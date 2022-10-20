Read full article on original website
racer.com
Stewart set for NHRA debut in Vegas
Tony Stewart will make his NHRA debut this weekend in Las Vegas when he gets behind the wheel of a Top Alcohol dragster for McPhillips Racing. “I’m excited and nervous at the same time,” said Stewart. “It’s definitely going to be a big learning curve, and to do it at a national event right out of the gate adds to the challenge.
racer.com
Andretti confirms Herta extension
Andretti Autosport has confirmed its lead driver Colton Herta will remain with the team through the 2027 season along with sponsor Gainbridge. As RACER revealed earlier in the month, Herta was signed to a new multi-year contract with a focus on continuing in the NTT IndyCar Series where he’ll have Romain Grosjean and sophomore drivers Devlin DeFrancesco and Kyle Kirkwood as his teammates in 2023.
racer.com
ESPN considering inviting Ricciardo to join broadcast team for 2023
Daniel Ricciardo could join the ESPN broadcast team as part of expanded coverage in 2023 when he takes a year out from racing in Formula 1. The Australian will leave McLaren at the end of the year and has already confirmed he won’t be taking the Haas vacancy, instead looking likely to fulfill a reserve role. Alongside that, RACER understands ESPN is considering inviting Ricciardo to be involved in its shoulder programming, potentially replicating the Manningcast show that forms part of its NFL package, where Peyton and Eli Manning provide alternate coverage of Monday Night Football games.
racer.com
McLaren impressed with Palou's approach on F1 practice debut
Alex Palou impressed the McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl with his approach to his FP1 debut at the United States Grand Prix, despite not getting to set a headline lap time. The 2021 IndyCar champion carried out one of McLaren’s two mandatory rookie outings during FP1 sessions this season in...
racer.com
Truex charges to sixth at Homestead after pit road spin
Martin Truex Jr. was hit with another racing woe Sunday, taking away a good opportunity to win for the first time this season at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He was in control of the Dixie Vodka 400 when the final caution flew with 23 laps to go. The yellow flag for a Tyler Reddick crash of Turn 2 erased a nearly 2s lead Truex held on the dominant Kyle Larson.
racer.com
Alonso loses USGP points finish after Haas protest
Fernando Alonso was handed a heavy time penalty following a Haas protest into the state of his Alpine during the United States Grand Prix. Haas lodged protests against both Alpine and Red Bull for Alonso and Sergio Perez respectively as both cars carried damage at various points of the race that saw debris fall off on the long straight before Turn 12. Perez’s damage was sustained in opening-lap contact with Valtteri Bottas and led to his front wing endplate flapping for five laps until it flew off when he was overtaking Lance Stroll.
racer.com
Vettel battle "some of the best racing I've been involved in" – Magnussen
Kevin Magnussen says his thrilling final lap battle with Sebastian Vettel in the United States Grand Prix was some of the best racing he’s ever experienced. Vettel had to fight back through the field in the closing stages after a slow pit stop dropped him from what looked set to be a top-six finish to 13th place. After gaining numerous positions, Vettel caught Magnussen – who was one-stopping – on the final lap and the pair had a brilliant fight through the entire final sector, with Vettel making the move stick into the final corner to win a battle that the Dane says he relished.
racer.com
Doohan to run FP1s for Alpine in Mexico, Abu Dhabi
Formula 2 rookie Jack Doohan will carry out FP1 duties for Alpine at the Mexico City Grand Prix this weekend, as well as in Abu Dhabi. Doohan is part of the Alpine academy and has been impressive in F2 this year, currently sitting fourth in the championship with three wins, nine points behind Logan Sargeant in third in the battle for rookie honors. The Australian – who is the son of legendary motorcycle racer Mick – has already completed a filming day in the 2022 car but will make is debut during a Formula 1 weekend on Friday.
racer.com
'The driver just made a mistake' - Briscoe now in playoff jeopardy
Chase Briscoe’s exit from Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway was driver error. On lap 161, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver got loose and hit the wall in Turn 2. The contact resulted in heavy damage to the right side of his Ford Mustang, including one of the control arms — a piece that cannot be repaired on pit road. Because Briscoe was under the Damaged Vehicle Policy, he couldn’t go to the garage for repairs until meeting minimum speed.
racer.com
Miller, Sikes top time sheets at USF Pro fall combine open test
A record number of drivers took the opportunity to gain a head start on the 2023 USF Pro Championships Presented by Cooper Tires season during the traditional USF Pro Fall Combine Open Test which concluded Sunday afternoon at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Local driver Jack William Miller (Miller...
racer.com
Radical Motorsport becomes presenting partner for ROK Cup USA ROK Vegas event
With the 2022 season finales for both ROK Cup USA and the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America program on the horizon, the two leading organizations are pleased to announce a partnership program for their upcoming Las Vegas event weekends. Becoming the presenting partner on ROK’s Return to the RIO,...
racer.com
Esterson wins shortened Formula Ford Festival final as Schrage, Ferguson star
One year ago, Max Esterson carried Team USA Scholarship colors to second place in the 50th BRSCC Formula Ford Festival at Brands Hatch, with teammate Andre Castro taking third. This afternoon, Esterson, from New York, N.Y., went one better, making a step back from his GB3 campaign and emerging with the victory spoils, including the coveted Neil Shanahan Memorial Trophy, for Ammonite Motorsport after the Grand Final was red-flagged after just three laps following a torrential downpour. Esterson became only the second American to claim a Festival Final victory after Josef Newgarden carried Team USA’s patriotic red, white and blue livery to top Kent honors in 2008.
racer.com
Stroll hit with Mexico grid penalty for USGP crash with Alonso
Lance Stroll has been hit with a three-place grid penalty for causing a high-speed collision with Fernando Alonso in the United States Grand Prix. Alonso was attempting to overtake Stroll on the back straight towards Turn 12 and pulled out from the slipstream at close to 200mph but the Aston Martin moved left just afterwards, with the Spaniard being launched into the air as he hit the back of Stroll’s car. While Stroll crashed heavily and retired, Alonso landed after an airborne spell and was able to continue despite a damaged car.
racer.com
The Color of Success: McLaren exhibition at the Petersen Museum
Now open at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles (and staying on in the Charles Nearburg Family Gallery through April 9, 2023), “The Color of Success” — Team McLaren’s papaya orange livery. Fledgling racer Bruce McLaren emigrated from New Zealand to Great Britain, to found...
racer.com
Stewart adding to varied resume with first NHRA outing
The list of cars Tony Stewart has driven across the motorsport landscape is as impressive as it is extensive. But this weekend, Stewart will experience a new thrill and get a different dose of adrenaline when he drives a Top Alcohol dragster in the NHRA Nevada National Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
racer.com
MSR keeps Castroneves and Pagenaud for IMSA enduros
Meyer Shank Racing will retain Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud for its IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship endurance events. MSR’s IndyCar driver helped to secure its first and final IMSA DPi title alongside full-time drivers Tom Blomqvist and Oliver Jarvis, and as the duo look to 2023 and the new hybrid No. 60 Acura ARX-06 IMSA GTP entry, they’ll rejoin Blomqvist and whomever replaces Jarvis.
racer.com
NASCAR's Phelps joins list of speakers for Race Industry Week
Steve Phelps, President of NASCAR, has joined the growing list of featured speakers for the 3rd Annual RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022. No charge to attend. Register here, or click here to learn more. In September 2018, Steve Phelps was appointed President...
racer.com
Mateschitz "would have loved to see" COTA fightback - Verstappen
Max Verstappen believes his victory in the United States Grand Prix was the sort of race Dietrich Mateschitz would have loved after Red Bull secured the constructors’ championship. Red Bull co-founder Mateschitz died on Saturday, with one of the Formula 1 teams he owned going on to win its...
racer.com
Horner dedicates ‘fitting’ title win to Mateschitz
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says it was fitting for the constructors’ championship to be won with Max Verstappen overtaking Lewis Hamilton to win the United States Grand Prix, one day after Dietrich Mateschitz’s death. Mateschitz passed away at the age of 78 on Saturday, and the...
racer.com
Red Bull cost cap talks on hold after Mateschitz death
Discussions between Red Bull and the FIA regarding the cost cap breach have been put on hold due to the death of Dietrich Mateschitz. The team has been discussing an Accepted Breach Agreement (ABA) with the governing body after being found to be in minor overspend breach of the 2021 Financial Regulations. Red Bull insists its submission was below the cap and therefore has yet to reach an agreement on the matter, with talks dragging on into the United States Grand Prix weekend.
