Wisconsin women's volleyball team photos leaked online; police investigating 'multiple crimes'

ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24awJT_0igf6uI100 University of Wisconsin police are investigating how private photos and video of members of the school's national champion women's volleyball team were circulated publicly without their consent.

Wisconsin's athletic department issued a statement Wednesday saying players contacted campus police after they became aware the photos had been made public.

Wisconsin players pose for a photo after defeating Nebraska in the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.

(AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

The statement didn't indicate when or where the photos or video were taken. The Wisconsin State Journal reported that photos were taken from inside the team's locker room. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said one photo appeared to be taken after Wisconsin clinched the Big Ten championship last season.

The statement indicated police are "investigating multiple crimes, including sharing sensitive photos without consent." Wisconsin said "the unauthorized sharing is a significant and wrongful invasion of the student-athletes' privacy, including potential violations of university policies and criminal statutes."

University of Wisconsin police spokesman Marc Lovicott confirmed the investigation Thursday. Lovicott declined to share additional details because it's an active investigation. The volleyball players aren't being investigated for wrongdoing.

"Our top priority is supporting our student-athletes, and we are providing them with the appropriate services and resources," Wisconsin's athletic department said.

Wisconsin won its first national title last year, beating Nebraska in the championship match. The Badgers (13-3, 7-1 Big Ten) are ranked fifth in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll heading into Friday's home match with Michigan State.

ABC 7 Chicago

