCommerce business, a high-performing online store is critical to increasing sales and building a large customer base. Many fail to realize that their eCommerce is obsolete until it’s affecting their day-to-day management and overall sales. DigitlHaus Agency rescues B2B and D2C brands from outdated technology and poor design with the power of BigCommerce .
Grasp acquires AirPhoton to form Grasp Global
SAN FRANCISCO – French startup Grasp SAS has acquired Baltimore, Maryland-based AirPhoton to create Grasp Global, a European and U.S. Earth-observation company with plans for a cubesat constellation. Grasp, which stands for Generalized Retrieval of Atmosphere and Surface Properties, was founded in 2015 to provide software and remote-sensing services...
