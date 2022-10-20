Read full article on original website
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
KOCO
Students at two Oklahoma high schools walk out to protest bathroom law
NORMAN, Okla. — Dozens of students at two Oklahoma high schools walked out of class to protest the state’s “bathroom law.”. The high schoolers are angry about a recent punishment of a transgender teen. Students, former students, parents and community members showed up to support one another...
city-sentinel.com
Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Air Force Angela L. Tymofichuk returns to Oklahoma to provide keynote for Oklahoma Aerospace Forum on Nov. 1
The fifth annual Oklahoma Aerospace Forum, sponsored by Oklahoma ACES, is returning to Oklahoma City on Tuesday, November 1. (https://www.okcommerce.gov/doing-business/business-services/aerospace-and-defense-services/) Oklahoma’s aerospace community will gather to hear industry leaders discuss a variety of topics, including the future of cybersecurity, workforce, the future of the industry, UAS (unmanned aerial systems) and...
yukonprogressnews.com
Friendship blooms into family venture
Not all school cafeteria experiences are created equal. Thanks to the Oklahoma Farm to School Program, students at Tulsa Union Public Schools eat healthy food straight from the farms of Oklahoma. That includes beef produced by Native Acres Meat Co. The company is owned by Josh and Jacy Lippoldt and John and Kelsey Haley and is operated out of ranches in Okarche and Canadian, Texas.
The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $2,000 a Month
Living on a fixed income during retirement doesn't mean you have to settle for living somewhere that doesn't meet your needs. While it might seem difficult to find a place to retire that is affordable...
News On 6
Norman Students Walk Out Of Class To Protest Bathroom Law
Students in Norman walking out of class Friday in protest of the district’s implementation of a controversial transgender bathroom law. The student at the center of it all told News 9 she has been using the women’s bathroom for years with no issues. It wasn’t until this year that she got in trouble multiple times.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Adam Panter as District Attorney for Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties
Oklahoma City – Governor Kevin Stitt this week announced the appointment of Adam Panter to serve as district attorney for the 23rd Judicial District, encompassing Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties. Panter will serve the remainder of the current term, following the vacancy created by the resignation of Allan Grubb. “Adam...
Oklahoma Daily
Trans student at Norman Public Schools reports in-school suspension for using women’s restrooms, sparks protests
A Norman North High School student has reportedly faced in-school suspension three times for using the women's restrooms, sparking students to plan protests at both Norman Public Schools high schools on Friday. In a message to OU Daily, Emery Jenkins, an NNHS sophomore and transgender woman, wrote she’s currently facing...
KTUL
Walmart awards Shawnee woman with $25,000
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — A Shawnee woman was awarded a $25,000 grand prize for participating in the Walmart Thrive Challenge, a program designed to encourage Walmart associates and customers to make small changes each day to improve their physical, emotional and financial well-being. Walmart associate Kathryn Carpitcher was in...
chickashatoday.com
Cowboys and Pies
Some of the best talent will descend on the town of Central High Oklahoma come. Saturday, November 5 in an event dubbed Cowboys and Pies. In the western spirit. of a gathering, cowboy poets, musicians, storytellers and singers will light up the. Central High Community Center, 166141 7 Mile Road...
Condominium fire in Oklahoma City
Fire crews responded to a condominium fire in Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.
KOCO
Stronger laws against stalking set to go in place in Oklahoma
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Stronger laws against stalking are set to go in place in Oklahoma on Nov. 1. The amendment would change the current stalking statute and recognize a broader range of stalking behaviors. The stalking statute has been around for a while but these new amendments will change the punishment of stalking and how it defines certain situations in which someone may be being harassed.
Not so fragile: Chickasha’s ‘A Christmas Story’ leg lamp gets upgrade to last the decades
On a pretty October afternoon, a small but curious crowd gathered to watch as construction crews prepared to lift a giant lamp shade to place on an even bigger leg.
Handicapping Oklahoma's Final Five Games
This season has already been a disappointment for a team that began the year in the top 10, but these next five contests will determine if the year is a disaster or simply a downer.
Oklahoma football: OU’s game-day environment, ‘Palace” good fits in SEC
There’s no denying that the Texas and Oklahoma football programs are the big dogs in the Big 12 Conference,. The Longhorns are the fourth and fifth winningest programs in college football history, their brands are iconic in college football, and the size of their athletic budgets and football stadiums are the biggest in the Big 12. But by 2025, if not sooner, these two blueblood football programs will become full-fledged members of the Southeastern Conference.
405magazine.com
5 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: October 20-23
Fall temperatures might be in a state of flux, but the great number of exciting events in Oklahoma City each weekend stays constant. From quick canines to barbecue cooking to exquisite crafts, there’s something for everyone this October. Light the Night Walk | Oct. 21. Get your steps in...
Why Jeff Lebby Says His Oklahoma Offense Can Be 'Really, Really Good'
After a major bump in the road, Oklahoma's offense was back to hanging half-a-hundred last week.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’
STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
‘The jail remains a place of death, horror, and harm’: Metro faith leaders, activists call for change in OK Co. jail leadership
A coalition of local activists and faith leaders joined together Friday at a northeast Oklahoma City church to call for change in Oklahoma County jail leadership.
KOCO
New development in Oklahoma City could mirror popular Chicago neighborhood
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new development in Midtown could mirror a popular Chicago neighborhood. Some residents are excited about the possible changes. Others said this could disrupt traffic patterns. A block of Classen Drive could shut down and turn into a courtyard. It’s part of a proposal by the...
OHP: Fatal collision on Turner Turnpike
Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision on Turner Turnpike Thursday afternoon.
