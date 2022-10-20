ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Art Museum Explores Culture

With a new exhibition featuring an old Newport friend, free bilingual workshops exploring Mexican traditions, several carry-over exhibitions and a subscription lecture series, the Newport Art Museum begins a busy fall season. First, the museum has opened a retrospective exhibition of the work of former Newport resident Joseph Norman, one...
Bilingual Art Making Workshop on Oct. 22

Art Making Workshop (¡Qué Vivan los Muertos! Taller de Creación Artística) Saturday October 22, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, at Conexión Latina Newport. Newport Art Museum and Conexión Latina staff, and Museum Artist-in-Residence Orlando Almanza, will host a community art making afternoon to create traditional decorations for two community altars – one for Conexión Latina and one for the Newport Art Museum – that will be displayed for the Day of the Dead celebration on November 1. Orlando Almanza will share his progress on the altar backdrop paintings he is creating.
