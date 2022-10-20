Formula 2 rookie Jack Doohan will carry out FP1 duties for Alpine at the Mexico City Grand Prix this weekend, as well as in Abu Dhabi. Doohan is part of the Alpine academy and has been impressive in F2 this year, currently sitting fourth in the championship with three wins, nine points behind Logan Sargeant in third in the battle for rookie honors. The Australian – who is the son of legendary motorcycle racer Mick – has already completed a filming day in the 2022 car but will make is debut during a Formula 1 weekend on Friday.

