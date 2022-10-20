Dash sign Sophie Schmidt, Allysha Chapman to extensions

The Houston Dash announced contract extensions for midfielder Sophie Schmidt and defender Allysha Chapman on Thursday.

Schmidt, 34, signed a two-year extension through the 2024 season. She has three goals in 15 games this season.

Chapman, 33, inked a one-year extension through the end of next season. She has made 14 starts this season.

Both deals include option years. Both players were members of Canada’s Olympic gold medal-winning squad in Tokyo in 2021.

–Field Level Media

