Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Multiple crews respond to large mulch fire in Moraine; What fire crews think started it
MORAINE — The scene of a large mulch fire that sent large clouds of smoke into the sky has cleared out for the most part. Crews were called to reports of a mulch fire around 12 p.m. on Sunday at Wright Mulch & Storage in the 3400 block of Dryden Road in Moraine.
Daily Advocate
Fort Jefferson Park – past, present, and future
In the early 1800’s Fort Jefferson was laid off for town lots which included the future park area. It was good ground for housing because there were no trees as a result of being cleared for fort purposes. The local boys appropriated the fort area as a playground and named it the “Old War Ground.” This historic ground was about to be permanently obliterated and forgotten when the Greenville Historical Society decided to erect a permanent monument on the fort site.
Multiple agencies respond to field fire in Union Township
MIAMI COUNTY — Multiple agencies were called to a large field fire in Union Township Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to the 9000 block of North Montgomery County Line Road around 12 p.m to at least 2 acres on fire, according to initial reports. Miami County dispatchers confirmed that...
Dayton chili cook-off and cruise-in scheduled for today
DAYTON — Chili enthusiasts in the area get your bowls ready!. The British Transportation Museum will be hosting a chili cook-off and cruise-in today from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The museum is located at 321 Hopeland Street, and attendees are welcome to come and enjoy the food!. >>11th...
Mulch fire in Moraine under control
MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Smoke could seen for several miles throughout the sky Sunday from a mulch fire in Moraine. According to Moraine Police, a call came into the department for a fire at Wright Mulch and Self Storage just before 12 p.m. on the 3400 block of Dryden Road in Moraine on Sunday. Kettering […]
Stoddard Ave. Pumpkin Glow set to light up the night starting today
DAYTON — The Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow is set to begin showing off hundreds of individually carved jack-o-lanterns starting today. Located behind the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Dayton, spectators are welcome to view the pumpkins starting at 6:00 p.m. Monday. >>Good gourd! Teacher breaks national record with pumpkin...
Daily Advocate
City takes step to clear homeless encampment
GREENVILLE — The City of Greenville is taking steps to clean up “unsanitary conditions” under the Martha Benkert Memorial Bridge on South Broadway. The area along the Tecumseh Trail and Greenville Creek has become a refuge for homeless people in the city. The city erected a notice...
Home damaged by fire in Miamisburg Saturday evening
MIAMISBURG — A house was damaged by a fire in Miamisburg Saturday evening. Crews responded to the 400 block of East Early Drive Saturday around 7 p.m, to reports of a fire in the back of the house, according to initial reports. Pictures posted by Miami Valley Fire District...
Urbana Citizen
Urbana father needs living liver donor
Urbana resident Trey Martin, 42, has been fighting to improve his health as he has been dealing with major health concerns for roughly a year and a half. “Right now, he is really ill. He is having a rough time and is unable to work. He gets really dizzy and nauseous. In the spring, he was really bad and had kidney failure, liver failure and heart issues.” said his mother, Alice Martin. “He temporarily went blind and they finally diagnosed him with hereditary hemochromatosis. He is having a hard time eating. He has a job working at Honda, which he loves, but he is on short-term disability. He kept trying to go back to work, but is too sick. He is wanting to get back to work.”
Daily Advocate
CareFlight called to rollover crash
ARCANUM — On Oct. 23, at approximately 7:56 a.m., the Darke Sheriff’s Office along with Arcanum Rescue, Arcanum Fire, and CareFlight were dispatched to the 7400 block of Hogpath Road in reference to a single vehicle rollover accident. Preliminary investigation revealed a black 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by...
‘Historical Walk’ set be hosted in Xenia today
XENIA — The City of Xenia Tree Committee, Woodland Cemetery, and Mausoleum are set to host a Historical Walk today. Starting at 2:00 p.m., guests will be able to take a guided tour through the historic Woodland Cemetery and Mausoleum. >>City of Xenia announces fall leaf collection schedule. Tree...
‘We do not believe there was an aircraft down there,’ Carlisle fire chief says, ending search
CARLISLE, Warren County — The search for an aircraft that reportedly went down in a quarry pond off Central Avenue ended Friday afternoon after 16 hours, Carlisle Fire Chief Jeremy Lane said. “We are not going to continue,” he told News Center 7 by phone. The search was officially...
Deputies respond to injury ATV crash, discover missing teen
MARION TOWNSHIP — A missing juvenile was found injured as deputies responded to reports of an injury crash involving an ATV on Saturday night in Marion Township. On October 22 at 7:24 p.m., Central Dispatch received a call regarding a missing juvenile, according to a press release from Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey.
Miamisburg residents power restored after outage
MIAMISBURG. Ohio (WDTN) – Power is back on after nearly 3,000 people were in the dark on Sunday following a power outage in southern Montgomery County. According to the AES Ohio outage map, the outage was reported at 8:24 a.m. on Sunday, October 23 in Miamisburg. Director of Corporate Communications for AES Ohio, Mary Ann […]
Crews respond to accident with reports of multiple injuries in Dayton
DAYTON — Crews were called to an accident with injuries in Dayton Saturday morning. Just after 10:50 a.m. crews were called to the 1000 block of North Main Street to reports of a two-car crash. According to the Dayton Fire Department on social media, multiple injuries were reported and...
1 in custody after Sidney standoff
SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been brought into custody after a standoff at a Sidney home Friday. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Sidney Police Department was called to a home on Doering Street on Friday. The incident developed into an active situation, and SWAT was called to the scene. During […]
Daily Advocate
Miss Bubbles accepting coats for annual coat drive
GREENVILLE — Miss Bubbles Laundry, located in the North Towne Plaza behind Hibbets Sporting Goods and across from Subway, has begun its fourth annual coat drive. They are currently collecting gently used coats for men, women and children. The coat drive will continue through February 2023. According to Allison...
Indiana jail deputy hospitalized after exposure to fentanyl during patdown
RICHMOND, Ind. – A Wayne County jail deputy is recovering after being exposed to fentanyl during a patdown. The Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Brandon Creech was booking a suspect arrested by the Richmond Police Department. Creech did a patdown and discovered a small grinder and a baggie containing what was described as an […]
Woman thrown from car, flown to hospital after crash in Darke Co.
A woman was flown to the hospital after she was injured during a crash Sunday morning. Crews were called to the 7400 block of Hogpath Road around 7:55 a.m. to reports of a single-car rollover crash, according to Darke County Sheriff’s Office. An initial investigation found that a car...
Daily Advocate
Greenville Police Blotter
SHOPLIFTING: At 9:23 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a shoplifting complaint. The complaint Loss Prevention Officer stated a male subject was shopping for five and a half hours. The male had a full cart when he walked up to the U-scan self-checkout where he began scanning items but in the process he began to switch the price tags on certain items. When employees confronted him, he selected a pair of tennis shoes and a fishing pole out of his cart and proceeded to walk past all points of sale and exited the business without rendering payment for either. The theft added up to $39.96. Video footage was provided and officers recognized the male as Donald Julian, and he will be served a citation for theft when he is located.
Comments / 0