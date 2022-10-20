ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Students at two Oklahoma high schools walk out to protest bathroom law

NORMAN, Okla. — Dozens of students at two Oklahoma high schools walked out of class to protest the state’s “bathroom law.”. The high schoolers are angry about a recent punishment of a transgender teen. Students, former students, parents and community members showed up to support one another...
NORMAN, OK
city-sentinel.com

Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Air Force Angela L. Tymofichuk returns to Oklahoma to provide keynote for Oklahoma Aerospace Forum on Nov. 1

The fifth annual Oklahoma Aerospace Forum, sponsored by Oklahoma ACES, is returning to Oklahoma City on Tuesday, November 1. (https://www.okcommerce.gov/doing-business/business-services/aerospace-and-defense-services/) Oklahoma’s aerospace community will gather to hear industry leaders discuss a variety of topics, including the future of cybersecurity, workforce, the future of the industry, UAS (unmanned aerial systems) and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Friendship blooms into family venture

Not all school cafeteria experiences are created equal. Thanks to the Oklahoma Farm to School Program, students at Tulsa Union Public Schools eat healthy food straight from the farms of Oklahoma. That includes beef produced by Native Acres Meat Co. The company is owned by Josh and Jacy Lippoldt and John and Kelsey Haley and is operated out of ranches in Okarche and Canadian, Texas.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Norman Students Walk Out Of Class To Protest Bathroom Law

Students in Norman walking out of class Friday in protest of the district’s implementation of a controversial transgender bathroom law. The student at the center of it all told News 9 she has been using the women’s bathroom for years with no issues. It wasn’t until this year that she got in trouble multiple times.
NORMAN, OK
KTUL

Walmart awards Shawnee woman with $25,000

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — A Shawnee woman was awarded a $25,000 grand prize for participating in the Walmart Thrive Challenge, a program designed to encourage Walmart associates and customers to make small changes each day to improve their physical, emotional and financial well-being. Walmart associate Kathryn Carpitcher was in...
SHAWNEE, OK
chickashatoday.com

Cowboys and Pies

Some of the best talent will descend on the town of Central High Oklahoma come. Saturday, November 5 in an event dubbed Cowboys and Pies. In the western spirit. of a gathering, cowboy poets, musicians, storytellers and singers will light up the. Central High Community Center, 166141 7 Mile Road...
CENTRAL HIGH, OK
KOCO

Stronger laws against stalking set to go in place in Oklahoma

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Stronger laws against stalking are set to go in place in Oklahoma on Nov. 1. The amendment would change the current stalking statute and recognize a broader range of stalking behaviors. The stalking statute has been around for a while but these new amendments will change the punishment of stalking and how it defines certain situations in which someone may be being harassed.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
FanSided

Oklahoma football: OU’s game-day environment, ‘Palace” good fits in SEC

There’s no denying that the Texas and Oklahoma football programs are the big dogs in the Big 12 Conference,. The Longhorns are the fourth and fifth winningest programs in college football history, their brands are iconic in college football, and the size of their athletic budgets and football stadiums are the biggest in the Big 12. But by 2025, if not sooner, these two blueblood football programs will become full-fledged members of the Southeastern Conference.
NORMAN, OK
405magazine.com

5 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: October 20-23

Fall temperatures might be in a state of flux, but the great number of exciting events in Oklahoma City each weekend stays constant. From quick canines to barbecue cooking to exquisite crafts, there’s something for everyone this October. Light the Night Walk | Oct. 21. Get your steps in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’

STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
STILLWATER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy