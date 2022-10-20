Philadelphia police raid leads to seizure of weapons, ATVs, fighting dogs in Kensington

Philadelphia police seized guns and drugs during what they call a major drug bust in Kensington on Thursday morning.

The narcotics division was initially on the 3100 block of Weymouth Street to serve roughly a dozen warrants on several blocks when they found dozens of ATVs and dirt bikes, according to investigators.

In addition to the ATVs and dirt bikes, investigators also found roosters and fighting dogs.

Officers said they collected roughly 40 bikes and are working to determine which are legally owned.

Some neighbors on the scene pleaded with police to return the bikes and claimed the vehicles were legal, but no one had paperwork or keys.

Police told them to go to the major crimes division with paperwork to claim their property.

This seizure of dirt bikes comes as police continue to try to crack down on those who ride them illegally in streets across the city.

Officers also said they found guns and were seen carrying boxes of ammo and magazines they believe were for AK-47s.

Animal control was called to collect roosters and fighting dogs police said were inside a home on Weymouth Street.

It's unclear whether any arrests were made during the raid.

Investigators said that based off of everything they seized, they are considering this operation to be a major drug bust.