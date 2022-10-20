ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Advocate

Fort Jefferson Park – past, present, and future

In the early 1800’s Fort Jefferson was laid off for town lots which included the future park area. It was good ground for housing because there were no trees as a result of being cleared for fort purposes. The local boys appropriated the fort area as a playground and named it the “Old War Ground.” This historic ground was about to be permanently obliterated and forgotten when the Greenville Historical Society decided to erect a permanent monument on the fort site.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton chili cook-off and cruise-in scheduled for today

DAYTON — Chili enthusiasts in the area get your bowls ready!. The British Transportation Museum will be hosting a chili cook-off and cruise-in today from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The museum is located at 321 Hopeland Street, and attendees are welcome to come and enjoy the food!. >>11th...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Mulch fire in Moraine under control

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Smoke could seen for several miles throughout the sky Sunday from a mulch fire in Moraine. According to Moraine Police, a call came into the department for a fire at Wright Mulch and Self Storage just before 12 p.m. on the 3400 block of Dryden Road in Moraine on Sunday. Kettering […]
MORAINE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Stoddard Ave. Pumpkin Glow set to light up the night starting today

DAYTON — The Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow is set to begin showing off hundreds of individually carved jack-o-lanterns starting today. Located behind the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Dayton, spectators are welcome to view the pumpkins starting at 6:00 p.m. Monday. >>Good gourd! Teacher breaks national record with pumpkin...
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

City takes step to clear homeless encampment

GREENVILLE — The City of Greenville is taking steps to clean up “unsanitary conditions” under the Martha Benkert Memorial Bridge on South Broadway. The area along the Tecumseh Trail and Greenville Creek has become a refuge for homeless people in the city. The city erected a notice...
GREENVILLE, OH
Urbana Citizen

Urbana father needs living liver donor

Urbana resident Trey Martin, 42, has been fighting to improve his health as he has been dealing with major health concerns for roughly a year and a half. “Right now, he is really ill. He is having a rough time and is unable to work. He gets really dizzy and nauseous. In the spring, he was really bad and had kidney failure, liver failure and heart issues.” said his mother, Alice Martin. “He temporarily went blind and they finally diagnosed him with hereditary hemochromatosis. He is having a hard time eating. He has a job working at Honda, which he loves, but he is on short-term disability. He kept trying to go back to work, but is too sick. He is wanting to get back to work.”
URBANA, OH
Daily Advocate

CareFlight called to rollover crash

ARCANUM — On Oct. 23, at approximately 7:56 a.m., the Darke Sheriff’s Office along with Arcanum Rescue, Arcanum Fire, and CareFlight were dispatched to the 7400 block of Hogpath Road in reference to a single vehicle rollover accident. Preliminary investigation revealed a black 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by...
ARCANUM, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘Historical Walk’ set be hosted in Xenia today

XENIA — The City of Xenia Tree Committee, Woodland Cemetery, and Mausoleum are set to host a Historical Walk today. Starting at 2:00 p.m., guests will be able to take a guided tour through the historic Woodland Cemetery and Mausoleum. >>City of Xenia announces fall leaf collection schedule. Tree...
XENIA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Deputies respond to injury ATV crash, discover missing teen

MARION TOWNSHIP — A missing juvenile was found injured as deputies responded to reports of an injury crash involving an ATV on Saturday night in Marion Township. On October 22 at 7:24 p.m., Central Dispatch received a call regarding a missing juvenile, according to a press release from Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey.
WDTN

Miamisburg residents power restored after outage

MIAMISBURG. Ohio (WDTN) – Power is back on after nearly 3,000 people were in the dark on Sunday following a power outage in southern Montgomery County. According to the AES Ohio outage map, the outage was reported at 8:24 a.m. on Sunday, October 23 in Miamisburg. Director of Corporate Communications for AES Ohio, Mary Ann […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
WDTN

1 in custody after Sidney standoff

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been brought into custody after a standoff at a Sidney home Friday. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Sidney Police Department was called to a home on Doering Street on Friday. The incident developed into an active situation, and SWAT was called to the scene. During […]
SIDNEY, OH
Daily Advocate

Miss Bubbles accepting coats for annual coat drive

GREENVILLE — Miss Bubbles Laundry, located in the North Towne Plaza behind Hibbets Sporting Goods and across from Subway, has begun its fourth annual coat drive. They are currently collecting gently used coats for men, women and children. The coat drive will continue through February 2023. According to Allison...
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

Greenville Police Blotter

SHOPLIFTING: At 9:23 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a shoplifting complaint. The complaint Loss Prevention Officer stated a male subject was shopping for five and a half hours. The male had a full cart when he walked up to the U-scan self-checkout where he began scanning items but in the process he began to switch the price tags on certain items. When employees confronted him, he selected a pair of tennis shoes and a fishing pole out of his cart and proceeded to walk past all points of sale and exited the business without rendering payment for either. The theft added up to $39.96. Video footage was provided and officers recognized the male as Donald Julian, and he will be served a citation for theft when he is located.
GREENVILLE, OH

