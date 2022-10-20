ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Developers hope to turn this historic downtown Columbia building into Airbnbs

By Morgan Hughes
A historic Sumter Street hotel may soon be given new life.

Developers hope to turn the former Glenwood Hotel and Lutheran Publication Building at 1619 Sumter St. back into a hotel, according to documents filed with the city of Columbia.

The project is being led by the Middleton family, which has been behind the rebirth of the 1600 block of Main St., and is currently developing Peak Drift Brewing on North Main Street.

Documents state the building will be used for short-term rentals. (The city of Columbia is working to define short-term rentals as used for stays no longer than 30 days.) Janie Campbell, a historic preservation consultant on the project confirmed the space will be used for Airbnbs.

The building was built in 1912 as a printing company and bookshop for the Lutheran Synod with the upper floors later becoming the Glenwood apartments, and then finally a hotel.

It is situated beside the Cannon parking garage at the corner of Sumter and Taylor streets and sits directly behind the Main Course dining and entertainment building that fronts Main Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g3Vvj_0igf8QVP00
There are plans to redevelop the historic building at 1619 Sumter St back into a boutique hotel. It was built in 1912 and originally used as the Lutheran Board of Publication Building City of Columbia planning documents

The Columbia-based architecture firm LTC Associates has outlined an initial floor plan for the would-be renovation, which is seeking certification for Bailey Bill historic restoration tax status from the city Design/Development Review Commission.

The four-story building would be partitioned into 27 apartments, with 13 one-bedroom units and 14 studios.

The project would also create a new brick promenade courtyard with fire pits and a bandstand, according to the plans.

Developers plan to leave much of the existing building facade intact, the plans add.

The building is worth over $2 million, according to the county assessor.

The State

The State

Columbia, SC
