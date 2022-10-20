ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Raiders’ Derek Carr returns to play after crushing hit left him down vs. Texans

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took a big hit early in the Week 7 clash against the Houston Texans and was down on the field while trainers came to examine him. The injury occurred on the Raiders’ opening drive of the game, and while Carr was able to get up and jog off under his own power, backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham entered the game to replace him, according to Vincent Bonsignore.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers believes loss to Commanders could be ‘best thing’ for Packers

The Green Bay Packers lost yet another game in Week 7, dropping a 23-21 decision to the Washington Commanders. Despite enduring their third consecutive defeat, Aaron Rodgers believes the Packers can turn things around and rescue their season. Aaron Rodgers: “I’m not worried about this squad. In fact, this might be the best thing for […] The post Aaron Rodgers believes loss to Commanders could be ‘best thing’ for Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

DJ Uiagalelei drops truth bomb on Dabo Swinney benching him in Clemson football win over Syracuse

DJ Uiagalelei discussed Dabo Swinney’s decision to bench him during Clemson football’s 27-21 victory over Syracuse, per Grace Raynor. “For me, if I was put in (Swinney’s) spot, I probably would have done the same thing,” Uiagalelei said. The Tigers moved to 8-0 on the season despite the QB uncertainty. DJ Uiagalelei finished the game going […] The post DJ Uiagalelei drops truth bomb on Dabo Swinney benching him in Clemson football win over Syracuse appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

Christian McCaffrey goes full Whitney Houston in message to Panthers fans after 49ers trade

Six weeks into the 2022 NFL season, and we already have the first big trade way before the trade deadline. The San Francisco 49ers acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in a blockbuster trade. The long-time Carolina running back will now play for a different team for the first time in […] The post Christian McCaffrey goes full Whitney Houston in message to Panthers fans after 49ers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Lakers eyeing 10-year NBA veteran as frontcourt addition amid 0-2 start

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an 0-2 start after back-to-back losses to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. That’s resulted in the front office already trying to sign more depth pieces to strengthen the rotation. Per Shams Charania, the Lakers met with free agent wing Moe Harkless, a former 15th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers who was just waived by the Houston Rockets in training camp:
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

3 best trades Cowboys must make before 2022 NFL trade deadline

As the 2022 NFL trade deadline bears down on the Dallas Cowboys, America’s Team is unexpectedly in a buyer’s position. Having successfully navigated a serious injury at quarterback, the Cowboys are 4-2 with a chance to make a playoff push as the season wears on. To do that, they might need a little outside help. Dallas’ offense could use some juice, and the defense has weaknesses to address despite a great start to the year. These three players are some of the trade chips on the table at the NFL trade deadline this year that can take the Cowboys from good to great.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Terry McLaurin sounds off on Commanders’ huge upset victory over Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Terry McLaurin couldn’t be prouder of the Washington Commanders after the team just handed Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers their third straight loss in Week 7. The Commanders themselves have finally won back-to-back as well after a rather chaotic start to the campaign. They won their opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars but then […] The post Terry McLaurin sounds off on Commanders’ huge upset victory over Aaron Rodgers, Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Myles Garrett, Kevin Stefanski address screaming in locker room after loss to Ravens

The Cleveland Browns dropped to 2-5 on the season following a 23-20 loss to their division rival, the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday afternoon. After the game, Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski were heard screaming at one another in the locker room. Of course, that prompted questions from the media […] The post Myles Garrett, Kevin Stefanski address screaming in locker room after loss to Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Chiefs making bombshell change to Patrick Mahomes-led offense

Six weeks into the season, and it’s fair to say that the Kansas City Chiefs offense has adjusted to life without Tyreek Hill. The speedy wide receiver’s departure had fans thinking that the offense would finally crumble. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as Patrick Mahomes continues to work his magic on that side of the ball.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy