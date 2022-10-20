ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

One person found dead inside Brentwood home consumed by fire

By Jonah Valdez
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

One person was found dead inside a Brentwood home after flames engulfed the two-story house Thursday morning, authorities said.

Fire crews were called to the 400 block of South Cliffwood Avenue around 5:54 a.m. where the fire was raging inside the house, Los Angeles City Fire said in a statement. It took firefighters about half an hour to extinguish the flames, authorities said.

Firefighters searched the house and found the deceased victim lying on the first floor of the two-story home, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

County Coroner's officials said they were still working to identify the individual's name, age and gender.

The victim, a woman who was believed to be in her 90s, had lived in the neighborhood for more than 50 years, according to a KTTV Channel 11 report .

The cause of the fire was remains under investigation, LAFD said.

