ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportsnaut

Calgary Flames sign Dan Vladar to 2-year extension

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43FAzA_0igf6oEt00

The Calgary Flames signed backup goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year contract extension worth $4.4 million on Thursday.

Vladar, 25, is 1-0-0 this season after allowing three goals on 29 shots against Edmonton last Saturday.

For his career, Vladar is 16-8-3 in 29 games (25 starts) for the Boston Bruins (2020-21) and the Flames. He has a 2.88 goals-against average and .902 save percentage.

The Flames acquired Vladar from Boston in July 2021 for third-round pick in the 2022 draft.

Vladar appeared in 23 games in 2021-22 backing up Jacob Markstrom.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Penguins & Blackhawks Emerging as Potential Trade Partners

The Pittsburgh Penguins are expected to go all-in this season as the team is off to a flying start and showing no sign they’ll be slowing down any time soon. While at this point it doesn’t feel like any major moves are around the corner, this could very well change closer to the trade deadline as the Penguins will be loading up for another Cup run. Insert Chicago Blackhawks’ superstar winger Patrick Kane, who is the biggest fish on the trade market this season. Recently, beloved TSN reporter Craig Button sees the Penguins as one of the logical trade destinations for him this season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

MITCH MARNER BLOODIED AFTER HIT, NO PENALTY ON THE PLAY

Toronto Maple Leafs' star forward Mitch Marner was hit into the boards by Winnipeg Jets' defenseman Dylan DeMelo during their matchup on Saturday night. There was no call on the play. Marner looked up and saw no delayed penalty was to be handed out. He skated to the bench where...
ESPN

Chicago hosts Boston after Tatum's 40-point performance

Boston Celtics (3-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (1-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the Chicago Bulls after Jayson Tatum scored 40 points in the Celtics' 126-120 win over the Orlando Magic. Chicago finished 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference action...
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

THREE-TIME STANLEY CUP CHAMPION REPORTEDLY COMING OUT OF RETIREMENT

Nearly 15 months after announcing his retirement from hockey, it appears that three-time Stanley Cup champion Niklas Hjalmarsson is making a comeback. This weekend, Swedish Hockey League team, HV71, announced that Hjalmarsson will begin training with the team starting on Monday. Note: the quotes in this story are translated from...
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

82K+
Followers
61K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy