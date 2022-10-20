ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia police raid leads to seizure of weapons, ATVs, fighting dogs in Kensington

6abc Action News
 3 days ago

Philadelphia police seized guns and drugs during what they call a major drug bust in Kensington on Thursday morning.

The narcotics division was initially on the 3100 block of Weymouth Street to serve roughly a dozen warrants on several blocks when they found dozens of ATVs and dirt bikes, according to investigators.

In addition to the ATVs and dirt bikes, investigators also found roosters and fighting dogs.

Officers said they collected roughly 40 bikes and are working to determine which are legally owned.

Some neighbors on the scene pleaded with police to return the bikes and claimed the vehicles were legal, but no one had paperwork or keys.

Police told them to go to the major crimes division with paperwork to claim their property.

This seizure of dirt bikes comes as police continue to try to crack down on those who ride them illegally in streets across the city.

Officers also said they found guns and were seen carrying boxes of ammo and magazines they believe were for AK-47s.

Animal control was called to collect roosters and fighting dogs police said were inside a home on Weymouth Street.

It's unclear whether any arrests were made during the raid.

Investigators said that based off of everything they seized, they are considering this operation to be a major drug bust.

Miss April
3d ago

Good job guys! This is a step in the right direction for Kensington and Philadelphia in general! It's great to hear that some illegal activity is being stopped. There are many of us who have children and grandchildren in the community and want it to be a better place for them to grow up!

jameelah
3d ago

Great start! Now pull over all cars with paper tags on them and make people with ski mask walking around when is hot outside identify themselves and we can correct some of the cities problems.

Rich Hall
3d ago

hope they destroy them like other cities do and not give back to the riders. don't care if they can prove it's theirs. illegal on the streets

