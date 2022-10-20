Read full article on original website
NFL Odds: Seahawks vs. Chargers prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
Get on your feet football fans, as the Seattle Seahawks will travel to sunny Los Angeles to take on the Chargers in a bout between two former divisional foes! With that being said, let’s take a sneak peek at our NFL odds series where our Seahawks-Chargers prediction and pick will be revealed.
Raiders’ Derek Carr returns to play after crushing hit left him down vs. Texans
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took a big hit early in the Week 7 clash against the Houston Texans and was down on the field while trainers came to examine him. The injury occurred on the Raiders’ opening drive of the game, and while Carr was able to get up and jog off under his own power, backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham entered the game to replace him, according to Vincent Bonsignore.
Aaron Rodgers believes loss to Commanders could be ‘best thing’ for Packers
The Green Bay Packers lost yet another game in Week 7, dropping a 23-21 decision to the Washington Commanders. Despite enduring their third consecutive defeat, Aaron Rodgers believes the Packers can turn things around and rescue their season. Aaron Rodgers: “I’m not worried about this squad. In fact, this might be the best thing for […] The post Aaron Rodgers believes loss to Commanders could be ‘best thing’ for Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DJ Uiagalelei drops truth bomb on Dabo Swinney benching him in Clemson football win over Syracuse
DJ Uiagalelei discussed Dabo Swinney’s decision to bench him during Clemson football’s 27-21 victory over Syracuse, per Grace Raynor. “For me, if I was put in (Swinney’s) spot, I probably would have done the same thing,” Uiagalelei said. The Tigers moved to 8-0 on the season despite the QB uncertainty. DJ Uiagalelei finished the game going […] The post DJ Uiagalelei drops truth bomb on Dabo Swinney benching him in Clemson football win over Syracuse appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Christian McCaffrey goes full Whitney Houston in message to Panthers fans after 49ers trade
Six weeks into the 2022 NFL season, and we already have the first big trade way before the trade deadline. The San Francisco 49ers acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in a blockbuster trade. The long-time Carolina running back will now play for a different team for the first time in […] The post Christian McCaffrey goes full Whitney Houston in message to Panthers fans after 49ers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Judge reacts to getting booed by Yankees fans after hitless Game 3
Aaron Judge is not making a big deal of the boos he and the New York Yankees heard from the home fans during their Game 3 loss to the Houston Astros. After all, for him, there are more important things he needs to be focusing on in the MLB playoffs.
Knicks star Derrick Rose gets brutally honest on lack of playing time amid Jalen Brunson’s emergence
It has been so far so good for the New York Knicks’ offseason acquisition, Jalen Brunson. The former Dallas Mavericks point guard has been everything he’s been chalked up to be thus far, and Knicks fans are loving the emergence of their new star. For his part, however,...
Lakers eyeing 10-year NBA veteran as frontcourt addition amid 0-2 start
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an 0-2 start after back-to-back losses to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. That’s resulted in the front office already trying to sign more depth pieces to strengthen the rotation. Per Shams Charania, the Lakers met with free agent wing Moe Harkless, a former 15th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers who was just waived by the Houston Rockets in training camp:
Warriors star Stephen Curry goes viral after Dabo Swinney’s absurd ‘2-for-25’ comment
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry often goes viral for his incredible highlight plays and pre-game routines. On Saturday, however, he was the talk of the sports world because of Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney. The Clemson Tigers beat the Syracuse Orange in the contest, but it wasn’t easy...
NFL Odds: Chiefs vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
It’s a Super Bowl 54 rematch as the Kansas City Chiefs face off with the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California. It’s time to deliver our NFL odds series, where we make a Chiefs-49ers prediction and pick. Last weekend, the Chiefs lost 24-20 to...
3 best trades Cowboys must make before 2022 NFL trade deadline
As the 2022 NFL trade deadline bears down on the Dallas Cowboys, America’s Team is unexpectedly in a buyer’s position. Having successfully navigated a serious injury at quarterback, the Cowboys are 4-2 with a chance to make a playoff push as the season wears on. To do that, they might need a little outside help. Dallas’ offense could use some juice, and the defense has weaknesses to address despite a great start to the year. These three players are some of the trade chips on the table at the NFL trade deadline this year that can take the Cowboys from good to great.
Tempers flare in locker room after Browns lose to Ravens
The moment a team is silent and complacent after a loss is a moment a regime has lost a football team. That time is not right now as, according to Cleveland dot com’s Mary Kay Cabot, yelling and flaring tempers were heard coming from the locker room of the Cleveland Browns after a heartbreaking loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Terry McLaurin sounds off on Commanders’ huge upset victory over Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Terry McLaurin couldn’t be prouder of the Washington Commanders after the team just handed Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers their third straight loss in Week 7. The Commanders themselves have finally won back-to-back as well after a rather chaotic start to the campaign. They won their opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars but then […] The post Terry McLaurin sounds off on Commanders’ huge upset victory over Aaron Rodgers, Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matt LaFleur addresses Green Bay’s struggles with Commanders’ defensive game plan
The Green Bay Packers were defeated by the Washington Commanders on Sunday, 23-21. The Packers’ offense was clicking in the first half but completely fell apart in the second half. The Packers were outscored 13-7 in the second half and were held scoreless in the third quarter. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was not too impressed by his team’s performance.
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa admits regret over eye-opening plays in win vs. Steelers
The Miami Dolphins defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tua Tagovailoa’s return to the field following a scary concussion. And the young quarterback caused many fans to shout at their screens at one point during the game. Tagovailoa scrambled out of the pocket during one play. Safety Tre Norwood came...
Myles Garrett, Kevin Stefanski address screaming in locker room after loss to Ravens
The Cleveland Browns dropped to 2-5 on the season following a 23-20 loss to their division rival, the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday afternoon. After the game, Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski were heard screaming at one another in the locker room. Of course, that prompted questions from the media […] The post Myles Garrett, Kevin Stefanski address screaming in locker room after loss to Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs making bombshell change to Patrick Mahomes-led offense
Six weeks into the season, and it’s fair to say that the Kansas City Chiefs offense has adjusted to life without Tyreek Hill. The speedy wide receiver’s departure had fans thinking that the offense would finally crumble. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as Patrick Mahomes continues to work his magic on that side of the ball.
‘That’s a big time trade’: Pete Carroll reveals impact of Christian McCaffrey trade to rival 49ers
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll likes the San Francisco 49ers’ trade for Christian McCaffrey with the Carolina Panthers, though he knows it means their NFC West rivals are going Super Bowl-or-bust this 2022. As Carroll said, the trade for McCaffrey instantly elevates the 49ers’ offense, but the same...
VIDEO: LeBron James, Anthony Davis’ instant reactions to Russell Westbrook’s bad shot that doomed Lakers
While LeBron James refused to talk about Russell Westbrook’s bad shot in crunch time that doomed the Los Angeles Lakers against the Portland Trail Blazers, his on-court reaction may provide some hints about his feelings towards the epic fail. To recall, with 30 seconds remaining in the game and...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson not satisfied with narrow win over Browns
Despite the Week 7 win against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was not pleased by the narrow margin of victory. “I’d rather it not be close,” shared Jackson, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “We just have to keep stacking.”. With a...
