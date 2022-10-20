ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Big Frog 104

These New York Towns Give Out The Most Speeding Tickets

This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week and if you have a teen that is driving you know that sometimes they like to go a bit faster than the posted speed limit. Earlier this year the website traffictickets.com came out with a list of the top towns in New York State that give out the most speeding tickets.
VERMONT STATE
Travel Maven

These are the 9 Deadliest Places in New York State

There's no denying that New York is home to so many wonderful places, from stunning state parks to charming small towns and large vibrant cities. It is also important to keep in mind that during your exploration of the Empire State, there are many dangerous locations. These places have seen the highest numbers of deaths over the years, keep reading to learn more about the 9 most deadly places in the state of New York.
localsyr.com

MOST President still feels downtown Syracuse is a safe place

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the past six years, Lauren Kochian has been the president of The Museum of Science and Technology. Even with the recent news of the Starbucks in Armory Square, right across the street from The MOST, closing due to safety and security concerns, Kochian still believes it is a safe place.
SYRACUSE, NY
KISS 104.1

The 5 Most Magical Christmas Towns in New York State

Halloween is less than two weeks away, which means Thanksgiving is just around the corner (five weeks away). The colder air is working its way into New York and even though there will be a mini warmup this weekend and into early next week, that doesn't mean that we will be sticking with warmer temperatures for the foreseeable future. Winter will be here soon, which means the holiday season.
KISS 104.1

“Best Calzone In The World” Winner Made In Upstate New York

Many love a good calzone. Those of us that enjoy the pizza cousin, have probably had some really good ones and some incredibly bad ones. The dough, the sauce, the fillers and/or the cheese can each make-or-brake the half-moon shaped crusty fold-over. I have to admit, when I first read that the winner of the "World Calzone Championship" was made in New York, I immediately thought "Brooklyn, maybe Manhattan." I should really start thinking west instead of south.
SYRACUSE, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

The Seven Best Restaurants in Canandaigua, NY

The Finger Lakes is a foodie paradise. The Native American translation of Canandaigua literally means “the chosen spot.” Canandaigua Lake is one of the eleven Finger Lakes located just 24 miles south of Rochester, New York. Legend says that the island was used to hide the Seneca women and children during the Sullivan Expedition against the Six Nations in 1779.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

NY Hunter Caught Baiting Black Bear! Want to Guess What He Used?

According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation Black Bear hunting season started as early at September 17th and will wrap up 2022 on New Year's Eve. There are a variety of ways to hunt black bear in New York State from bow hunting, crossbow and muzzle loading are a few legal ways to hunt. Using donuts would not be a way to do it. That didn't stop one individual.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Snowiest Day In New York State History

Parts of New York State got their first snow of the season this week and it got us thinking about the snowiest day in New York History. If you ask anyone outside of New York State, heck even most people in the state, about where it snows the most, they most likely say Buffalo, New York.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

2 People From Rochester Arrested By New York State Police For Stolen Gun

Two people from Rochester were arrested for possession of a stolen gun. On Thursday, October 20, 2022, Troopers with the New York State Police conducted a traffic stop on Epworth Street in Rochester just before noon. Police found a loaded 9 mm handgun in the vehicle. The weapon had been reported stolen from Halifax County, North Carolina. Troopers arrested 26-year-old Destiny Desir and 28-year-old Devyn Sizer. Both were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree.
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Black bear wanders into Syracuse backyard (video)

A black bear was captured on video early Friday morning wandering through a backyard in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood. Renee Richards was woken suddenly yesterday at 1:41 a.m. when something outside her Midland Avenue home set off her Ring doorbell alarm. “I thought somebody was going through my backyard because...
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Candles in Pumpkins Banned in New York State

New York State doesn't want you to use candles in your pumpkin anymore. The tradition of using a lit candle in your pumpkins that are on your front porch for Halloween may be a thing of the past. The New York State Division of Consumer Services lays out all of...
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy