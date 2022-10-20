A Woman Says An Older Guy She Briefly Dated Left Her 'Millions' & She Feels Weird Taking It

What would you do if someone you briefly dated several years ago suddenly died and left their millions of dollars to you?

A Reddit user confessed that she’s found herself in that awkward situation, and she's been feeling very weird about accepting the cash.

The poster says she met an “older gentleman” when she was 20 years old and they casually dated for a summer until she graduated from nursing school.

"This guy was in his early 60s but definitely looked 45 max," she explains in the "Off My Chest" subreddit. The guy was rich and she would go to "galas and yacht parties and travel around the states a lot" with him, and she enjoyed the "finer kind of life" that he shared with her. They also had plenty of deep conversations.

She adds that they would "kiss and cuddle but he never initiated sex" and they never slept together.

When the summer ended, she says she turned down his offer to become his "trophy girl" and instead decided to pursue her career. They stayed in touch and checked in every couple of months, but things never went anywhere after that.

Fast-forward five years and the now-married, 25-year-old woman gets a call from the executor of the guy's estate and his son.

"His son told me this guy talked about me so much and that he told him I pulled him out of depression and sadness after his mom died," she wrote. "His son told me I meant a lot to him because the time I came into his life was a really rough time and I made it better."

She also learned that the guy had left her millions of dollars, though she didn't exactly say how much. She says she'd told her husband about that relationship, but she was scared to tell him about the money he'd left her.

"This is still so unbelievable," she wrote.

Reddit users were quick to jump in with advice, with many telling her to take it or give it to charity rather than turn it down.

"Maybe do something in the gentleman’s name— say donate some funds for a public garden — so that in a small way, his memory and generosity will benefit others as all as yourself," one person recommended.

"The man wanted you to have that money. He valued you enough to put you in his will," another pointed out.

The original poster later came back to tell everyone that she spoke to her husband about the money and "he said the choice of whether to accept it or not is entirely up to me."

She added that she's decided to accept the money and spread it around so her parents can retire.

"Thanks for all the advice and input!" she told the Reddit community.